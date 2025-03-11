Share this postHouse Inhabit COVID’s Fifth Anniversary: How Did it Change You?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCOVID’s Fifth Anniversary: How Did it Change You?Jessica Reed KrausMar 11, 2025134Share this postHouse Inhabit COVID’s Fifth Anniversary: How Did it Change You?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3048ShareI have a lengthy essay ahead to answer this myself, but on the five-year anniversary of COVID-19 being officially declared a global pandemic, I’d like to ask how the experience changed you.134Share this postHouse Inhabit COVID’s Fifth Anniversary: How Did it Change You?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3048Share
My husband passed away from Delta in Sept 2021. We weren't vaxxed bcs we were suspect. I live in CT and was denied access to antibodies and ivermectin. I have to live with the fact that I entrusted the hospital to do the right thing. They didn't save my husband. They couldn't wait to intubate and then give him comfort care. The mandated government protocols dismantled my family and any future for my daughter. He had to die alone due to strict visitation. I will never trust doctors or the government again. Made me swing completely red to a conservative stance on everything. People have moved on from Covid, but I am only a fraction of the woman I was before the trauma and my immense loss.
Ever since Covid, my skin has had rosacea. Not sure if its from the vaccine or a symptom of long haul Covid- but my skin has never been the same since