You could hear a pin drop in the Oval Office.

Gray clouds pressed low over Washington when word of a bullet in Orem reached the White House. Staff scattered. Some jolted into motion, drafting statements, refreshing news feeds, calling those still unaware. Wailing erupted down the hall. Others drifted out of sight, pacing historically decorated carpets in a daze. Muffled sobs seeped from beneath a bathroom door.

As it was later told to me, it was the President’s eldest son who called to inform him.

After hanging up, the President sat silent and unmoving as the scene around him devolved into soundless disarray.

“Trust me when I tell you, he was not okay.”

When the Vice President arrived, the doors to the Oval Office closed.

A longtime aide, flushed and panicked, fled the premises, fearing collapse. Her anxiety mirrored symptoms of a stroke. The last thing anyone needed was a medical emergency on top of what was already unfolding.

At the off-ramp, an ambulance called by a friend waited. Sirens cut through the bleak afternoon as Washington seemed to fold in on itself.

Two miles away, I sat on the edge of an unmade bed in my hotel room, homesick and lonely before the day had even given me reason to be. Through a cracked window, the muted pulse of the city seeped through, offering a strange comfort against the silent horror unfolding online.

“Mom, was Charlie Kirk shot?”

I paused, withholding reply, irrationally hoping my silence might conjure another outcome. Delusion was easier than confirming an assassination to a sixth grader who trusted my words above all else.

A friend whose child was at the university messaged me: Charlie Kirk was just shot. I knew instantly I would be among the first to share the news.

Frantic group texts swung between dread and fleeting hope. Trusted sources insisted he was stable. For a moment, we believed there was still a heartbeat. Prayers spread across countless threads. When the fervor abruptly stilled, we knew he was gone.

“Mom, is Charlie Kirk dead?” Hayes texted again, trying to make sense of the rumors.

Those of us who knew sat alone with it until the Vice President confirmed his passing to the President, who relayed the news to the world.

On the edge of the bed by the window, I set my phone down and cried.

Charlie Kirk would have been thirty-two today. Charlie Kirk should have been thirty-two today.

He would have been celebrated by friends and staff, coming home to his wife and babies, scooping up his daughter just old enough to run, wrapping both arms around her legs the way toddlers love to do.

Since his death, I’ve struggled to stay active online. Podcasters have filled the spaces where community and prayer should linger. Voices amplified by self-interest stake claim to his legacy, defining his death to suit preferred agendas. I’m still trying to understand how quickly empathy evaporates.

When I close my eyes, I sometimes see a flash of horror: the bullet piercing his flesh, the stream of red pouring out of him, his limp, blood-soaked body rushed into an SUV.

I didn’t know Charlie well, but I was emotionally paralyzed for weeks. I expected grief to be a collective thread, but in a digital age that is asking too much. Tragedy is refracted through spectacle, reshaped to be consumed rather than felt. We lean into spin. Conspiracy offers the intoxicating thrill of discovery, more compelling than sorrow. In this trade, grief becomes optional, replaced by the compulsive need to dissect and expose.

I was naïve. I thought his death might bring everyone together, but within days the massacre of his life and legacy—everything Charlie Kirk built and stood for—became fodder for incensed oracles on YouTube.

The night before his assassination, D.C. was riding high. At the top of Buttersworth, Substack hosted a cocktail party doubling as a reunion. We toasted ourselves, appointed chroniclers of Donald Trump’s White House, bound by proximity. I arrived just in time to greet familiar faces trickling back after summer break, a curated mix of editorial characters flashing teeth and swapping summer stories about life and travel.

Back home, school had just started. My boys were beginning to wrestle with their own ideas of religion and politics, an endeavor I did not push but praised. Amid the usual plights of adolescence, their search for meaning felt like a vital rebellion. Young men questioning manhood in strange times. Charlie served as their moral compass. He was less performative and more articulate than his peers, committed to reviving the art of civil debate. Unlike other popular podcasters they admired, he relied on facts. He was measured, passionate, and persuasive. My boys devoured his videos, memorized his phrasing, echoed his talking points. At night, one of them would sometimes wander in to show me a clip. Before I left, Leon had ordered a Bible on Amazon, moved by Charlie’s conviction.

After our reunion in D.C. on the 9th, we stumbled out half-drunk, elated and inspired. None of us sensed any hint of horror on the horizon.

Charlie Kirk arrived the following day to kick off a new campus tour, tossing hats to an adoring crowd, pronounced dead shortly after at thirty-one. MAGA’s most promising patriot, gunned down under a white tent at a Utah university, wearing a T-shirt printed with Freedom. His final breath streamed live, casting us as unwilling witnesses to a midday slaughter on an ordinary September afternoon.

The hours that followed collapsed into shapeless order. “Assassination” sounded implausible, something lifted from ancient history books.

Flags across D.C. dropped to half-staff. The President’s shock hardened swiftly into fury.

On a summer day in Butler, he had narrowly dodged a bullet meant to end his life. It ruptured something deep in the American psyche, but sympathy was one-sided.

Again, this tragedy was left for one party to process. Some on the left openly celebrated his slaying.

Don Jr. appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show with bloodshot eyes and a trembling voice to talk about his friend. He loved Charlie like a brother. Videos in my camera roll caught them at the Turning Point ball during inauguration night, bounding onto the stage splashed by strobing neon lights, hair slicked and tuxedos matching, delivering final speeches to close the party. They were on top of the world, celebrating the survival of a man they had both fought tirelessly to promote and defend.

