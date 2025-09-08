Movements built on moral absolutism—#MeToo chief among them—discourage nuance and punish inquiry, preferring tidy morality plays to uncomfortable truths.

It was a dramatic build-up. Earlier this week, survivors of Jeffrey Epstein gathered on the steps of Capitol Hill, joined by members of Congress, to demand the release of Justice Department files. The event was engineered—less a sincere show of solidarity with the women whose lives were devastated by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and more a performance meant to appease public outrage.

Gloria Allred, the well-known advocate for high-profile victims, closed out the scene chanting “believe women” to a packed crowd—mostly middle-aged white women, fists pounding in unison as they echoed her call.

Allred represented several women in defamation lawsuits after Donald Trump publicly denied allegations of unwanted kissing and groping. She is also known for organizing high-profile campaigns on behalf of victims, including a school-bus stunt urging Prince Andrew to cooperate with the FBI in Epstein-related investigations.

In 2017, The Hill reported that Lisa Bloom, Allred’s daughter, helped arrange financial support for some of Trump’s accusers. Reportedly, one woman’s mortgage was paid off by a donor, and Bloom sought up to $750,000 for another client, though that woman ultimately declined to move forward.

Trump seized on the story, claiming, “I was accused by four or five women who got paid a lot of money to make up stories about me.” Two women confirmed to The Hill that Bloom had either arranged or tried to arrange payments, but the outlet also made clear: Bloom never asked them to say anything they didn’t already believe to be true.

In another case, Bloom created a GoFundMe campaign to raise $10,000 for Jill Harth, who alleged that Trump groped her in 1992 and 1993.

“She endured a tidal wave of hate for it,” Bloom told The Hill. “It was very painful for her.”

In February 2020, Allred arranged for a school bus with a message on its side to drive by Buckingham Palace, urging Prince Andrew to “call the FBI” to answer their questions about Jeffrey Epstein. This stunt was part of ongoing efforts to get the Prince to cooperate with the FBI’s investigation into his relationship with Epstien.

I turned it off about 15 minutes in, relieved I hadn’t flown out for it as planned. It was what I suspected: a PR stunt built on a shallow grasp of the case, weighed down by complexities no one in Trump’s administration seems to understand.

Viewers would have no sense of the backgrounds of the tearful women standing before them. At a glance, I was familiar with a few. One, known in the UK as an escort with a severe cocaine problem, was dating a prominent older man before crossing paths with Epstein; another had ties to the Emperor’s Gentleman’s Club VIP circle, her $15,000 rate card later surfacing in the Eliot Spitzer scandal.

Victims Anouska De Georgiou, Annie Farmer, and Tracy Phillips

Among the politicians in attendance were Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna—co-sponsors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act—as well as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. None of them, I suspect, understood who they were using as props to politicize the spectacle.

A day earlier, Nancy Mace was photographed leaving a victim hearing in tears—a perfect photo op for a politician eager to signal the administration’s supposed commitment to fixing its mishandling of the files.

Believe women. Release the files. Condemn Maxwell. Trust the narrative.

Nancy Mace seen leaving the hearing in tears

What we got was the made-for-Netflix version—and maybe that was the point. The “Epstein files” conspiracy has grown so convoluted it now lives in the public mind in its most lurid and outlandish form: an elite cabal shielding powerful politicians guilty of sex with children. Sensationalism fuels viral fodder. Not a reality muddled by endless angles inside an intricate mystery within Epstein’s web of influence—spanning industries and global corridors of power, laced with harder-to-prove evidence of foreign intelligence ties, transhumanist funding schemes, blackmail, and other financial maneuvers that even the most dogged investigators have struggled to untangle.

People want an itemized list, printed like a CVS receipt, headlined by either the Clintons or the Trumps—depending on who you hate. Perfectly packaged for consumable TikTok exposés.

This isn’t that story. Rather, one compounded by decades of layered operations, covert ties formed and reshaped in the shadows, intertwining the interests of the powerful—and brought to a head, in part, by an enduring effort to undercut Donald Trump.

Note: Not a single reporter I’ve asked has listened to the full audio of Todd Blanche and Ghislaine Maxwell. How, I wonder, do you effectively counter claims you’ve never listened to?

According to sources familiar with the case, it was always political and it was always about Donald Trump. The goal, these sources say, was to unsettle Trump enough to blunt his political ambitions.

