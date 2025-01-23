When it came time to honor the inauguration, Donald Trump Jr. sought something unique and personal—not just for himself, but his entire family.

Enter Milliard Diamond Concierge, a Dallas-based custom jewelry house known for its exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces that turn life’s most significant moments into wearable art.

Founded by lifelong friends Brittani Lassiter and William Manning, Milliard has earned a reputation for its luxury personalized pieces and bespoke bridal collections. Their Highland Park showroom offers an intimate and educational experience—far removed from the traditional, stuffy jewelry store. Every piece is handcrafted in-house with ethically sourced gemstones and diamonds that reflect the care and precision behind their work.

For this historic occasion, Don Jr. collaborated with Milliard to design a series of gifts, unique and unforgettable: custom accessories for himself, his five children, and his father. The standout pieces? 18k gold Storybook Cufflinks, each etched with symbols representing each family member’s personality, hobbies, and passions.

Custom Buttons + Cufflinks at the Crypto ball

To complete the collection, Milliard also designed Storybook Pendants with the same thoughtful details. Together, the cufflinks and pendants captured the essence of their family bond, a sense of continuity and connection during such a significant moment in their lives.

Milliard’s ability to seamlessly blend luxury and sentiment shines here. The collection provided a heartfelt expression of family, personality, and legacy brought to life through exquisite craftsmanship.

It’s these little details that elevate big moments like an inauguration. For the Trumps, the jewelry wasn’t just about making a statement but about celebrating who they are as a family, one personalized cufflink at a time.