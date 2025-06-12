New York weather is perfect right now. Yesterday, on the rooftop, Arlo met a girl from out of town doing yoga in a bikini. The day before, we had lunch with Leah McSweeney at the Odeon—two hours before she took her daughter to a tattoo appointment to get a “tramp stamp” to match her own. Around us, women wore as little as possible, watched by men without a shred of subtlety. The return of the sun makes city folk feral, but it also uncoils the better parts of them. I’ve seen the cycle enough to recognize the shift in seasonal mood. New Yorkers in warm weather are a lovely breed to watch.

I still always hold out hope I’ll run into an Olsen twin. But so far, two decades on, they’ve successfully eluded me.

Today: a breakdown of what unfolded in court, culminating in a shocking conclusion. Tensions spiked after the jury foreman said he was being harassed by fellow jurors and no longer felt safe continuing deliberations. It was surreal to witness. I’ll be back later with a dive into the “Epstein is alive” theory (which I tried to ignore but found good reason to revisit), and a Karen Read group discussion—where the tables turn and I’m asking you, my readers, to fill me in as the verdict approaches.

Leah and I agree on a lot. I don’t watch reality TV, so I don’t know that version of her, but back when #MeToo was still fresh, she wrote a piece for Penthouse about the downside to toxic femininity. It was sharp, provocative, and wildly out of step with the moment at the time.

Since then, she’s remained a steady critic of modern feminism.

Her own lawsuit is moving forward—not just alleging neglect but calculated retaliation. In new filings, she accuses Andy Cohen of orchestrating a coordinated takedown, allegedly calling in favors and urging more than 20 Bravo stars—Lisa Vanderpump, Heather Dubrow, and Margaret Josephs among them—to publicly discredit her. Her original suit claimed Bravo and NBCUniversal fostered a toxic environment that exploited her sobriety, pressuring her to drink on camera and blocking access to recovery resources. Once again, she’s among the few publicly asking how a gay man became television’s most celebrated ringmaster of female dysfunction—and why no one seems especially interested in holding him to the standards everyone else is expected to maintain.

Lunch at Odeon with Leah

Back in Manhattan, I slipped easily into my old trial routine: waking early and walking to the corner café for coffee.

While waiting on my Uber, I watched an incoherent man sprawled across cardboard boxes hiss at two men in construction hats perched on overturned buckets.

They shook their heads, almost embarrassed I was there to see it.

“He used to have a badass pit bull,” one said.

“Where’s the dog you used to come with?” he asked.

The man muttered something about demons at war with other demons just as an elderly woman in a pink sundress shuffled by with a walker.

“They took that shit from him,” the first man said. “He can’t even take care of himself.”

I smiled, to show him I appreciated the added context.

Outside the courthouse, I found another man writhing on the sidewalk like he might snake his way out of his own skin, covered in vomit, screaming in pain, until sirens arrived and a stretcher carried him off as protesters in GAZA-branded face masks showed up and quickly replaced one spectacle with another. A few feet away, I noted the patch of concrete where a man lit himself on fire during Trump’s hush-money trial, leaving behind a manifesto warning of an apocalyptic coup no one took seriously—but I still think about it at least once a month.

I missed closing arguments in the OneTaste trial—the progressive sex “cult” best known for its 15-minute strategic clitoral stroking and orgasmic meditation, once famously endorsed by Gwyneth Paltrow—but arrived just in time for jury deliberations in Weinstein’s retrial. I hadn’t planned to track it in real time. No one seems interested in probing Harvey’s depravity any further.

But that’s no longer the story.

The story now is the quiet death of #MeToo ignored by the same outlets that once rallied around it—feeding us viral fare about diabolical baby oil freak-offs and hip-hop domestic abuse as distraction instead.

None of them want to confront the demise of the movement they birthed. Or admit that Weinstein—locked in courtroom purgatory for the better part of six years—appears to be inching his way toward some version of redemption.

Why would they, when we’ve got young women gagging on urine and whatever deranged detail surfaces next in the Diddy updates?

Harvey was the match that lit the fuse. When the New Yorker exposé dropped in 2017, the industry scrambled to distance itself from the monster it had quietly enabled. What followed was a cascade: actresses stepping forward, executives toppling, and a hashtag morphing into a movement.

#MeToo became slogan, shield, and sword—with Harvey as the face of the villain.

I called fraud the moment I saw Asia Argento, hailed as one of its earliest and “bravest” heroines, on the Cannes red carpet in 2018 with her fist in the air.