One explained: “It all started the minute Trump descended that escalator. The investigation originated in the Office of Public Corruption. It had nothing to do with sex trafficking—Trump was the original target. They cut a deal with Epstein in Florida, and everyone assumed the Non-Prosecution Agreement (NPA) had made him untouchable. Then Trump descended the escalator, and prosecutors decided to disregard the NPA and move the case to New York, which is how Maurene Comey became involved. The entire setup was designed to panic Trump. The same federal prosecutors, who wield influence across multiple jurisdictions, used this method to target him in New York. Trump eventually cut ties with Epstein over property disputes in Palm Beach.”

Years ago, Brad Edwards, an attorney for Epstein’s survivors, revealed that President Trump had assisted him in the investigation. During Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, it was noted that Trump was the most cooperative of all the politicians questioned. This may be what Mike Johnson was referencing when he suggested that Trump had acted as an FBI informant.

Meanwhile, Democrats had long held access to the Epstein files. If those records had contained evidence strong enough to decisively end Trump’s political rise, it seems almost certain they would have used it.

Through my lens, based on extensive research, Epstein appears more of a complicated construct—part myth, part power play—assembled from rumor, exploitation, conspiracy, and selective politicization. A narrative mysterious and malleable enough to absolve some while indicting others. Depending on the telling, it becomes whatever you want it to be: proof of foreign influence, proof of political corruption, proof of media complicity, proof Israel is behind the curtain, proof that inconvenient figures are eliminated once they outlive their usefulness.

I chose to fix my attention on his co-conspirator—to question and examine what a woman’s role in this scandal reveals. To me, this isn’t just about one man’s sex crimes, or an island to indulge illicit fantasies. It’s about the rot that festers when money and power evade accountability—a network functioning as an ecosystem of privilege, sustained by institutions willing to look the other way. That’s why the public struggles to grasp it: to confront Epstein’s web is to confront the reality that American justice is selective—that rules bend for those at the top. Epstein wasn’t the first to operate this way; I’m sure he won’t be the last.

The conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell was a casualty of his orbit. Instead of a genuine investigation into the powerful figures who surrounded and enabled him, or the shady financial connections linked to people like Les Wexner, the system offered us a narrowed excerpt and a single scapegoat—a convenient villain to tie off a scandal too vast to fully expose. The teenage sex crimes were the perfect distraction.

Ghislaine was guilty in the eyes of the public long before she entered that courtroom.

The trial script consisted of a perverted man who sought sexual massages from underage girls in Palm Beach. A woman, complicit under his sway, arranged for it to happen. Victim. Villain. Indictment. Trial. Conviction. Conclusion.

No one dares question the women groomed as adults on stage. Not the dates, the details, or the contradictions tied to their claims. We aren’t allowed to. If a woman stands before us on live TV and identifies as a victim of abuse, it’s our moral obligation to accept it as truth. Skepticism in sex crime cases has become taboo. Cancel culture killed curiosity in journalism. And if you betray that agreement, you’ll be branded something awful. I speak from experience.

Still, the reality is—women can and do lie. They can be as calculated, conniving, and vindictive as men. Since the dawn of time, women have weaponized sex and seduction for personal gain. Pretending otherwise insults both our intelligence and the uniquely effective powers of feminine agency.

The prevailing narrative insists that everyone Epstein touched was a rape victim. I reject that. I see them as varied situations—some girls showed up at a sprawling Palm Beach mansion, found an old man naked on a massage table, and never returned—without million dollar payouts for “surviving” years of repeated abuse. The greater majority came back repeatedly, willingly, as legal adults lured by money and the perks Jeffrey Epstein offered. Women seduced by the lifestyle. Showered with gifts, cars, property, loans, education—whatever they desired, he provided.

Some described him as a kind of surrogate to these women: an attractive asset at the time, celebrated as a financial dynamo in New York high society, well connected and charismatic. Which is why people of all ages and genders sought proximity to him—he had everything those hungry for wealth and power wanted.

Michael Tracey is one of the few on the same page, refusing to entertain forced narrative here. Tracey wrote The Idiocy of the Epstein Mythology, told “On Balance.” He was removed from the Epstein hearing for offensive questioning.

“They go absolutely berserk when somebody such as myself attempts to do so,” Tracey says about their reaction. “And then they launch into a mob and want me thrown out.”

In his latest Substack article, Tracey calls out “professional Epstein survivors” claiming they were groomed as adults.

