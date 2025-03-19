Fifty-eight days into Trump’s presidency, we’ve come to accept that there are no “off” days. Yesterday was a striking reminder of this—a sharp contrast to four years of a dead man’s reign.

Amid the usual home chaos, my family paused to watch the dramatic space rescue that reclaimed astronauts stranded for nine months. Their descent into calm seas, greeted by a circle of dolphins, another showstopping moment in the ever-evolving spectacle of the Trump era.

Then, the JFK files dropped.

With Cassie’s help, we’ve pulled and parsed the most compelling findings. A more detailed breakdown will follow as we continue sifting through the documents.

Comprehensive Breakdown Courtesy of Cassie Ivey

Cassie: “The newly released JFK assassination documents (thank you, DJT!) expose long-classified intelligence networks surrounding Lee Harvey Oswald, hinting at deeper connections that have remained hidden for decades. After poring over the files, several key threads emerge—Oswald’s movements, the intelligence community’s sustained interest in his activities, and the broader Cold War backdrop that has long fueled suspicion about the true nature of the assassination.”

Key Figures & Connections

Lee Harvey Oswald: Intelligence Subject of Interest

Defection to and return from the Soviet Union meticulously tracked by the CIA

Surveillance of his visits to Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City in September/October 1963

KGB assessment describing him as "a poor shot" and "not a KGB agent"

CIA monitoring through telephone intercepts at embassies

Allegations from Sergyj Czornonoh claiming advance knowledge of assassination plot

Discrepancies in intelligence agency responses to Oswald's activities

Intelligence Community Operations

Sidney Gottlieb, The creator of MK Ultra: Mentioned in the files in connection with "general philosophic discussion of assassination and assassination techniques"

James Angleton (CIA): Controlled Israeli intelligence liaison materials under "personal supervision"

James Sauvie Woods: CIA records management officer with seventeen years overseas service

Yuriy Ivanovich Moskalev: Soviet scientist with alleged KGB/GRU connections investigated as potential "unidentified man" photographed at the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City in October 1963 (one month prior to assassination).

William C. Sturbitts: Deposed regarding anti-Castro activities and figures like Clay Shaw and David Ferrie

New Light Shed on Investigations

Mexico City Surveillance Operations

Multiple documents focus intensely on Oswald's Mexico City activities, with the CIA unable to confirm his "daily movements while in Mexico City" or "his date of departure or his mode of travel" when presenting to the Warren Commission. This represents a significant intelligence gap in one of the most scrutinized periods before the assassination.

However, file 104-10326-10068 is a 1995 document proving the CIA had wiretapped the Russian Embassy in Mexico City. Oswald visited this embassy one month before the assassination.

Soviet Intelligence Operations

KGB officers' interactions with Oswald are documented, including claims from retired agent Oleg Nechiperenko about meetings with Oswald two months before the assassination. Documents reveal FBI attempts to access KGB files on Oswald through diplomatic channels, with correspondence to the Chairman of the Supreme Soviet. (The documents suggest the “Chairman” was a high-ranking official involved in significant government decisions, but they do not identify that person by name.)

Anti-Castro Operations Connection

Multiple individuals connected to both the assassination investigation and anti-Castro operations are mentioned throughout the documents, including:

Clay Shaw

David Ferrie

Frank Sturgis

E. Howard Hunt

Weapons and Arms Dealing Networks

File 104-10170-10145 connects arms dealer Samuel George Cummings (INTERARMCO) to intelligence operations and J. Garrett Underhill, who allegedly claimed there was "a small clique within the CIA was responsible for the JFK assassination".

Characters of Interest

1. Lee Harvey Oswald

The documents focus on Oswald's interactions with the Soviet Union and Cuba, his travel, and the investigations surrounding his actions, especially in relation to the JFK assassination. They reflect the intelligence community's interest in his movements and potential connections.

Oswald's Activities and Connections:

Defection to and Return from the Soviet Union: The documents mention Oswald's defection to the Soviet Union and his subsequent return to the United States. This period of his life was a significant point of interest for U.S. intelligence agencies.

His time in Minsk, specifically, is mentioned in one document, which discusses a meeting between a member of the SR Division and the COS Helsinki concerning the timetable of Oswald's stay in Helsinki in October 1959, including his contact with the Soviet Consulate there.

