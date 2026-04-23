House Inhabit

House Inhabit

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TxAg's avatar
TxAg
2d

Wow, that is a lot of dead scientists! Can’t wait for your new series. I have been spending a lot of time “looking up”. And my intuition is on high alert that something is definitely up.

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1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
The Steady Edit by Jen Moore's avatar
The Steady Edit by Jen Moore
2d

This line “Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real.”

VERY MUCH looking forward to your series next week Jess and as always, fantastic piece.

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1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
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