In 2000, Lisa was a successful model. “I was living the life I had always dreamed of, shooting movies, tons of TV commercials, and reveling in the excitement of the industry,” she says. She had moved to New York City, where her career continued to blossom: “I worked consistently with a great agency, flying to exotic locations for shoots, attending the best parties and living a fulfilling, joyous life.” Then one day her agent contacted her about doing a magazine photoshoot in the British Virgin Islands. She eagerly agreed. During one of her off days, a friend invited her to sail over to Jeffrey Epstein’s place in the US Virgin Islands. (Of course, every aspect of this paradise getaway was being paid for by others.) So she arrives at Epstein’s island, and quickly discovers that she really, really likes Jeffrey: He gave me life changing advice—making me feel safe, heard, seen. And most importantly, I felt understood. He told me that I was a remarkable person, and that he felt like I was powerful and I had a lot to achieve in this world. It was something I had never heard from a man before. I had always felt the opposite for men, but I believed his words, and I thought, “Wow, I’m so lucky to have met this incredible person.” Later that night, she’s invited by another woman to join her in paying a visit to Jeffrey’s private quarters. She agrees. The two women arrive, and there Jeffrey is, naked in a towel—ready for one of his pathologically frequent massages. The other woman takes her top off, and urges Lisa to do the same. Lisa does so. Both women begin to perform a topless massage, while Jeffrey makes small-talk. “This is how grooming confuses the victim,” Lisa remarks on the podcast, with the benefit of 20+ years’ hindsight. “He eased into this abuse.” “After a little while,” Lisa says, “it wasn’t really playful anymore. The energy shifted. Things started to hurt, and he ended up sexually assaulting me in the room that night.” Lisa doesn’t specify what this alleged “sexual assault” precisely consisted of, or how it is that she only came to realize she’d been sexually assaulted 19 years later, after Epstein’s death, when the settlement money spigot began to open. Here’s how she explained her epiphany to Fox News, of all places: “It took me many years to get to this point,” Phillips, now a model scout and agent in Los Angeles, told Fox News Digital. “I struggled with the confusion of what happened to me years ago.” “But as soon as I started speaking to other survivors, I started realizing that my story from so many years ago was the same as those—both the underage girls from Florida and the older girls that were 18-25,” she shared. Apparently it was by talking to “other survivors” that she discovered her “story” of survival as a 23-year-old professional model was “the same” as child sex-crime victims? OK.

Michael Tracey

Has anyone actually bothered to look into the “victims” who were paraded around at the Epstein Press Conference?

On VG: “Throughout this press conference, Virginia Roberts Giuffre was being spoken of as this truth-telling martyr, as though she had an unblemished record of credibility,” Tracey said. “She was the one who actually spawned, in large part, the initial theory that Epstein orchestrated a massive pedophile ring and enforced it through a blackmail operation which ensnared prominent people.”

On Victim Payouts: “With the following abstruse but magical language—though unparsable to the average reader—recipients of the JP Morgan settlement, such as Phillips, as well as the Deutsche Bank settlement ($75 million), and the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program ($125 million), were granted a glorious gift from the IRS—their lucrative haul would not need to be classified as taxable income.”

I haven’t seen anyone (besides a handful of us) mention the perjury, the pay-outs, shifting statement details, and the fact that original indictments never even named Ghislaine Maxwell. She was not a point of focus until Epstein was found dead in his jail cell—and the story had to pivot quickly to keep the money flowing to victims, steered by questionable lawyers at the helm. Profit is a major incentive consistently overlooked because it undermines the narrative. The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program distributed roughly $121 million to between 135 and 150 survivors. The worse the abuse, the higher the payout—calculated on severity, duration, age, credibility, and harm—with compensation ranging from hundreds of thousands to over a million dollars per person.

Virginia Giuffre, the most famous Epstein accuser, admitted she had fabricated some of her claims—but that fact rarely gets mentioned. She tried once to pitch a memoir as factual and made sensational allegations that she’d been trafficked to big names like Alan Dershowitz and George Mitchell. By 2022, she admitted her accusations against Dershowitz were false when he refused to pay her off, insisting on a trial instead.

Some of the victims have accused Giuffre of bringing far more victims to Epstein than Maxwell, claiming she had enthusiastically stepped into Maxwell’s role after Maxwell moved on and distanced herself.

When I asked a source why Virginia’s family has become prominent in this saga, they suggested it was tied to money. According to them, she had no will, meaning her assets are currently in limbo. Their public association with her legacy now increases the likelihood of inheriting what she left behind.

When Ghislaine Maxwell went on trial in 2021, Giuffre was not called to testify, and none of the victims claimed they had been trafficked to anyone else. In fact, many of the victims place blame on Virginia for introducing them to Epstein. Ultimately, Maxwell’s conviction involved only her and Epstein, highlighting how much of the mythology surrounding the case did not align with the facts.