There's mention of the discussion about the timetable of Oswald's stay in Finland in October 1959, including his contact with the Soviet Consulate there. It was noted that passenger lists (manifests) at the U.S. Consulate in Helsinki were retained for six months only and then destroyed. Visits to Soviet and Cuban Embassies in Mexico City: A significant focus is placed on Oswald's visits to the Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City in September/October 1963. He was attempting to get a visa to return to the USSR.

These visits were monitored through telephone intercepts placed on those embassies. The information was routinely passed to other agencies and entered into CIA files.

The documents indicate that the combination of visits to both embassies and his prior defection to the Soviet Union raised concerns.

One document discusses a meeting with the Warren Commission where it was noted that the CIA could not confirm Oswald's daily movements while in Mexico City, nor could they confirm the date of his departure or his mode of travel. The original assumption that he had returned by bus could not be proven.

There was a discussion about why no action was taken by other agencies after receiving CIA information about Oswald's contact with the Soviet and Cuban embassies. It was explained that such information was similar to that provided on other American citizens who might have made such contacts, but in Oswald's case, it was the combination of visits and his prior defection that prompted the dissemination of the information. Allegations of Planned Assassination: One document discusses correspondence from Sergyj Czornonoh, who claimed to have provided information about Oswald to the American Vice Consul in Sofia, Bulgaria, in August 1963. Czornonoh alleged that he had heard that Oswald was preparing to assassinate President John F. Kennedy.

Czornonoh's claims were taken seriously enough to be forwarded to the FBI and British intelligence, and there was a discussion about how to handle this information. KGB Connections: One document mentions a "SYVAPORQUE PROMISE TO DELIVER FILES ON \*\u003cLEE HARVEY OSWALD." It also mentions that matter was turned over to the FBI for action. Offer was made by VAPOROUS/1 (V/T to former GACEDIN MAY 92. October 1992, C7CETF/W visited MINS for follow-up discussions.

The document also states that The FBI is preparing a letter to Prime Minister KEBICH, asking permission to see the file.

The document also states V/1 then told our C/O that the FBI's letter should be sent to the Chairman of the Supreme Soviet VICE the Prime Minister and we agreed to so inform the FBI. That memo is the last information we have on the matter. There is nothing to indicate that the FBI did indeed send the letter or, if it was sent, that they received a reply to it. Because it was previously determined that the FBI had primacy in this matter, it is our determination we have asked our rep at that we should not requery JYVAPOROUS. Warren Commission Investigation: The Warren Commission's investigation into Oswald's activities, particularly his time in Mexico City, is referenced in several documents.

There were discussions between CIA officials and the Warren Commission staff regarding the extent of the CIA file on Oswald, especially for the period of October to November 1963.

There was a request from the Warren Commission to visit Mexico City to further investigate Oswald's activities there, and CIA cooperation with this request was discussed.

Summary: The documents paint a picture of Lee Harvey Oswald as an individual whose actions, particularly his defection to the Soviet Union and his visits to the Soviet and Cuban embassies, drew the attention of U.S. intelligence agencies. There were concerns about his potential connections and intentions, especially in light of the JFK assassination. The documents also highlight the investigations conducted by the Warren Commission and the various allegations and leads that were explored regarding Oswald's activities.

Was Oswald a KGB agent?

Based on the information in the provided documents, there's no definitive confirmation that Lee Harvey Oswald was a KGB agent. However, there are several points that touch upon his connections and interactions with the Soviet Union and related entities, which were of interest to U.S. intelligence agencies.

Here's What the Documents Indicate:

Oswald's visit to the Soviet and Cuban Embassies in Mexico City: The documents mention that Oswald visited both the Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City in September/October 1963, attempting to get a visa to return to the USSR. This activity was noted by U.S. intelligence, specifically through telephone intercepts placed on those embassies.

Information sharing: The information about Oswald's visits was routinely passed to other agencies and entered in CIA files. However, this type of contact by American citizens with foreign embassies was not necessarily considered highly unusual in itself, but Oswald's combination of visits to both embassies and his prior defection to the Soviet Union raised concerns.

No specific CIA action following initial dissemination: The documents state that there was no CIA action following the initial dissemination of the information about Oswald's visits. This suggests that while his activities were noted, there was no immediate conclusion or action taken indicating he was definitively identified as a KGB agent.

