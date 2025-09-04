Photos By Korina Marie

Aaron Everitt:

Sometimes there are ideas that wake me up in the middle of the night because I can’t completely flesh out the full concept I want to express and explain. Last night was one of those nights. I have been watching a lot of drama unfold over the last week within the divisions of government that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. oversees. The typical response by the laziest institution known to man, the American media, has been to run out and find out the bereaved's frustrations of leaving their life-long careers. No one wants to lose their jobs, and I always feel bad in the American economy for people who find themselves on the wrong side of institutional change in their work, but the insinuation by the simulacrum puppets at the news organizations, that these resignations and the subsequent fallout are the meaty heart of a journalistic story is nonsense. Something much larger is in the eye of this hurricane, and it isn’t the woebegone tales of people who made a choice to leave their beloved institutions during a turbulent time.

There seems to be a lot of discussion in politics surrounding the idea of lost trust and lack of faith in institutions — a degradation I would say is well deserved by those in government. The fact remains that COVID created two very distinct classes of people. Those who took the government’s word, and those who did not. Depending on which side of the ledger someone placed themselves on, the entire pandemic was experienced differently.

What woke me up the other night was my inability to put together the big picture on why there is such a deep and visceral response to RFK Jr.’s exploration of this betrayal of trust. Many want to say it is the obvious, that the people in public health’s reaction is about covering up autism and shielding Big Pharma’s flow of money, but that seems too simple for a reaction so grand and assailing. Other administrations and their agendas have come and gone, and the mantra in Washington has always been the same: the bureaucracy is the sinew of government, everything else, including the political class, is window dressing. So why has Kennedy seemed to bury himself like a toxic sliver under the skin of the Washington apparatus?

The reality is that RFK Jr. who, even before his Trump administration marriage, was talking about these intrinsic problems under the hood in the institutions, has a core belief that the bureaucracy needs revision. That sentiment is a terrifying concept to those in the institutions that believe themselves to be the stabilizing force for society. In the past, Kennedy’s lawsuits and rants could be maligned and ridiculed with enough volume and “institutional expertise” to shut any semblance of his influence down. Because he had no real power in Washington, he could be accused of being a wackadoodle in the corner, raspingly ranting on about vaccines and corporate capture. Purely ignorable.

But hubris is a funny thing. It lasts, until one day it cannibalizes itself. In March of 2020, a suspicious pandemic empowered the bureaucracy into absolute authority, and those in the web of control seemed to love their newfound power. It was the kind of powerful government that most of them had always hoped would exist, but could never take hold because the political thespians were always given too much credit under the constructs of the Constitution. Into that world of top-down management and steroid-ified bureaucracy came a person, right out from the corner he had been relegated to, who was willing to take on the frustrations of the people being maligned and marginalized by the power Covid had seized. His voice of rasp suddenly added a depth and credibility for the people who had been pushed into the lower class of the misbehaved. He was saying the things that most wanted to say themselves but couldn’t, and he seemed far more trustworthy than the bureaucrats who appeared to be getting their talking points from the central fax machine in the basement of a Washington cubicle. All of the closed businesses, the pressure to mask, the six-foot “no touchy” games that everyone had to play, were coming under the scrutiny of Kennedy, and he felt like a lifeline to many. He was shut down on social media for asking the questions, further cementing his credibility amongst the people who had all been placed in the same Twitter prisons. He kept speaking, and many more kept listening. With each new speech, the hubris of the experts was seeing a political cannonball fired into their foundations.

