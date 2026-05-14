Can You Break a Mind and Rebuild it?

Drama started before sunrise.

My phone pinged at 3:45 a.m.

A message appeared, then swiftly disappeared.

I replied immediately to acknowledge I had seen it.

The message returned.

A whistleblower was being threatened. No specifics were provided. It was offered more as a heads-up to monitor the situation should things continue to escalate.

It’s been an eventful few months. A disorienting vortex of information tossed at us all at once.

Is it accidental?

Between ongoing discussions about classified material and renewed calls for declassification, the volume of claims and counterclaims has made it incredibly hard to keep track of what’s verified and what’s speculation. Public discourse has become increasingly saturated by mangled narratives rapidly spreading conspiracies, tracking conspiracies, about all of these ancient high-profile scandals.

Epstein, Aliens, COVID, Mind Control. I’d argue most in media aren’t experts on all of it.

Renewed interest in highly shielded programs like MKUltra has resurfaced because of these hearings. Congressional efforts on declassification led by Anna Paulina Luna, has appointed a designated task force to each topic of declassification, aiming to examine Cold War-era intelligence activities, including the unsealing of documents pertaining to how and why the CIA conducted behavioral experiments on unwitting participants.

Was the operation ever really ended?