KGB veterans' statements: One document mentions a "Washington Times" article where retired KGB agents claimed that one of them, Oleg Nechiperenko, had meetings with Lee Harvey Oswald in Mexico City two months before the JFK assassination. Nechiperenko stated that Oswald initiated these meetings and that his mood was bad. However, Nechiperenko denied any KGB encouragement of an assassination plot. These statements add to the complexity of Oswald's story but do not confirm his status as a KGB agent.

Investigation of Oswald's Mexican phase: The Warren Commission's investigation of Oswald's time in Mexico City was noted, and the Commission's staff questioned CIA officials about the extent of the CIA file on Oswald for the period of October to November 1963. This indicates the significance of Oswald's activities in Mexico City in the context of the JFK assassination investigation.

Summary: the documents confirm that Oswald had contact with Soviet and Cuban embassies and that this was of interest to U.S. intelligence. There are also claims from former KGB operatives about meetings with Oswald. However, the documents do not provide conclusive evidence that Oswald was a KGB agent. His activities and connections were investigated, but no definitive confirmation of such an affiliation is present in these files.

2. Who is J. Garrett Underhill?

J. Garrett Underhill had a background in intelligence and military affairs. According to "Ramparts" Magazine, he was afraid for his life after making the claims of a CIA clique being responsible for JFK’s death and thought he might have to leave the country. His paranoia may have been warranted, because he was found dead in his Washington apartment less than six months after making the claims. However, the "Ramparts" article questioned the suicide ruling, noting that Underhill was right-handed but the pistol was found under his left side.

Significant Revelations

Did JFK Jr. warn us about Biden? One of the new documents says, “Dear Sen. Biden: You are a traitor…” and bears the signature, John F. Kennedy Jr.

Who is Sergy Czornonoh? According to letters found in the file drop, he warned an Airport Immigration Officer 127 days before the assassination that Lee Harvey Oswald was preparing to kill Kennedy. In the same letter, he predicts MLK’s assassin and the location as well— 5 years in advance. (Anthony Cabassa summarizes this finding well in his Substack post.) The CIA had wiretapped the Russian Embassy in Mexico City: Oswald had visited this embassy a month before JFK was assassinated. While it’s unclear if this is a new revelation, it adds more color to the CIA’s widespread surveillance of the man. Intelligence Discussions on Assassination: A document confirms "general philosophic discussion of assassination and assassination techniques" involving Sidney Gottlieb (founder of MK Ultra), a connection to the CIA's controversial programs. Israeli Weapons Development: We learned of a previously undisclosed Israeli missile development program with 300-350 mile range capability and attempts to purchase US stable platforms for guidance systems. (See files 104-10302-10030, 177-10002-10101, 104-1037-10024, 104-10103-10079, 104-10102-10224, 104-10172-10112, 104-10210-10037, and 104-10172-10111) Additional potential Israeli involvement revealed in the drop, one file (below) reads: “we now have plenty of money – our new backers are Jews – as soon as ‘we’ (or ‘they’) take care of Kennedy…” It’s worth noting that, according to Wikipedia: “In November 1962 Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy's Department of Justice ordered the American Zionist Council to register as a foreign agent under FARA because it was funded by the Jewish Agency for Israel and thereby acting on behalf of Israel; the Department of Justice later withdrew its demand.” This demand was withdrawn by LBJ. KGB Assessment of Oswald: Soviet intelligence evaluation described Oswald as "a poor shot" and concluded he was not a KGB agent– so unless there’s new info to suggest otherwise, there goes that conspiracy theory. Warren Commission Information Limitations: The documents confirm the Warren Commission staff questioned if they received "sanitized extracts" from the CIA and expressed concern about incomplete information, particularly regarding Mexico City.

3. David Ferrie

In document titled "178-10002-10091.pdf", which is the "DEPOSITION OF WILLIAM C. STURBITTS", David Ferrie is mentioned in the context of discussions related to anti-Castro activities, the JFK assassination, and individuals such as Frank Sturgis, E. Howard Hunt, and Clay Shaw. Specifically, the document notes that the deposition includes subjects such as "FERRIE, DAVID".

This indicates that David Ferrie was a person of interest in the investigations and discussions surrounding the JFK assassination and related activities, particularly those involving Cuban exiles and clandestine operations.

