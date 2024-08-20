I know we’re emerged in DNC convention tracking right now but can we pause for a minute to look into this online conspiracy circulating on X to determine if it’s an outstretched theory, or a dark rabbit hole leading us closer to the truth?

“Let me see if I have this Crowdstrike story straight.

When Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, she was allegedly funneling sophisticated weapons through Libya to terrorists in the Middle East, aiming to take out Assad in Syria for Israel. When the weapons transfer went awry and the U.S. Ambassador was killed in Benghazi, it was discovered that Clinton was using an illegal private server for secret communications. She destroyed the server, but not before its contents were leaked by WikiLeaks. The leak included communications about bizarre occult rituals and inexplicable code words involving children and pizza.

Rather than investigating the leak themselves, the FBI relied on a Crowdstrike investigation, which falsely claimed the server was hacked by Russia. Despite admitting she broke the law, the FBI cleared Clinton and instead launched the Russiagate investigation, using more fabricated Clinton campaign disinformation to tie Trump to Russia. This allowed them to secure a FISA warrant and spy on Trump, leaking damaging information to the press to undermine both his campaign and his presidency.

When Trump had a call with Zelenskyy and asked about Crowdstrike, a "whistleblower" falsely claimed quid pro quo, launching the first impeachment to halt Trump's inquiries. (Incidentally, it was during this impeachment trial that Event 201 took place, but that's another story.)

Fast forward to 2024: Trump is dominating Biden when he miraculously survives a deep state orchestrated assassination attempt two days before the RNC. Shortly afterward, Crowdstrike causes the largest computer network crash in history, knocking millions of corporate and government systems offline for hours.

Oh, and let’s not forget: *Blackrock owns Crowdstrike, and a Blackrock-affiliated investment firm placed millions of dollars betting against Trump just hours before the assassination attempt by a shooter who was featured in a Blackrock promo. Did I miss anything?”

As of December 31, 2023, BlackRock owned over 13.41 million shares of CrowdStrike, as disclosed in a 13G/A filing with the SEC. This represents a substantial ownership position, although the exact percentage is not provided. Other major CrowdStrike shareholders include Vanguard Group, Morgan Stanley, and State Street.

Enter Seth Rich / Julian Assange Connection

What happened to Seth Rich? If you ask Wiki, you get this:

“The murder of Seth Rich occurred on July 10, 2016, at 4:20 a.m. in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Rich died about an hour and a half after being shot twice in the back. The perpetrators were never apprehended, and police suspected he had been the victim of an attempted robbery.

It gets better: