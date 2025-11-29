On September 10 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Charlie Kirk joined Andrew K. Smith at the Restaurantology Summit by Savory for what would become his final interview. He shared insights on entrepreneurship and on building a movement meant to endure. From Salt Lake City, the story moves to Orem, where I spoke with local officials, prosecution sources, and university students who witnessed the events surrounding the assassination. This series traces the threads of that day and beyond, examining theories and conspiracies as it leads toward the trial of the suspect in custody, Tyler Robinson.

Jordan Bree Photography

“Never give up, never surrender, and always go for the win.” — Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk arrived at The Depot in Salt Lake City at 9:55am. Utah was still clinging to the last stretch of late-summer warmth: clear skies, 88 degrees, slowly easing back into the rhythm of a new school year.

Inside, an audience curated by a local restaurant mogul filtered in for a private, invitation-only event. For Andrew K. Smith, this was a labor of love. He had built a widely admired reputation as a self-made tech and restaurant magnate, rising from dishwasher to CEO of a company overseeing 360 restaurants and $750 million in assets. Each year, he gathered more than 550 entrepreneurs, founders, and executives to hear a surprise guest speak about building, leading, and scaling businesses. The summit aimed to offer direction for 2026 and send attendees home with confidence to navigate an industry demanding bravado and resilience. Charlie’s appearance had been scheduled months in advance and was arranged through Andrew’s business connection to the president of one of his brands, Brian Simowitz, Charlie’s cousin. Andrew knew his presence would energize the crowd, and his enthusiasm would remind participants their work mattered.

Weeks later, Andrew would be framed—along with several others in Charlie’s orbit—as the mysterious mogul behind the event, the fleeting centerpiece of a podcaster’s self-indulgent, crowd-sourced investigation stitched together from anonymous tips treated as truth. She cast suspicion on anyone connected to Charlie, weaving oddities into her narrative while discarding details that contradicted her story. Her scrutiny settled on his flight path, questioning why he had landed in Salt Lake City rather than Provo, implying that someone as influential as Charlie Kirk would only appear for powerful donors. When Candace Owens landed on Andrew, she described him as a man “nobody really knows.” To those who knew him, her characterization revealed more about her than about him. She could not fathom that Charlie might have participated free of charge because he genuinely believed in Andrew’s mission for the annual event. Drawing on her time at Turning Point, she reminded followers that people typically sought out Charlie, subtly framing Andrew as a suspect in a plot orchestrated by bad-faith actors.

By the time flight records debunked the erratic plane path theories, the story had already spread like wildfire online.

The truth reflected what people loved about Charlie’s character: a willingness to appear where he knew he could be most effective, often with little regard for praise or profit.

His name had not been announced beforehand. The decision was strategic. While the conference avoided political angling to focus on leadership, Charlie predicted 30% of the audience would “hate” him. As a result, the session was restructured as an unscripted conversation between Andrew and Charlie rather than a formal lecture. Both of them decided on this approach months before in multiple conversations and text exchanges.

He arrived in a good mood, excited to return to what he loved: business (beyond what he was best known for, politics). Before meeting Erika and starting a family, which shifted his focus to religion and conservative values, his core passion had been building a brand and evolving his vision. Since his late teens, he had obsessively chased his passion from a business mindset. He loved the intensity of financial design and negotiation, courting donors, creative funding. This is why he had agreed via text invitation to speak for free on the morning before his appearance at UVU to kick off The American Comeback Tour.

Everything was going right that morning. His itinerary was carefully stacked to not interfere with his appearance at the college campus.

While Andrew focused on the event that had started at 8:00 that morning, he was notified by his team that Charlie had arrived early for his 10:30 session. He arrived with two security members: his chief of staff Mikey McCoy, and philanthropic gift officer John McGovern. Brian (his cousin) and Tyler Nelson, president of Savory, greeted Charlie and his team and showed them to the green room downstairs at The Depot. Charlie was energized to speak about entrepreneurship and business for 40 minutes.

He greeted Andrew with a hug, and the two exchanged travel stories. Charlie had just returned from Korea with Mikey on Monday of that week. He described walking 20 miles a day in Korea, admiring the order and cleanliness while noting that “America still wins on entrepreneurship and business.” Andrew recalled a family trip to Italy where long walks became their greatest joy, even for his younger son who thought it was strange to walk around a country for fun.

As Tyler, John, and Brian headed to the stage, the green room fell quiet.

“Andrew, how can I be most helpful today?” Charlie asked. “I don’t want to make this political. I just want to stick to what we talked about.”

Andrew assured him that was exactly what he wanted—simply for Charlie to share his experience as a business leader and entrepreneur. Charlie smiled as Andrew explained how business, at its core, connects people. He described the audience and how eager they were to hear real entrepreneurial stories that could guide their plans for 2026. All Charlie needed to do was offer inspiration so they could move forward with confidence.