Summary: David Ferrie is identified as a relevant figure in the context of the JFK assassination investigations and related anti-Castro operations, as indicated in the provided deposition document.

4. Sidney Gottleib - The Founder of MK Ultra

In document, "157-10002-10105.pdf", there is mention of a conversation with "Sid G," identified as "Sid Gottlieb." The document indicates a "general philosophic discussion of assassination and assassination techniques" with Gottlieb on January 25th. It also mentions discussions on other topics related to communications intelligence and the Technical Services Division (TSD) of the clandestine services. This suggests Gottlieb was involved in discussions about sensitive and potentially controversial topics related to CIA operations.

Summary: Sidney Gottlieb is mentioned in the context of discussions about assassination techniques and other technical aspects of CIA clandestine operations. He is identified as being involved with the Technical Services Division (TSD).

5. Bertrand Russell

In document, "104-10104-10262.pdf", there is mention of the "Bertrand Russell Peace Foundation." The document indicates that the foundation was in contact with Jim Garrison, the District Attorney of Orleans, Louisiana. It also notes that a "secret and reliable source" reported that the foundation's initiative appeared to be aimed at persuading Garrison.

This suggests that the Bertrand Russell Peace Foundation was involved in activities that drew the attention of intelligence agencies, specifically in relation to Jim Garrison's investigations or activities.

Summary: "Bertrand" refers to the "Bertrand Russell Peace Foundation," which was a subject of interest in the context of Jim Garrison and his activities, as indicated in the provided document.

Jim Garrison played by Kevin Costner in the 1991 film “JFK”

6. Clay LaVergne Shaw

In the document titled "178-10002-10091.pdf", which is the "DEPOSITION OF WILLIAM C. STURBITTS", Clay Shaw is mentioned in the context of discussions related to anti-Castro activities, the JFK assassination, and individuals such as Frank Sturgis, E. Howard Hunt, and David Ferrie. Specifically, the document notes that the deposition includes subjects such as "SHAW, CLAY".

This indicates that Clay Shaw was a person of interest in the investigations and discussions surrounding the JFK assassination and related activities, particularly those involving Cuban exiles and clandestine operations.

Summary: Clay Shaw is identified as a relevant figure in the context of the JFK assassination investigations and related anti-Castro operations, as indicated in the provided deposition document.

7. Perry Russo

In document "104-10182-10072.pdf", there are multiple mentions of Theodore Roussos. He is described as someone who had a meeting with Mitchell Livingston Werbell III, who wanted Roussos to be his advisor in an arms deal venture with the Greek government. Roussos indicated he would check with his "friends" (the Agency) before giving Werbell an answer. There are also mentions of Roussos being a former CIA officer well-known in Greece. It is also mentioned that Mike Absher is an old friend of Ted Roussos and originally introduced Roussos to Jim McTighe and Al Ramos.

There is also a mention of "Roussos Personnel File" within the same document, indicating that there are records specifically pertaining to him.

The document also mentions that "AC/WHD's previous decision that no further Agency contact should be made with MULDOON, RUSSOS, or MACKEM it was decided that no one would return MUL DOON's call."

Summary: Theodore Roussos was a former CIA officer with connections to individuals involved in arms deals and other ventures. He was also a subject of interest and discussion within the CIA, with decisions made regarding contact with him.

8. Yuriy Ivanovich Moskalev

Potential Identity of "Unidentified Man" : The document discusses a theory that Yuriy Ivanovich Moskalev might be the "unidentified man" photographed entering and departing the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City in October 1963. This "unidentified man" is of interest in the context of the JFK assassination investigations.

KGB Connection Allegation : A former Cuban intelligence member identified a photograph of the "unidentified man" as "Yuri LNU," a KGB officer. This "Yuri" was described as fluent in English and Spanish and acted as a troubleshooter for a Cuban group attending an intelligence course in Moscow in 1964.

Scientific Background : Moskalev is identified as a Soviet scientist, specifically a Doctor of Medical Sciences and Professor, affiliated with the Institute of Biophysics of the Soviet Ministry of Health. He has participated in international scientific conferences since 1962 or earlier.

Travel Records : Moskalev's travel records indicate numerous trips to various countries, including the U.S., Austria, the UK, and others, often in connection with scientific conferences. Notably, he was in the U.S. in October 1963, around the time of the JFK assassination.

