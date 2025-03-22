With another 13,000 pages released today, it’s getting harder and harder to keep track of what’s new—and most compelling—in the still-unfolding trove of JFK files. One clear standout is the Donald Heath Memo: an internal CIA document revealing that the agency rejected the lone gunman theory just weeks after the assassination.

The memo directly undermines the official story that Oswald acted alone. Turns out, senior CIA officials questioned that narrative early on, only for the agency to later downplay signs pointing to a more complex plot—possibly involving Cuba or the Soviet Union. And while the CIA amassed extensive intel on Oswald after the assassination, their file on him beforehand was suspiciously thin, raising fresh skepticism about what they missed—or deliberately ignored.

Interpretations vary. Some view the memo as evidence of a cover-up. Others insist it’s just internal speculation. Either way, it adds more fuel to the fire over what really happened that grim day in Dallas—and what the government knew then but chose to keep from the public for six decades.

Take a Look . . .