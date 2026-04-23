“I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half..”

—Donald Trump.

Forgive my extended absence. I’ve been offline preparing a new series I’ll debut next week that will shed light on what I’ve collected over recent months: a compilation of personal anomalies and signs illuminated by messengers I’ve documented in audio and text, offering confirmations and instructions on how to proceed into “the highest frequency” given what’s coming.

We’ll dive into quantum theories, declassified CIA files, mind control, frequency, transdimensional ascendence, and free energy.

Up Ahead:

An interview with my favorite independent investigator, who’s been obsessively tracking the Moscow murders and has information that will change everything you think you know about the case — and Kohberger as the killer(!)

At This Point Everyone Should be Asking Questions

Namely, what don’t they want us to know about plasma, and why are specialists in this field turning up dead under mysterious circumstances? Who is potentially behind the silencing of certain evidence?

I don’t consider myself an alien buff, but I’ve been closely tracking the phases of disclosure around UAPs for years.

In September I attended the congressional hearing led by Anna Paulina Luna, which received very little press; most people have no idea what was revealed. Testimony from respected, high-ranking military witnesses who encountered these craft up close was unnerving.

In January, orbs began appearing over the ocean near my office in Laguna. Unlike the sterile drones seen in New Jersey last year, these did not look man-made. They resembled the orbs described in the hearing surrounded by plasma barrier.

February 12 I published “LOOK UP,” urging readers to pay attention because a reveal was imminent. I was told the first phase would confirm crash sites, U.S. possession of some craft, and potentially non-human DNA.

February 20 I was one of the first to raise the alarm about a scientist shot dead on his California front porch: astrophysicist Carl Grillmair, who studied comets and asteroids that could threaten Earth. Three months earlier, Nuno Loureiro, a young, respected plasma specialist and MIT professor, had suffered the same fate.

On March 2, a general linked to UFO disclosure and Podesta emails vanished.

After the Brown shooting, a source urged me to drop what I was covering and investigate. He suspected a targeted hit, pointing out chilling similarities with past cases in which researchers went missing or were killed after getting too close to certain lines of inquiry. He predicted this was part of a larger cover-up.

As of April 20 it appears he was right.

The dead-scientist count has climbed from two to eleven and mainstream outlets are forced now to investigate the matter while still cautiously trying to frame it as an overactive conspiracy theory spun by internet sleuths.

Vanity Fair: “McCasland is the most high-profile of 11 scientists whose deaths or disappearances over the last four years have formed the basis for a conspiracy theory that has recently crossed over into mainstream visibility. There are various spins on the line of inquiry, and the specifics are hard to pin down, but it revolves around the idea that these occurrences are connected and point to some manner of government cover-up (often, but not always, having to do with UFOs; other accounts deal with nuclear secrets or rocket technology). The missing-scientist theory has traversed the Daily Mail and New York Post, a leading Substack newsletter published by MAGA‑MAHA personality Jessica Reed Kraus, and the airwaves of prominent podcasters — Joe Rogan recently exemplified the typical tenor and precision of the coverage when he proposed that the disappearances could have something to do with ‘plasma technology, whatever the fuck that is.’”