Language Skills : While Moskalev often claimed limited English proficiency, it was noted that he understood English reasonably well, especially after a few drinks, and was observed taking copious notes and asking insightful questions in English.

Behavior at Conferences : Moskalevs behavior at conferences was sometimes seen as unusual. He occasionally presented papers that lacked new data, made denigrating comments about others' reports, and sometimes changed the title of his presentations. There were also instances where he expressed interest in visiting U.S. facilities but then changed his plans.

Possible GRU Connection : In 1961, Penkovsky identified a photo (without a name) as that of Col. Yuriy Ivanovich MOSKALEVSKIY, an Air Force Colonel and GRU officer in the Information Directorate of the GRU.

Resemblance to "Saul" : The document notes a striking resemblance between Moskalev's photos and an Identi-Kit composite of an individual code-named "Saul" in the book "Appointment in Dallas." "Saul" claimed involvement in the JFK assassination.

Multiple Birthdates and Names : There were discrepancies in Moskalev's reported birthdates and variations in his name (Yuriy Ivanovich vs. Yuriy Mikhailovich).

CIA Interest: The CIA was interested in Moskalev due to his potential connection to the "unidentified man," his scientific background, his travel patterns, and his behavior. There was also interest in obtaining a voice tape of MOSKALEV for potential identification by another individual.

Summary: Yuriy Ivanovich Moskalev was a Soviet scientist with alleged connections to the KGB and potentially the GRU. He traveled extensively, participated in international conferences, and exhibited behavior that raised suspicion among U.S. intelligence agencies. There was a theory that he might be the "unidentified man" photographed in Mexico City in 1963 and a resemblance to an individual claiming involvement in the JFK assassination. These factors led to significant interest in Moskalev by the CIA and the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA).

9. James Sauvie Woods

Based on document "104-10291-10004.pdf", here is information about James Sauvie Woods:

Employment with CIA : James S. Woods entered on duty with the CIA in April 1952 and had a career in records management. He had seventeen years of overseas service.

Positions Held : He held various positions within the CIA, including: Records Management Officer Records Administration Officer Chief of RI at Vietnam Station

Locations of Service : He served in various locations, including Washington, D.C., and London, England. He also had significant overseas service, including in Vietnam.

Retirement : He applied for voluntary retirement, which was approved. His requested retirement date was August 4, 1978.

Commendation : He received a commendation for exceptional performance from the Deputy Director for Operations for his work on the Directorate of Operations Records Review Task Force in Warrenton.

Performance : He was described as a dedicated, conscientious, and loyal employee who exercised initiative and responded favorably to constructive criticism. He was also recognized as an acknowledged expert in his field.

Promotions and Reassignments: The document details various personnel actions, including promotions, reassignments, and changes in his service designations. He was promoted from GS-09 to GS-10 and held various GS grades throughout his career.

Summary: James Sauvie Woods had a long career with the CIA in records management, serving in both domestic and overseas locations. He was a highly regarded employee who received commendations and promotions for his work.

10. Raymond Broshears

In document "104-10165-10084.pdf", Raymond Broshears is mentioned. He is the subject of a "RESPONSE TO DOMESTIC CONTACT SERVICE REQUEST FOR SECURITY CHECKS". The document provides his name, date of birth, place of birth, and other identifying information. It also indicates that a security check was requested and conducted on him.

Summary: Raymond Broshears is mentioned as an individual who was the subject of a security check, likely in connection with CIA or related activities. The documents contain his personal details and information related to this security process.

Pt. 2 // Foreign Involvement and Conspiracies:

Cuba

The documents primarily discuss Cuba in the context of the Cold War, anti-Castro activities, and U.S. intelligence operations. Here are the main points:

Anti-Castro Activities : A significant portion of the documents deals with various anti-Castro groups, their plans, and their activities. There are mentions of groups planning sabotage, seeking support (moral and financial), and organizing revolutionary movements against Fidel Castro's regime. These groups often sought support from the U.S. or other entities, but there was a lack of unity among them, which was noted as a hindrance to their effectiveness. For example, there is mention of a group planning "to start sabotage" and seeking moral backing and money.