All at once, his past discussions that had very little following when he was shouting from the corner of expert-class shame, were becoming mainstream discussion points. When he started his presidential campaign, all of those conversations grew like a wildfire in the minds of people who had felt a true betrayal by their government. At that time, anyone who was willing to speak up was elevated and given credibility. As I have said many times, if the leader of the baseborn people had been Rodger Pedactor or Ace Ventura, it would have still catalyzed their ire into the movement that ultimately happened. Yet, in a very self-ruinous way, Kennedy did something unique amongst previous leaders: he used his fame and storied name to maximize the traction the movement could gain, engendering still more trust amongst those who were listening. The more he was ignored and shadow-banned by the lazy press, big tech and the government, the more the people who wanted to see vindication and accountability for the debacle of Covid, got behind him. By the time he joined up with Donald Trump in August of last year, there was a groundswell of people who saw him as the one person who could use his political capital to place accountability upon the bureaucratic machine that they believed ruined their lives. The movement wasn’t just a small fringe of people from the Boulder farmers’ market either. Those who had been activated by the campaign weren’t your typical group of hippies who were philippic about seed oils and Monsanto conspiracies. This was a wide spectrum of people. From libertarians to old Kennedy Democrats, this army of people was ready to help get Kennedy into the halls of the machine that they insisted had ravaged their lives with its abuse of power.

So, nearly a year to the day after Kennedy shook hands with Donald Trump, flanked by a background of fireworks, a new round of fireworks started at the CDC with the resignations of several high-level officials. It made a splash in the news because that’s what constitutes the dumbness that we call media. The people who resigned have made their rounds on the Boomer-centric networks, and X has done its typical digging around to find out all of the photos from bondage parties by one of the CDC exiles. All of that low lying mud slinging is frankly uninteresting to me. Of course, someone who resigns from a lifetime of work is going to get bent out of shape when they see their end come as the result of a regime change. And of course, the political jersey wearers are going to dig up a bunch of dirty pictures about someone’s sexual leather preferences. This is what passes for discourse in America in 2024. Frankly, I had more interesting and scandalous conversations come into my listening range with the girls at the locker next to me at my junior high; and at least the girls on “Team Big Hair” could throw a decent fight that wasn’t just laced with fifth-grade pejoratives. As is usually the case in politics, it's not the surface stuff that matters, but what is happening in the roots of the system that I find fascinating. This shake-up in government has a deeply philosophical question about the role of civilian leadership and its conflict with the class of people who make up the “management-filled” officialdom ruminating within it. If we allow ourselves the decency to crawl out of the mud and have better conversations about the role of government, we might find we could be closer to solving the problems that I believe both the CDC expats and Mr. Kennedy want fixed.

What we are facing in the twenty-first-century American Empire is a battle between what the Constitution says is the basis of our government, civilian leadership, and the deeply entrenched machine, which has been filled with experts and managers that make up the core of the “deep state.” These two versions of the American government have had a very one-sided, but symbiotic relationship since the murder of JFK in 1963. The agencies run everything, and the politicians provide the theater. There was never to be a question about this relationship ever again after that morning in Dallas. The problem arose when COVID exposed that the underlying state apparatus was far more effective at an authoritarian response than the people ever thought possible. Certainly, the average citizen had had their frustrations with their local governments when they would stand in line to renew their license plates or go to the DMV, but the average American never interacted with the federal agencies. That all changed when the virus amplified the government’s role in people's daily lives. Suddenly, the government was really powerful in the lives of the citizens, and there were no elected officials to be called upon to fix it. Every elected element of government, from local city councils, to Congress, to even the President, seemed to defer to the apparatus, and that shocked the people who believed in the representative government fairy tale.

It woke people up to the fact that the elected dog-and-pony show was what it was: impotent to stop the bureaucracy.

Five years later the people, who don’t like the new face of authoritarian government that showed up during the pandemic era, want to put the genie back in the bottle. They don’t just want accountability; they want someone to rein in the bureaucracy’s ability to ever exercise that kind of power again. That was the primary driving force behind the election of 2024. They see Trump and Kennedy as the provocateurs, and they are happy to see the disruption. There is certainly a part of this desire for chaos that comes from a place of revenge, but more likely, this is a battle about what the American government is supposed to be and how it is supposed to function. For the citizen who has been imprisoned in the mediocrity of American education, they think that government is like the one described in their civics class mythology. “No taxation” and all that huzzah-inducing Founding Father’s blah, blah, blah. But that small republic style government died a long time ago. The one that exists now is exclusively designed by the ever-growing machine inside of Washington. It is designed for its self-preservation and its own autonomous power. As Mr. Kennedy wrote in his Wall Street Journal op-ed today, the CDC isn’t even funded by a congressional act.