The next day I forced myself out of bed, showered, and made my way to a mixer hosted by the Art Embassy. A dozen women gathered, glassy-eyed and draped in muted shades of mourning. Silk dresses and linen suits settled into a quiet rhythm around a table set with meats, cheeses, and honeyed petals scattered across untouched plates. Conversation circled the usual orbit, but the weight of his death hung heavy.

“Charlie was going to run, you know?” one woman said. “They killed a man we all believed would become president.”

Early in the campaign, I had made a conscious choice to avoid right-wing media. I did not want to be seen as a surrogate for any candidate, so it was easy to dismiss what did not resonate. Though I supported certain conservative ideas, I had no interest in becoming a mouthpiece for Republican messaging.

Turning Point was different. I barely knew it when an email arrived inviting me to appear on Alex Clark’s show at TPUSA. I liked the idea of speaking to young conservatives, too often dismissed by a liberal-leaning education system. After reading about Charlie, I was in.

I had been a homemaker for fifteen years, immersed in rhythm and routine, present for every chapter of our children’s lives. Being home with them gave me purpose and joy. I never questioned it. Like Charlie, I had preached the same sentiment: have as many kids as you can and never let money decide what your life should be.

Still, I was hardly the image conservative vision celebrated. Yet Charlie was happy to have me. Anytime I passed him, he would shoot a smile, acknowledging that I was part of them despite being branded a recovering liberal, quietly skeptical of religion, pro-choice in complicated ways, working long hours while my partner carried the domestic load. None of that seemed to matter. Turning Point welcomed voices like mine on the margins. I was flattered to be counted among them.

When he started following me, I worried my penchant for salacious sex scandals would rattle him.

Our conversation was live-streamed. Alex’s first podcast recorded that way. I was unprepared. Under bright studio lights, I faced an audience of young women in ruffled blouses and floral dresses and shared my testimony. I cried unexpectedly when asked about the loss of family and friends. Blinded by the lights, I could not make out faces, but the applause when it was over overwhelmed me.

I will never forget the enthusiasm at his events. RFK appeared to unite with Trump on a stage set up by Turning Point. A fountain of sparks erupted as he walked on stage to thunderous applause. MAGA’s diehards were his in that instant.

Fear of violence stressed me constantly on the campaign trail. In heated crowds, I sensed hatred simmering among support. After Butler I learned to shrink or slip away when tension mounted. But cramped spaces did not always allow it. In Philadelphia, front row at RFK’s announcement, I pressed Hayes beneath me when someone shouted behind us. In Virginia, a man screamed about Palestine inches from my ear. In New York, protesters clashed again. At any moment a trigger response felt imminent.

In the weeks before Charlie was shot, I struggled to remain online. After a year away, and my feud with Candace—a viral storm that showed me exactly how a viral storm is spun—I began questioning what I truly wanted from this work. Was a quest for truth enough? Was defending a vision worth the private toll it was taking? I missed who I had been before becoming a “public voice,” before my identity was filtered through viral judgment and constantly subject to irrational accusations.

A national tragedy like this can stir old wounds in fragile people. Like an earthquake of sorrow, it fractures splinters into the masses and depression is contagious. Dark days born of it claim those vulnerable. Friends of mine have been struggling since September to stay above it.

As a protective measure, I began taking time away, returning to reading and the quiet things that do not require an audience. People assume people like me thrive on online praise and attention. That has never been the case. In solitude, I am always reminded of it.

As violence tendencies grow, children shot in cathedrals and women stabbed on train rides. Some look to the skies to mend an aching state. Others pour themselves into family and routine.

When I arrived at the stadium in Arizona to celebrate Charlie’s life in memoriam, a man in a suit greeted me, telling me his wife had prayed he would run into me. I cried when he embraced me. Everywhere I went, faces appeared to thank me and to tell me their prayers were dedicated to me.

On the aisle, I met a pretty brunette who introduced herself as Lidiya Kravchuk Harvey. Her sister, Eliza, married to Mikey McCoy— former Chief of Staff to Charlie Kirk. They were like family to the Kirks, raised by conservative Russian immigrants. Lidiya wanted me to know how much my testimony with Alex mattered because it was real and unscripted. When I asked how they were doing, she recounted a household navigating the early stages of grief. She had come to help her sister and husband with chores because“it’s what family does.”

Up front, center in the stadium, I sat for nearly six hours, mesmerized by everything unfamiliar. Church speak ran in overdrive. People rose in prayer. Impromptu offerings were made to Christ. Friends and staff spoke in his honor, recalling his tenacity and fearlessness. His first donors remembered him as young and tireless, determined to raise the money he needed to build what he envisioned. A kid who never took no for an answer.

The president appeared after all the admin spoke, just as Charlie would have wanted. His wife followed, stunning the world with forgiveness for his killer.

There were tears and laughter. Song and fireworks. The media framed it one way, but what I witnessed was a revival radiating from a seventy-thousand-seat stadium, uplifted by light. My own anger and heartache, replaced by calm.

Charlie was impactful in a practical way. To him, patriotism meant defending ideas, debating on campus, and mentoring the next generation to carry the torch. He invested in youth and upheld Christian values and traditions. He understood that culture and ideas mattered as much as politics, and that the best response to threats from liberal fury and institutions was reasoned argument. He never lost his temper or backed down. I did not agree with him on everything, but I respected that his followers were encouraged to speak persuasively, think critically, and act ethically.

On his thirty-second birthday, I watched a ceremony at the White House streamed live as he was awarded the Medal of Freedom. Charlie, they noted, never made a big deal out of birthdays. He’d always “rather be working.”

His widow urged us to stand courageous in the pursuit of truth.

In his absence, some of us will strive to honor her in that request.