U.S. Involvement and Intelligence : The documents reveal U.S. intelligence gathering and concerns regarding Cuba. There are reports on meetings with anti-Castro Cubans, assessments of their plans, and evaluations of the Cuban political and economic situation. The CIA was actively monitoring activities related to Cuba, including those of individuals and organizations with potential involvement in anti-Castro efforts or those connected to the Cuban government. For instance, there are reports on conversations with Cubans about their plans and assessments of Castro's support within Cuba.

Cuban Government and Leaders : Fidel Castro and his government are central to the context of these documents. There are mentions of Castro's policies, his relationship with the Soviet Union, and his control over Cuba. Figures like Ernesto "Che" Guevara are also mentioned in connection with the Cuban government and industries. There is information about Castro's planned visits to Moscow and Algiers, indicating Cuba's international relations during this period. Additionally, there are reports on individuals working closely with the Cuban government and their activities.

Soviet Influence : The Soviet Union's involvement in Cuba is another critical aspect discussed. There are mentions of Soviet support for Castro, concerns about Soviet influence in Cuba, and reports of potential Soviet military installations in Cuba. For example, there is a report of a belief that the Soviets were constructing a submarine base in Cuba. Also, Castro's relationship with the Soviet Union and his planned visit to Moscow are noted.

Internal Conditions : The documents provide glimpses into the internal situation in Cuba, including the fear of starting an underground movement, the economic situation, and the level of support for Castro's regime. There are assessments of whether a popular uprising against Castro was likely and reports on the desperation of some groups within Cuba seeking help. The documents suggest that the economic situation in Cuba was worsening, which might lead to increased opposition to Castro.

Travel and Movement: There are details about individuals traveling to and from Cuba, their reasons for travel, and their contacts. Special passports, travel restrictions, and movements of individuals of interest are tracked and reported. For example, there are reports on individuals traveling to Mexico from Cuba and vice versa, and their reasons for travel are noted.

Summary: The documents paint a picture of Cuba during a period of intense Cold War activity, with a focus on U.S. intelligence operations and anti-Castro efforts. Cuba is portrayed as a country under the control of Fidel Castro, with significant Soviet influence. There is internal opposition to Castro, but it is fragmented and faces challenges. The U.S. is actively monitoring the situation, gathering intelligence, and assessing the potential for change within Cuba

Israel

Israeli Missile Development: There's information suggesting that Israel is developing its own surface-to-surface missile with a range of 300-350 miles. A clandestine source reported that an Israeli representative was attempting to purchase US stable platforms for the inertial guidance system of such a missile, with a request for delivery within six to twelve months. There were also previous reports of Israel procuring missile components from the US and England. This program is believed to be separate from another venture involving a contract with a French firm, Marcel Dassault, for a system capable of delivering a 1,600-pound warhead to a similar range.

Liaison with Israeli Intelligence: There are mentions of a liaison arrangement between the CIA and the Israeli Intelligence Service. Information received from James Angleton of the CIA, attributed to "Bureau Informant 100," often originated from this liaison. This information was considered valuable and was regularly passed on to the Bureau.

Travel to Russia via Israel: In recent months, the "Bureau Informant 100" has developed information regarding the travel of U.S. citizens to Russia via Israel. This information was considered valuable and led to the reiteration of instructions to the field regarding how to handle information from this source.

Handling of Information: James Angleton requested that mail directed to him regarding Israeli Intelligence matters be sent to the Director of CIA, "Attention: James Angleton." He also asked that when the Bureau disseminated information to him and other agencies, his identity not be revealed to the other agencies. He noted that reports concerning Israeli matters were retained under his personal supervision and control.

Summary: the documents indicate that Israel was involved in missile development, had a liaison relationship with the CIA's intelligence services, and was a transit point for some U.S. citizens traveling to Russia. There was also a specific protocol for handling intelligence information related to Israel within the CIA and FBI.

Ramparts Magazine Article

Summary of 104-10170-10145.pdf: This document is a classified memorandum (SECRET/RYBAT), dated July 19, 1967, concerning an article published in "Ramparts" magazine. The article discusses John Garrett Underhill Jr., Samuel George Cummings, and INTERARMCO in connection with the JFK assassination. The memo provides information from CIA records about these individuals and the company.