“We’re going to crush this,” Charlie said.

Focus shifted to Brian once he appeared. Married to Charlie’s cousin, he showed up in ragged shape after a violent fencing accident that had left him with three broken ribs, a fractured shoulder and wrist, and a partially collapsed lung. Knowing the trip was out of the question considering the state of his injuries, he had called Charlie four days earlier to say he could not attend. Charlie vowed to make him proud regardless.

Yet on the day of the event, Brian woke to something pressing—what he considers divine intervention. Something told him to go. To get there however he could. Charlie understood his reason for skipping it, but something that morning told him he needed to be there, so he got dressed and headed out against the advice of his friends and doctors.

Hearing the story of his brutal fall, Charlie teased him about the mishap as typical Arkansas activities. He pulled out his phone to show them early-morning videos of the crowd already accumulating at UVU, hoping this visit would be more welcoming than a more hostile one years prior. Andrew told Charlie that he was sure he had more fans this time around.

Flanked by security, the men left the green room and crossed the mezzanine to descend the stage entrance. There in the shadows of a stage illuminated by studio lights, Andrew praised Charlie, noting their difference in age, and the scale of Charlie’s business which required daily risks. He was in the thick of it, face to face with those who hated him and everything he stood for. Charlie acknowledged this was a factor in his life frequently discussed with Erika. They were realistic about the risks, but their convictions, he told Andrew, made it worth it.

Andrew asked if Charlie ever got nervous speaking to a crowd. No. He asked Andrew if he did. No. They laughed it off, agreeing it must be a “Chicago thing” since they were both born and raised there.

Moments later Zach, their media partner, arrived. Andrew introduced him, and Charlie immediately took a liking to him, sharing strategies to help a fellow entrepreneur even as their stage time approached. Shauna, Andrew’s wife, met Charlie backstage, thanked him, and snapped a quick selfie. Charlie graciously noted he had been looking forward to the event.

When Andrew and Charlie walked on stage side by side, Charlie’s arrival drew muted groans from the crowd, some in shock, others delighted. Andrew and his team encouraged the audience to give him a chance and to listen before forming an opinion.

They stayed. A few returned to their seats after standing to leave once they realized who was leading the conversation.

As predicted, Charlie won them over effortlessly. For nearly an hour, they spoke about entrepreneurship, leadership, resilience, and building something lasting with conviction and intention.

Afterwards, Charlie asked Andrew how he thought he did.

“Perfect! You crushed that, brother,” Andrew told him.

“I loved that,” Charlie said. “I loved those entrepreneurs and their energy.” He expressed interest in doing more events together.

The clock pressed on, and it was time for Charlie to appear before college students to discuss faith and logic. The two embraced and snapped a selfie as he departed, promising to talk later that day. That would be the last time Andrew heard him speak.

Brian grabbed a final photo with Charlie just before he slipped into the waiting car and sent it to his wife, Kelly, who had known and loved Charlie since birth. Charlie headed south in an SUV with his team while the event continued. At Charlie’s urging, John McGovern stayed behind to meet other attendees and spend more time with the Savory team.

As the next conference session began, messages from attendees started pouring in. Many admitted they had arrived skeptical but left impressed and inspired by Charlie’s entrepreneurial insight and his passion for encouraging bravery in business.

At 11:21am MST, he left for Utah Valley University, 40 minutes away. At 11:49, Andrew texted him to share how deeply the audience had been moved. Then a message came that sucked the air from the backstage room in which Andrew, Shauna, and other team members stood.

Charlie had been shot.

Andrew first saw alerts around 12:30pm. Charlie had been struck at approximately 12:21, barely an hour after their last exchange. John McGovern quietly stepped out with a colleague when the news hit. At 12:40, Andrew texted Tyler: “Charlie was just shot in the neck. Don’t know if he’s dead.” Tyler brought Brian to stage left. Both looked pale and stunned. Brian began calling family members with little success as Kelly was in Mexico at the time. Andrew instructed Tyler to drive Brian down to the hospital immediately in Orem. Tyler drove Brian in silent prayer to Timpanogos Medical Center.

Backstage, Andrew and the team waited in mounting dread. Information was scarce. At 2:40pm, confirmation arrived from President Trump. Charlie Kirk was dead.

At the close of Restaurantology 2025, Shauna and Andrew relayed the news to the stunned crowd, reading Romans 8:28: “All things work together for good to them that love God.” Shauna urged attendees to go home and hold their loved ones close.

The conference ended in a slow-motion dissolve. Guests exited in shock and communal grief for a man who had spent his final morning offering wisdom to strangers, engaged in conversation that bridged divides and forged respect. Charlie Kirk’s final recorded conversation, 34 minutes and 10 seconds, was later released as a gift honoring his message and those who loved him.

In Andrew’s journal, he signed off: Rest peacefully, Charlie. God be with you until we meet again.

Full Interview