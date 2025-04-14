“He Will Just Send Money and it Will Go Away” — Elsrich

I spent most of the weekend in bed reading, resting, and recovering from back-to-back travel. The pink moon that rose Saturday night promised a chance to break cycles that keep love surface-level and step into something more honest, mutual, and mature. A perfectly poetic reset, basically. I just wish the sun would show up again to convince me a new season has actually arrived. We are swallowed still by the fog that likes to linger over us in this coastal basin.

Anyway, I’m back—and there’s a lot ahead. Here’s what’s coming up:

An introduction to the most important doctor of our time, in my humble opinion

New audio from inmate Nick T describing a shared jail cell with Jeffrey Epstein

A recent presidential pardon you should know about

A roundup of the sexiest men in Congress (it’s a fun one!)

My first White House press recap

Notes from a roundtable with Benjamin Netanyahu

Spotlight on the “Harmonic Egg” and its healing benefits

A detailed Spring Break recap (links available for Paid s ubs)

And an overdue Meghan Markle exposé—sourced from anonymous former staffers who worked closely with her (full length for Paid)

Safe to say, it’ll be a packed couple weeks. Paid subscribers will of course have greater access to articles, but ideally, there’s enough here to keep everyone informed and entertained.

Over the Weekend…

Bernie Sanders and AOC drew a crowd of over 30,000 at a protest in LA. Joan Baez performed—unprompted. (I left the clip out due to secondhand embarrassment. I can’t bear to see her like that.) Apple Martin showed up in a fur coat around the Village for Interview Magazine, giving peak old-money-cozy. Bill Maher met and fell for Trump. Tulsi Gabbard turned 43. RFK Jr. promised to crack the autism code by September.

Meanwhile, Trump replaced Obama’s official White House portrait with his own, then made a UFC entrance flanked by his grandkids, adopted billionaire moon-son, and a very tired little X perched on his shoulders. Cheryl Hines’ now-viral handshake snub looked more like an awkward oversight than a deliberate diss, but that didn’t stop X from collectively cringing over it.

Elsewhere: A group of oddly paired women suited up and went to space this morning. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket took them on an 11 minute flight to the edge of space and back.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer tried to deflect attention from a surprise Oval Office drop-in with Trump by shielding her face with a folder. Her aides insist it wasn’t an endorsement. Her critics aren’t convinced.

Kamala Harris is reportedly floating a think tank focused on policy and ideas—part of a potential political comeback. The internet…was not kind.

At Coachella, Lady Gaga appeared in various shades of couture-styled satanic worship. Charli XCX headlined with surprise guests Billie Eilish, Lorde, and Troye Sivan—reviving Brat Summer and squashing feud rumors with Lorde in one go. UK girl group Sweet Love debuted “Bad Guy” to major buzz. Lexi Jones (David Bowie’s daughter) dropped her debut album, along with an unreleased video featuring her and her dad that’s exactly as touching as you’d expect.

The Breakfast Club cast reunited after 40 years to reminisce about John Hughes (no sequel pending, thankfully). Mickey Rourke was kicked off Celebrity Big Brother UK after making inappropriate comments to JoJo Siwa. And Rihanna teased her next album as “unexpected” and non-commercial. Sorry to anyone still clinging to dreams of a pop-reggae comeback.

John Hamm showed up looking handsome as ever in a string of new photoshoots.

Also trending: “trashcore”—a chaotic, hyper-layered aesthetic co-signed by mopey starlets like Kristen Stewart and a severely faltering Justin Bieber. Think baggy clashing prints, drugstore dye jobs, weird textures, no structure whatsoever, and absolutely no sober styling. They look dressed by drug addicts in the dark. I’m not a fan.

Still, the weirdest news of the week was a tie between alien-battling Russians… and Ryan Reynolds, alleged child arsonist.

Let’s Start with the Aliens

A declassified CIA file from the Cold War era is making waves again. According to the document, Soviet soldiers in Ukraine shot down a low-flying UFO. When it crashed, five humanoid figures with large heads and black eyes emerged—then merged into a single glowing orb. Seconds later, the orb exploded in a flash of light so intense it allegedly turned 23 soldiers into limestone.

The two survivors were spared only because they happened to be standing in the shade.

The remains—and whatever was left of the craft—were reportedly hauled off to a secret research facility near Moscow. Soviet scientists claimed the soldiers’ biological makeup had somehow shifted to resemble stone.

“If the KGB file corresponds to reality, this is an extremely menacing case,” the CIA concluded. “They can stand up for themselves if attacked.”

Once confined to niche conspiracy circles, the story is now going viral—especially with UFOs (now politely called UAPs) inching closer to mainstream legitimacy, thanks to the Pentagon’s slow-drip disclosures.

As for Ryan Reynolds…

A newly resurfaced 2004 Arizona Daily Star article reveals he once casually admitted to setting part of his elementary school on fire. He called himself a “bad, bad kid” and laughed about hoping no one else got blamed. He was 28 when he said it—not exactly a youthful confession—and didn’t sound particularly remorseful.