Key Points:

Ramparts Article: The memorandum begins by referencing an article in the June 1967 issue of "Ramparts" magazine. This article alleges that: John Garrett Underhill claimed a small clique within the CIA was responsible for the JFK assassination. Underhill was an intelligence agent and an expert on limited warfare and small arms. Underhill had connections to high-ranking CIA officials and was acquainted with Samuel Cummings of INTERARMCO. Underhill suggested the CIA was involved in gun-running, narcotics, and political manipulation. The article questions the official ruling of suicide in Underhill's death, noting he was right-handed but found with a pistol under his left side.

John Garrett Underhill Jr.: The memo includes details about Underhill from CIA records: Born on August 7, 1915, in Brooklyn. Graduated from Harvard in 1937. Died on May 8, 1964. Worked as a pictorial journalist for Life magazine. Served in military intelligence during World War II. Had some contact with the CIA, with cautions against sharing highly classified information with him. Was involved in reporting on individuals trying to sell photographs of Soviet military subjects.

Samuel George Cummings: The document provides information about Cummings, who was associated with INTERARMCO: Born on February 4, 1927, in Philadelphia. Worked for the CIA in the 1950s, involved in weapons procurement. Resigned from CIA and became involved with International Armament Corporation and Interarmco Ltd., companies dealing in arms. Was known to have sharp business practices and was difficult to control. Eventually gained sole ownership of these companies. Had ongoing contact with the CIA, providing volunteered information. Was reported to have connections with the BND (West German intelligence).

INTERARMCO: The memorandum mentions INTERARMCO in connection with Samuel Cummings and his arms dealing activities.

Garrison Investigation: The memo notes that, except for the "Ramparts" article, Underhill, Cummings, and INTERARMCO had not appeared in press or classified reports related to the Jim Garrison investigation in New Orleans.

Summary: this file is a CIA memorandum responding to allegations made in a magazine article. It provides background information on the individuals and company mentioned in the article, drawing from CIA records. The memo aims to clarify or provide context regarding the claims made about CIA involvement in the JFK assassination and its connections to these individuals.

The Warren Commission

Focus and Interactions of the Warren Commission (as seen in the documents):

Investigation of Oswald's Activities: A key focus of the Warren Commission, as reflected in these documents, was investigating Lee Harvey Oswald's activities, particularly his time in Mexico City. There was a significant interest in determining his movements, contacts, and intentions during this period. Document mentions a meeting between the Warren Commission and CIA officials on March 12, 1964. In this meeting, it was discussed that the CIA could not confirm Oswald's daily movements in Mexico City, nor his date of departure or mode of travel. This highlights the Commission's efforts to fill in the gaps of their investigation. The idea of a Warren Commission member visiting Mexico City to discuss issues with American and Mexican officials was suggested. This shows the Commission's active pursuit of information and their desire to conduct on-the-ground investigations.

CIA's Role and Information Sharing: The documents reveal interactions between the Warren Commission and the CIA, specifically regarding information sharing and the extent of the CIA's files on Oswald. Document indicates that the Warren Commission staff questioned CIA officials about the extent of the CIA file on Oswald for the period of October to November 1963. They were concerned about "sanitized extracts" and wondered if there was more information. There was discussion about why no action was taken by other government agencies after receiving CIA information about Oswald's contacts with the Soviet and Cuban Embassies in Mexico City. This suggests the Commission was examining the flow of intelligence and potential lapses in communication or action. 104-10310-10118 The Senate Select Committee is concerned that the CIA was not 100% forthcoming about information regarding the Kennedy assassination. Claimed it was due to sensitive information. This is in 1975, the WC was disbanded in 1964.

Concerns about Information Gaps: The documents indicate that the Warren Commission was aware of and concerned about gaps in their information, particularly regarding Oswald's time in Mexico City. The inability to confirm Oswald's movements and travel details in Mexico City, as mentioned in Document, underscores this concern. The Commission's interest in seeing the original CIA messages (not just sanitized versions) suggests a desire for complete and unfiltered information.

FBI and Secret Service Roles: Document provides insights into the respective functions of the FBI and Secret Service before and after the assassination. There was a discussion about information flow from the FBI to the Secret Service regarding potential threats to the President. After the assassination, the FBI provided agents to assist the Secret Service with presidential protection, indicating a shift in cooperation and resource allocation.



Key Takeaways:

The Warren Commission actively sought information and investigated Oswald's activities, particularly his time in Mexico City.

There were interactions and discussions between the Commission and intelligence agencies, especially the CIA, regarding information sharing and access to files.