She called the festival Weinstein’s “hunting ground.” At the time, she was dating Anthony Bourdain, who championed her claims—only to be publicly humiliated when it emerged that Argento had sexually assaulted an underage boy. Bourdain had quietly arranged a $380,000 payout to Jimmy Bennett, a former child actor who said Argento assaulted him at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey in 2013, when he was 17 and she was 37.

Incriminating photos from that night—shirtless in bed—surfaced soon after. Bourdain had negotiated the settlement himself, trying to shield her.

Less than a month after Cannes, he was found dead in a hotel room in France.

Rose McGowan distanced herself not long after. And once the allegiances splintered, the questions shifted—from who was brave, to who was lying, to who might be next.

Weinstein is rumored to be drained of funds and dying. The grim reality is that he is hoping, in these continued fights, he can clear his name before he does.

Jarva (my sketch artist friend) sent me a text two weeks ago to alert me that my name was dragged into the trial. Apparently, they played a clip of Candace Owens relaying something she heard from “House Inhabit” in relation to Jessica Mann.

I’ve yet to clarify what was said, or what it added to the defense’s argument.

Weinstein PR Juda Engelmayer / Defense Attorneys Arthur Aidala & Diana Fabi Samson

In the Halls of Court:

I met OneTaste sources—grateful for media interest.

Read a text from a New York Times editor who didn’t want to be quoted—but wanted the group to know he stood in support.

Learned that Lena Dunham allegedly bought fake diaries for $25,000 and used them to narrate the final documentary that crushed Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz.

Was offered an interview with the man behind the autopen story.

Overheard chatter that Ghislaine Maxwell’s pardon hopes were derailed by Virginia’s suicide.

Contemplated how “regret” in sex connects both cases.

Watched Jarva sketch.

Convinced Arthur Aidala, Diana Fabi Samson, & co. to pose for a Polaroid in the elevator.

Complimented Ms. Samson on a hallway bench after she revealed to me that she’s nearly 63.

Witnessed media fleeing the crypto-kidnapper’s arraignment next door.

Met Craig Rothfeld— star-powered prison consultant to the wealthy and disgraced who aids the newly convicted as they transfer to a new life behind bars.

Fantasized about an iced coffee too many blocks away for a woman in heels.

Weinstein’s defense leaned heavily on the aftermath— unearthing emails, texts, and ongoing communication between the women and Weinstein that continued well after the alleged assaults. In the case of Miriam Haley, who testified that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her, the defense pointed to messages she sent in the weeks and months that followed, including a request to see him again. They argued that her later decision to engage in what she described as consensual sex undermined the narrative of coercion. Aidala emphasized that the legal definition of rape hinges not just on the act, but the presence—or absence—of consent at the time, urging the jury to consider the full context, not just isolated claims.

“We take the wins where we get them—and the acquittal on the Sokola charge was a major one. A conviction there would have reset the sentencing clock entirely.

As it stands, with a conviction only on the Haley count, time served applies, and that clock is already running. There is no verdict yet on the Mann charge.

This trial has raised substantial appellate issues—and Harvey would welcome the opportunity to have those fully reviewed. It is the Court and the prosecution who now have every incentive to avoid seeing this case overturned on appeal.

That reality creates an opening for a fair and balanced sentencing outcome—one that serves the interests of justice, and gives Harvey a path to come home much sooner than many expected.”

I’ve never seen a courtroom unravel the way it did yesterday.

It was loud and intense.

We were called back in after the jury foreperson told Judge Farber he feared returning to the deliberation room. “I can’t go back in there with the other jurors,” he said. The judge pulled him aside to speak privately.

The foreperson described the pressure inside as harassment. Another juror had threatened him, “I’ll meet you outside one day.”

He felt “afraid inside there.”

Arthur Aidala stood up, yelling at the judge —calling for an immediate mistrial based on a tainted jury and a verdict decided under fear: “I don’t think the court is protecting this juror. Period.”

Weinstein—seated in his wheelchair—broke in after him: “My life is on the line, and you know what? It’s not fair,” he told the judge. “It’s time, it’s time, it’s time… to say this trial is over.”

It gave a quick flash of the old Weinstein — back when he lived to wheel and deal negotiations using reason and imposing stance. He looks frail but his voice still carries.

Judge Farber initially denied the mistrial request and instructed the jury to get fresh air, rest up and “start with a fresh slate.”

Shortly after, a partial verdict came in:

Guilty of a first‑degree criminal sexual act against Miriam Haley

Acquitted on the same charge involving Kaja Sokola

Deadlocked on a third‑degree rape charge involving Jessica Mann

The entire courtroom looked confused by the reading.

The judge urged jurors to keep going—despite mounting tensions—in hopes they can power through and reach a unanimous verdict today.

As of 11 am, a mistrial has been declared.