Annie Farmer spoke on the Capitol steps. Also familiar from Maxwell’s trial, she testified that Maxwell talked her into a “non-sexual” massage when she was in New Mexico and Epstein climbed into her bed the following morning without her permission. She managed to escape further advances by hiding out in the bathroom until he gave up and left her alone. Her payout reportedly exceeded $1 million. Judge Alison Nathan declared that Farmer had endured no “illegal sexual activity” at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.

The same was judicially determined for Anouska De Georgiou, another of the four “victims” the government chose to call at Maxwell’s 2021 trial. She spoke at a press conference too, weeping as she insisted that for “so many years” her “voice” had been “silenced.”

“Make no mistake, my polished exterior is a shield hiding a wound that still bleeds,” Anouska proclaimed. She received $3.25 million from the Epstein Victims Compensation Program.

Over the course of the 2021 trial, it was established that De Georgiou—a posh British socialite, minor actress, and underwear model—was above the legal age of consent in England at the time she claims to have first encountered Maxwell and Epstein. Accordingly, nothing that occurred to her could be regarded as “illegal sexual activity.”

Yet, despite participating in an NBC News interview under her real name in September 2019, as well as a public hearing at the Manhattan federal courthouse in August 2019, Judge Alison Nathan allowed her to testify at Maxwell’s trial under the pseudonym “Kate.” On her behalf, it was apparently decided that the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution could be set aside.

Cross-examination revealed that Anouska De Georgiou was involved in a setup conducted by the News of the World to orchestrate a sting on the Queen’s son, Tom Parker-Bowles, at Cannes in May 1999. She befriended him during the festival, steered the conversation toward drugs, and secretly collaborated with the tabloid to capture it on film. In exchange, she received payment for setting up the story, which the paper spun into a major scandal.

Anouska De Georgiou // Getty Images

By 2008, Anouska, then around 31, emailed Epstein while he was incarcerated in Florida, offering to send him photos of herself.

In 2010, she began dating David Hasselhoff. By 2011, after apparently breaking up with Hasselhoff, she resumed emailing Epstein, asking to visit and stay with him in New York.

Emails between “Kate” and Epstein, submitted as evidence, show that their communication continued well into her 30s, even while he was jailed. The messages were affectionate, with her signing off, “I love you.”

By her 40s, De Georgiou stated that she had undergone “deprogramming” in her “mind and body,” which led her to realize she had been victimized by Epstein. “I have also suffered periods of disassociation,” she wrote in a Victim Impact Statement for Maxwell’s 2022 sentencing. Today, she is a certified life coach and hosts a podcast.

Liz Stein, another self-proclaimed survivor of Epstein and Maxwell—though not recognized by the courts during Maxwell’s trial—described the day she met Maxwell as a “sliding glass door moment” in her life. She was in her 20s. “Afterward,” she said, “it felt like someone shut off the lights to my soul.” On Capitol Hill, she added, “As survivors, we are initiated into a sisterhood. We’re in a sorority none of us asked to join, but we all stand here today stronger together, because our collective voice is powerful.”

Stein attended Maxwell’s trial, but the court did not acknowledge her as a victim, sparking a tense moment in the courtroom I was on hand to witness. Journalist Julie Brown argued on her behalf, claiming Stein was being disrespected by the court. Only a few years younger than Ghislaine Maxwell, Stein carried a leather backpack containing negligees she said Epstein had gifted to Maxwell. While her testimony did not meet the court’s legal criteria, she later recounted in print her alleged experiences of abuse, including a threesome with Epstein and Maxwell after she had helped Maxwell select gifts at the department store where she worked.

Brown wrote: “She sits in the overflow gallery, a backpack at her feet. Inside are two Victoria’s Secret nightgowns and a black Escada ball gown. She says the items were given to her more than two decades ago by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, a vivid and painful reminder of the sexual assaults she says she endured as a 21-year-old college student.”

Brown also claimed the courts were prioritizing the Maxwell family above the victims, calling it a “court hierarchy” by reserving the front benches for them. Readers might not realize this is standard practice in federal courtrooms, where front seating is typically set aside for the defendant’s supporters.

Sarah Ransome, prominently featured in the documentaries, claimed she endured daily sexual assault at age 22 and was willing to risk shark-infested waters to escape hellish existence on Epstein’s island. Trial evidence shared several photos of her in her 20s: slick-haired and fresh out of the pool, smiling while jet skiing, and appearing effortlessly glamorous with a white towel draped over her body.

In 2016, Ransome claimed, according to court documents, that Donald Trump had sexual relations with “many girls.” She described an unidentified friend as “one of the many girls that had sexual relations with Donald Trump.” Ransome also alleged that Jeffrey Epstein had blackmail videos allegedly showing Bill Clinton, Trump, and Richard Branson engaging in sexual acts with women provided by Epstein. Emails she sent in 2016 to Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan—then at the New York Post and reporting on Epstein—suggested an intent to use these accusations to damage Trump.

