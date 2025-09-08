House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

Jordana Stoddart
34mEdited

I deny that Maxwell was complicit in any "abuse" or "horrific crimes".

Maxwell discussing adult masseuses:

"I saw him with lots of masseuses. I never saw a single masseuse ever look unhappy or not come back or whatever. So, based on my observation, I don't think that if you are being raped... I just can't imagine why you would return."

Sorry ladies, but you're not really a victim or "abused" just because you gave a man a massage where he masturbated under a towel and paid you $300 for it. These women can just claim they're survivors and it's just assumed they were 11 years old and chained up in a dungeon.

I don't blame the "survivors" for exaggerating things when there's lots of free money being offered, but please cut the crap about how you were "groomed" at age 22 and traumatized for life.

The Epstein survivors didn't survive Auschwitz. They didn't survive 9/11. They didn't survive a car wreck. They survived a massage.

The Persistance
40m

Nice piece Jessica. I’ve wondered how a woman who was 18 or 21 or 23, who had a consensual interaction or relationship with Epstein (or anyone else, for that matter), could suddenly, 20 years later, become a “victim”. Including these adults seems to muddy the waters. How many became “victims” once they sniffed a pot of money?

