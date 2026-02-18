I’ll keep this short. The whole point of this series is to debate conspiracy based on a simplified outline.

Ten years ago, Pizzagate was by far the number one trending topic on Twitter. The claim that pedophile elites preyed on children was so insane it was shrugged off as a wild conspiracy theory. Fast forward to the massive Epstein files dump — the grape soda, cream cheese, beef jerky, shrimp references — and everyone is circling back to Pizzagate as the first reveal exposing trafficking rings run by some of the most powerful people in the world.

Now we’re all wondering: was it true, exaggerated, or far worse than we could have imagined?

FROM THE HIH ARCHIVES

Welcome to another new edition to HIH in which we will examine two sides of a selected conspiracies to determine (as a group) what feels more logical than sensational. Please be respectful in these debates. We’re all adults here. Argue like you would in someone’s living room.

I’ve been talking to people— kind, intelligent, reasonable people— about everything going on (no one really knows what’s going on). The news cycle seems increasingly surreal, and public trust in media as a whole is shot. We’re all rightfully confused with limited options to vet and voice our concerns, so I figured I might offer up regular space for balanced examination of some of the more loaded headlines. I too love a good conspiracy, but only when it’s smart, considerably researched, with conflicting sides considered. As of now, the Epstein interpretations are so unhinged it’s driving me away from investing much time and interest.

However, considering the recent turn of events (theories circling cannibalism as coded reference that’s moved away from pizza and onto shrimp, cream cheese, and jerky) it only makes sense that we start with Pizzagate. The godfather of cryptic food masking political perversities. But isn’t it funny —The same people who mocked PizzaGate are now fully convinced of this pedophilia conspiracy — consuming and recycling the worst of the worst in these Files interpretations, simply because it affects Donald Trump.

PIZZAGATE

The origins of this conspiratorial horror trace back to Podesta’s art collection, WikiLeaks, and the leap that followed—the idea that Democrats weren’t just corrupt but secretly demonic, abusing, torturing, even sacrificing children.

THE YEAR WAS 2016

At the height of a presidential race already vibrating with distrust on both sides, the Democratic National Committee was hacked and John Podesta’s personal email account was breached. Podesta, serving as Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman as she faced Donald Trump, had previously worked for Barack Obama. The October surprise that season was the leaked Access Hollywood tape — Trump caught on a hot mic making crude remarks about women that sent the media into convulsions — and weeks later came another shockwave when Podesta’s private emails were published by WikiLeaks, the organization founded by NSA whistleblower Julian Assange.

What followed was a digital frenzy. It began on fringe sites like 4chan and 8chan, where anonymous users combed through thousands of otherwise mundane emails, zeroing in on repeated references to “pizza.” The word, lifted from ordinary context, was assigned coded meaning. Interpretations stacked on top of one another, evolving into a theory that pedophilia was being disguised through food terminology. Routine discussions about scheduling fundraisers, headcounts, and catering were suddenly reframed as encrypted confessions of something far darker.

LIZ CROKIN SAYS:

From there the theory migrated to Reddit and then to Twitter, which at the time functioned as the central artery of political media. Podesta’s art collection was presented as further evidence of moral depravity (honestly fair, if you’ve seen it). Before long, attention turned to Comet Ping Pong, a neighborhood pizza restaurant in northwest Washington, D.C., because the owners appeared in some of the email exchanges. When their social media photos were unearthed, artwork associated with the restaurant’s logo offered symbolic proof. The narrative evolved into a child trafficking ring allegedly operating out of a hidden basement beneath the restaurant.

There was just one problem. The restaurant did not have a basement.

James Alefantis (who's never met Clinton) appeared in the Podesta emails in connection with the fundraisers.

For the first 10 years it was in business, Comet Ping Pong was just a popular family-friendly pizza joint occupying a small storefront in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood. Since 2016 it has been at the center of the debunked conspiracy theory known as Pizzagate, which posited that the restaurant was a front for a Democrat-led child pornography and trafficking ring.

The Afternoon of December 4, 2016

In Salisbury, North Carolina, a 28-year-old father of two had become obsessed with the idea that children were being harmed in the nation’s capital. Edgar Maddison Welch, armed with a Colt revolver, an AR-15-style assault rifle, and a shotgun, drove the 350 miles from his home to northwest Washington. About 3:00 PM on December 4, 2016, he entered the restaurant where kids played ping-pong while parents ate pizza and drank beer, and fired shots. No one was killed. There were no children to free. No secret chamber. No basement to expose.

At the time, it handed the media exactly what it needed — a clean example of a conspiracy collapsing under its own absurdity, and proof of how quickly a digital narrative can metastasize when sensational symbolism is amplified by algorithms and anonymity festering in rogue online spaces.

Below, you’ll see Hillary Clinton’s explanation as a counter to the conspiracy. I have to say — it also makes sense.

Watch both videos before you engage in comments.

Where is He Now?

The Pingpong Pizza Shooter Died Last Year.