The article’s still live on Newspapers.com. Now online sleuths are trying to identify the school. And since Canada doesn’t have a statute of limitations for arson…he might not be entirely in the clear.

Internet sleuth Elsie claims Ryan was also expelled from high school for stealing his teacher’s car.

And then there’s the latest Baldoni saga development: In a $400 million lawsuit filed in January 2025, Baldoni accused numerous parties, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, publicist Leslie Sloane, The New York Times, and others of civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, as quoted in a report by The Independent.

Variety further reports that Baldoni wrote to Disney and Kevin Feige, asking for proof to back up his claims that the actor had “bullied” him.

According to Economic Times, days after Justin blasted Ryan, labeling him a “co-conspirator” of Lively’s in their ongoing legal drama, Ryan was seen walking tensely with his assistant at JFK International Airport on Wednesday, April 9, skipping town without Blake.

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s Love Story Is Headed to Hollywood (Twice)

2025 is giving us two competing takes on their legendary tragic love story.

First up: a feature film titled JFK Jr. (possibly American Love Story—unclear), produced by Grandad Productions and Writer1Films, set for a US release on September 19, 2025. The vibe? Grounded, human, myth-free. It’s being filmed at very Kennedy-coded spots—like Cheney Hall and Windsor Meadows State Park in Connecticut and beaches in Rhode Island.

Then there’s Ryan Murphy’s American Love Story, part of his American Story anthology universe (American Crime Story, Feud, etc). Season one focuses entirely on John and Carolyn—from whirlwind romance to their private island wedding to the relentless tabloid circus.

Sarah Pidgeon (you know her from The Wilds) has been cast as Carolyn—and the resemblance is uncanny. The bone structure match here is ideal, in my opinion. She shares the same haunting beauty. No word yet on who’s playing JFK Jr.

Via Reddit: “I am super late to this party but can’t help but answer. She wasn’t beautiful but she did have carry herself and behave as though she was. She didn’t try too hard. She seemed to embrace her flaws. I have seen photos of her at black tie events without a stitch of makeup on. It is a very different mentality than what you see today amongst the late 20 early 30 something crowd where EVERYONE is trying too hard. They look fake, the obsession with flashing logos is tacky. Think about all the makeup contouring, lash extensions, hair extensions, fillers, etc. Fake, fake, fake. If you really want to stand out then embrace your own uniqueness. Diana Vreeland once said (this quote is not verbatim) that the best way to be stylish is to take your biggest flaw and make that your “thing” (instead of hiding it). The reason women idolize her so much is not because she was beautiful, but that he clearly thought she was beautiful and so she is a mystery to women. What did he see in her? I hear she had a very lovely, beautiful personality though you would not think so when you see photos of her scowling. The paps did harass her. But she had some issues. For instance there was a violent fight in a park that she had with him in which she was the aggressor. Her Calvin Klein model boyfriend mentioned some similar episodes. That brokenness/vulnerability in her would also attract a type of guy who wants to fix her and help her (sadly a lot of men and women go for that). That isn’t something I suggest you emulate though because that is unhealthy and leads to a codependent situation. Their marriage wasn’t all roses after all. Nobody’s is. And it was true in their case as well. She wasn’t an angel nor a supermodel. She made others feel important and cared for and was very expressive of her feelings toward those whom she loved. I think it is one of those cases where someone isn’t particularly attractive but then you get to know them and fall in love with them and they become attractive. I have also heard that she was not photogenic and was much more attractive in person. Love yourself, embrace your uniqueness and don’t try to look like a carbon copy of other women as they do today. Be the best version of yourself that you can be (rather than a Kardashian look alike). In other words if you don’t have a huge ass and big boobs and pouty lips, then embrace that. Make your uniqueness your own look. Wear just enough makeup to highlight your attributes (the point of makeup is not for the makeup to be noticed but for it to emphasize your beautiful features). Always focus on being well groomed and nicely put together. That attitude exudes confidence and you will be that mystery girl. If you want to be chic which also portrays confidence then remember less is more. Treat other people with love, consideration, thoughtfulness and kindness. It has been a long time since this post was active and so I hope you found your Prince Charming. I couldn’t help but answer because it was something I wondered about myself a lot at the time, and I’ve read all of the books that describes her and have spoken with people who knew her and this is the conclusion that I came to.”

A Plot Synopsis for Murphy’s Series Reads:

“What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of tabloid media. The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts.”

“He loved her. And she loved him. And they drove each other crazy.” — Carole Radziwill

For anyone my age, any revived ‘90s nostalgia is welcome. We missed Camelot’s heyday—but John and Carolyn were ours. A love story we grew up watching and a tragedy we still mourn today.

The timing is interesting, though. Both projects drop around the same time, offering two totally different lenses on the same mythic couple. One, as a standalone film. The other, a serialized deep dive that Murphy is known for.

Together, they might finally give us a more complete picture of a relationship that still feels impossibly magnetic—even 25 years later.

Personally, I can’t wait.