Ransome later retracted all her claims, telling Callahan she wanted to “walk away from this” out of concern for her family.

In 2019, The New Yorker reported that Ransome admitted to “inventing” the tapes.

These stories are rarely cut-and-dried, and I understand that raising relevant details invites vicious backlash. But gender bias in law poses a direct threat to justice itself, and adhering strictly to progressive optics flattens nuance. Operating with common sense in the media feels like navigating a minefield against the flood of predictable pro-victim coverage.

I have watched this pattern repeat itself with Weinstein, Masterson, Depp, and others. In every sex crime trial, I have found fair reason to doubt the accepted narrative. Depp’s televised trial was the first time public scrutiny aligned with my perspective. Had it not been for those cameras, the outcome would be much different. Cameras in federal court are prohibited. In their absence, we are left with secondhand accounts to relay the case, written to satisfy editors, not the truth.

Weinstein’s jurors were instructed to forgive “imperfect victims,” despite actions some might consider questionable—like showing up at midnight at lavish hotel suites for “script meetings” and being shocked at finding him in a bathrobe with a bucket of champagne asking for a back rub, or taking selfies in the very hotel bathroom where assault was alleged the day after it happened.

Masterson’s first trial ended in a deadlock. The jury didn’t believe the victims. Upon a retrial, prosecutors drafted a new approach by dragging the Church of Scientology to the forefront, resulting in a 30-year-to-life sentence. My Instagram was suspended for defending the character letters submitted on his behalf, a routine legal practice, which outraged one of his accusers (the only one who failed to convince the jury), fueling a TikTok attack that escalated with enough fervor to dismantle my site.

Our governor’s wife testified in Weinstein’s trial, in tears, detailing the horror of forced handjobs as routine at a fancy Hollywood hotel. The defense read aloud to the court all of her emails (post-assault) praising him, wanting to meet up with him, soliciting political advice, and accepting donations on behalf of her husband, Gavin Newsom.

Armie Hammer faced public persecution over selective texts and cannibal-themed kinks, assumptions of guilt cemented before context emerged, showing the other side of those texts: both participants consenting to fleshed fantasies.

Asia Argento, fist raised, hailed as a #MeToo icon, accused Weinstein of a 1997 rape at Cannes—in front of shocked peers—his “hunting ground,” only for later reports to reveal allegations of her own sexual relationship with a minor, reportedly settled in a failed attempt to spare her humiliation by Anthony Bourdain.

Historically, people lie about sex.

The McMartin Preschool case, lasting seven years, draining millions, and ending with no convictions, remains the longest and most expensive criminal trial in American history. What began with one allegation ballooned into tales of tunnels, satanic rituals, and impossible abuse scenarios, all fueled by suggestive interviews and hysteria. Lives were destroyed, reputations ruined, families broken, resources wasted—yet no evidence ever surfaced. It stands as the clearest example of how false sex-abuse claims, amplified by fear and flawed methods, can erupt into a witch hunt.

What happened on Capitol Hill reflected an interest in serving public attention, not justice.

Critics of #MeToo argue that while it has undeniably spotlighted sexual misconduct, it has, in some cases, metastasized into something corrosive for both the justice system and journalism. At its most extreme, it bypasses due process, encouraging trial by media rather than by a court of law. Careers collapse on the basis of accusation alone, and reputations are destroyed long before evidence is weighed or charges proven. Journalism, too often, favors narratives that generate outrage, clicks, and the sheen of moral certainty. In this environment, the presumption of innocence erodes, investigative rigor gives way to activism, and complex realities collapse into hashtags. Rather than safeguarding against abuse, #MeToo risks becoming a blunt instrument of public shaming—one that weakens trust in the very systems meant to deliver fairness and truth.

It takes courage to pursue skepticism, to corroborate claims, and to press for clarity, ensuring the guilty are convicted and the innocent protected. Courage is questioning omissions and contradictions. In many of these cases, women assume moral authority simply by identifying as victims, and media deference turns them into figures of hero-worship.

For the record, I do not deny that Epstein committed horrific crimes and abused women of all ages, or that Ghislaine Maxwell was complicit in this role. But the version being presented now omits critical details and leaves much unexamined, allowing the narrative to expand unchecked—because victimization, in today’s discourse, often functions as currency.

In the chapters to follow—my attempt at shedding light on the larger narrative—I hope to address some of these oversights.