“Unlike agencies created by statute, however, the CDC has grown piecemeal, its mission shaped by appropriations, administrative priorities and special interests. Over the years it mutated from a readiness-and-response force into a sprawling bureaucracy dabbling in nearly every health issue, often duplicating work already done by other agencies of the Health and Human Services Department.”

That one paragraph describes the philosophical battle at hand. The politicians are finally saying the quiet part out loud, that they have no say in what the CDC, or any other federal agency does. Those institutions have existed as entities autonomous of political will…until now. When President Trump was elected and placed RFK Jr. in charge of HHS, he was operating under an older premise about the American government and how it is supposed to function. I fervently think that the President believes that he has major Constitutional influence on the government and that the political winds of last fall give him a mandate to run the government as he wishes. He still thinks that civilian leadership is the core fundamental of the American system of government. But the people who are in the halls of these alphabet agencies see it very differently. They have developed, either by attrition from the enfeebled way Congress works, or by their own willful design, that they are the stabilizing force in the American way of life. They truly believe that the Washington Blob is the best way for Western civilization to operate. They look out across the all too fruited plain of fatsos and think that these less than sophisticated masses with large asses, must be managed into compliance. They operate as if the only way to manage all of these second-tiered people is to bureaucratize the whole government into a spreadsheet. They may, in all practicality, not be wrong about this either. The American system was never designed to scale into the leviathan it has become. The founders designed a cumbersome and troublesome-to-empire form of government. It is designed to break at a large scale or if it ever flew too close to the temptations of empire. The bureaucrats know this and operate from the perspective that the republic is dead and the empire, especially the underlying bureaucratic machine is the new form of the American government.

From the perspective of the managerial class, as they look at the Constitution they see a design too ineffective for good management. The elections are too quick, the president isn’t powerful enough and the Congress has abdicated all of its power for the role of being an advisory board in what can only be described as an all powerful global empire. The Romans found all of this out 2000 years ago, and the founders wanted to make sure that it would break before there could be a Caesar. Unfortunately, they never foresaw the depth and intertwined-ness of the apparatus that would come. So the bureaucracy has become the Caesar, and that is the battle for the soul of future American governments. To those at the CDC and the NIH, Kennedy is Brutus. He has come to betray them and place the crown back on the head of the civilian. That is an unimaginable outcome.

From the resignation letter of Demetre C. Daskalakis, MD, MPH: “While I hold immense respect for the institution and my colleagues, I believe that it is imperative to align my professional responsibilities to my system of ethics and my understanding of the science of infectious disease, immunology, and my promise to serve the American people. This step is necessary to ensure that I can contribute effectively in a capacity that allows me to remain true to my principles.”

The institution is the peak of the Washington power pyramid to Dr. Daskalakis. Breaking these resignation letters down, I see a group of people who assert, with true devotion, that it is the institution that they serve, and not the civilian leadership. They seem to truly believe that by venerating the system, they serve the people. That is the opposite of how Mr. Kennedy seems to be approaching the topic. He sees the election of Trump and his team as a mandate by the people to change the institutions not embolden their power. They are opposite viewpoints, and in this empire we have found ourselves in, this is another Ides of March moment. Which way shall we go as a nation? The Trump administration is taking one approach, and it is rooted in their belief in the mandates of civilian leadership and political consequences. The apparatus is fighting back because it believes that without them and their stabilizing forces, the empire will crumble in a tragic end. Perhaps both would prefer that the empire stay alive, but the core question is which way will preserve it? More voice for the people or more management of them?

I would prefer the Kennedy version of what is happening because we have failed as a nation to do anything but march closer and closer to bankruptcy and heavy handed control. Covid was an unveiling of the kind of power governments love, but should never be allowed to have if a people and a nation are to be free. We have arrived at the moment where the conversation moves from easy wins about food and food stamp programs to the hard work surrounding how a government can actually function effectively and still benefit the people. Both the bureaucrats and the politicians have laid claim to their vision for America. We will see how much fortitude these competing ideologies have. One philosophy will eventually die and mutter the words from the end of all empires: Et tu, Brute?