The Commission was aware of and concerned about gaps in their information and actively sought to address them.

The documents provide glimpses into the roles and interactions of different agencies, such as the FBI and Secret Service, in the context of presidential security and the assassination investigation.

The documents do not necessarily contradict the current public understanding in the sense of disproving specific conspiracy theories. Instead, they tend to reinforce some of the existing concerns about the thoroughness of the investigation, the CIA's transparency, and the focus on Oswald's connections. They provide evidence that the Commission was aware of and grappling with information gaps and limitations, which aligns with public skepticism about the completeness of their findings.

What X is Saying

“CIA had him killed. Letter sent to the Russian Ambassador warning of the killing and the assassination of MLK too.”

“Upon learning of JFK’s assassination, Cuban diplomats immediately assumed the CIA killed JFK for the purpose of finishing what it started with the Bay of Pigs invasion: “If the Yankees or CIA assassinated Kennedy to resume the assault on Cuba, then a third world war would start.” One diplomat assumed the U.S. would try to blame Cuba. In a separate deposition, one American intelligence operative noted that multiple CIA assets connected to a particular CIA agent had been spreading “misinformation” that Cuba was behind the assassination in the immediate wake of JFK’s murder.”

“JFK Files Release - 104-10170-10145.pdf Anyone know what this is about?”

"Putting Grok to work!"

“JFK Files, as I pour through them, appear to still be redacted.”

“WAIT!! Did JFK Jr. warn us that Joe Biden was a traitor to America before he was killed!?”

“CIA was watching President Kennedy's killer Lee Harvey Oswald before the assassination, new JFK files reveal.”

“Holy cow! The CIA was opening U.S. postal service mail being sent to the USSR and had 300 CIA staff indexing a quarter million names. There's a lot of crazy stuff in the JFK Files!”

“President Nixon told me that the Warren Commission was "the biggest goddamn hoax in American history."

He also told me, "Lyndon Johnson and I both wanted to be president—the difference was, I wasn't willing to kill for it." - Roger Stone

"🚨INDISPUTABLE: All JFK assassination records released thus far seem targeted at continuing the false narrative that JFK was shot solely by Oswald. However, the recent Paramount+ documentary, What The Parkland Doctors Saw, indicates that JFK was shot from both the FRONT and REAR—indicating multiple shooters and, therefore, a conspiracy."

“UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTH: JFK wanted to strip the CIA of its autonomy, force AIPAC (formerly AZC) to register as a foreign agent, block Israel’s nuclear ambitions, and challenge the Federal Reserve’s grip on U.S. currency. That’s why he was assassinated.”

“As I watch the JFK files being released, I can’t stop thinking about how CNN never aired a Trump rally live in 5 years except for the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler Pennsylvania.”

“🚨 You’re not going to believe this… 🚨 Guess where Lee Harvey Oswald spent the night when he arrived in Dallas, TX just a month before he [allegedly] assassinated President JFK? Answer: The YMCA - "Young Men’s Christian Association" (10.3)” That’s right! The famous Trump rally anthem might have been dropping hints all along… 🤯 "It's fun to stay at the YMCA..."

"RFK Jr on CIA involvement in the assassination of JFK: “The first phone call my father made… after Hoover told him my uncle had been shot was to the CIA desk officer in Langley.” “He asked them, ‘Did your people do this?’”" (video in link)

Why We Should Care About These Findings?

Reactions online to the newly released documents are divided—some dismiss them as underwhelming, while others are attempting to stretch minor details to fit their own narratives.

But one thing is now undeniable: The Gaslighting Has Come to an End.

The files confirm that intelligence agencies tracked Oswald more extensively than previously admitted. While no single document disproves the official claim that he acted alone, together they expose a deeper web of intelligence web that surrounded him. In short, the assassination now appears less like the work of a lone gunman and more like a Cold War operation with layers of concealed interest. As long assumed.

Most significantly, both U.S. and Soviet intelligence were monitoring Oswald well before the assassination. Yet, critical gaps remain, especially regarding his Mexico City trip—a focal point of intense surveillance and intrigue.

The files drop might not be the smoking gun many were hoping for but definitely a step in the right direction, dismantling the illusion of ignorance.

They were never in the dark about the murder of JFK. They just wanted (and needed) all of us to be.

— Cassie Ivey