Timeline Arranged by Jesse Michaels

The Air Force general who ran Wright-Patterson’s research lab, oversaw the Pentagon’s most classified programs, and was named in WikiLeaks emails as a central figure in UFO disclosure vanished from his Albuquerque home without triggering a single surveillance camera. Eight days earlier, Trump ordered the Pentagon to begin releasing UFO files. In the same twelve-month window, the NASA scientist who co-invented a strategic rocket engine super alloy at the same Wright Patterson lab overseen by the General disappeared on a hike, an MIT fusion physicist (who was as deep as anybody on “fast magnetic reconnection problems” which are the fundamental bottleneck to widescale nuclear fusion) was assassinated on his doorstep, and a very-polymathic Caltech astronomer working on the state-of-the-art Vera Rubin Observatory was shot dead on his porch. There is a pattern: scientists at the frontier of fusion, exotic propulsion, advanced metallurgy, and space surveillance are being silenced and taken out. 1. The General Who Knew Everything Vanished Without a Trace On February 27, 2026, retired Major General Neil McCasland left his Albuquerque home on foot. He left behind his phone, prescription glasses, and smartwatch. He took a red backpack, his wallet, and a .38 caliber revolver. His wife reported him missing within three hours. Despite FBI involvement, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, search dogs, drones, helicopters, horseback teams, FLIR sweeps, and 700 canvassed households, no confirmed sighting of McCasland has ever surfaced. Surveillance cameras covered both ends of his street. None captured his direction of travel. After weeks of searching, the only item recovered was a gray Air Force sweatshirt a mile east of his house. Testing could not confirm it was his. 2. McCasland Ran the Pentagon’s Most Classified Science Programs McCasland graduated from the Air Force Academy, earned a PhD in astronautical engineering from MIT on a Hertz Fellowship, and studied at Harvard’s Kennedy School. From 2009 to 2011, he served as Director of Special Programs in the office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisitions, Technology, and Logistics, the office that oversees acquisition special access programs accounting for roughly 75 to 80 percent of all SAPs in the Department of Defense. From 2011 to 2013, he commanded the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, overseeing a $2.2 billion portfolio spanning advanced materials, exotic propulsion, and future weapons. Wright-Patterson is the alleged home of the Roswell crash debris. McCasland ran the entire lab. 3. WikiLeaks Emails Placed McCasland at the Center of UFO Disclosure In 2016, hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta revealed correspondence from Tom DeLonge naming McCasland directly. DeLonge wrote that McCasland helped assemble his advisory team, was deeply aware of what DeLonge was trying to achieve, and had received a four-hour briefing on the project. DeLonge added that McCasland ran the laboratory at Wright-Patterson where the Roswell material was shipped. McCasland’s wife Susan later acknowledged he was caught up in the Russian hack and had less contact with DeLonge after the emails were released. Less, not zero. A Google Calendar invite in the same email dump shows Susan herself accepted an invitation for a DeLonge-Podesta meeting. 4. Disappeared Eight Days After Trump’s UFO Disclosure Order On February 19, 2026, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was directing the Pentagon to begin releasing government files related to aliens and UAP. Eight days later, McCasland was gone. If McCasland was involved in legacy UFO programs, the release order could have been a pressure point. His wife had reported that both of them were seeing a doctor for anxiety, poor sleep, and memory issues. She also said he had made a comment about not wanting to live if his body and mind kept deteriorating, but characterized it as an offhand remark, not a genuine threat. She later stated publicly that McCasland was not confused or disoriented. The week before he vanished, he cycled 60 miles. 5. The Super Alloy Scientist Vanished 30 Feet Behind Her Friends On June 22, 2025, NASA material scientist Monica Reza disappeared while hiking near Mount Waterman in the Angeles National Forest. She was 30 feet behind her group and then she was gone. Search and rescue scoured the area for eight days by land and air. They found her beanie roughly 400 yards off the trail. Nothing else. Civilian volunteer teams continued searching for six months. No remains, no dens, no evidence of animal attack. Multiple searchers who descended the nearest ravine described the terrain as steep but not steep enough to be fatal. 6. Super Alloy Invention Was Developed Under McCasland’s Research Lab Monica Reza and Dallas Hardwick co-invented Mondeloy, a nickel-based super alloy engineered to survive the crushing pressure and oxygen-rich conditions that had defeated every previous rocket engine material. The alloy ended America’s dependence on Russia’s RD-180 engine for sensitive national security launches. Mondeloy was co-developed through a partnership between the Air Force Research Laboratory and Pratt and Whitney Rocketdyne. Neil McCasland arrived at Wright-Patterson as AFRL commander in May 2011 while the Mondeloy program was still active. Dallas Hardwick was embedded in the lab’s materials directorate until 2012. The scientist who solved one of America’s hardest propulsion problems and the general who oversaw the lab where it happened both vanished within eight months of each other. 7. MIT’s Top Fusion Physicist Was Shot in His Doorway On December 15, 2025, Nuno Loureiro was shot in the foyer of his Brookline home at 8:30 p.m. His wife, mother, and daughters were inside playing cards. His 12-year-old daughter had opened the door moments earlier and saw a man she thought was a delivery driver holding a package with a barcode. Loureiro replaced her at the door and was hit in the upper chest, abdomen, and both thighs. He was conscious and alert when paramedics arrived. He went into surgery that night and was pronounced dead the following morning. Loureiro was deputy director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center and one of the world’s leading experts on magnetic reconnection, the key obstacle to sustained nuclear fusion. 8. His Killer Planned for Three Years, Then Went Dark for 48 Hours The top suspect, Claudio Valente, a Portuguese national who had studied physics at the same Lisbon university as Loureiro in the 1990s, had already opened fire at Brown University two days earlier, killing two students. Valente spent three years conducting surveillance on the Brown campus before the attack. But between the Brown shooting on December 13 and Loureiro’s murder on December 15, Valente’s movements go largely unaccounted for. How he located Loureiro, confirmed he was home, and timed the approach remains unexplained. Loureiro had just returned from a trip to Washington. Valente’s confession videos describe both attacks as intentional but leave the motive for targeting Loureiro maddeningly vague. 9. The Caltech Astronomer Was Killed by a Man a Judge Had Already Released On February 16, 2026, Caltech astronomer Carl Grillmair was shot dead on his porch in Llano, California. Two months earlier, 29-year-old Freddy Snyder had been arrested on Grillmair’s property carrying a loaded unregistered rifle. Despite the trespassing charge and an attempted jail escape, a judge released Snyder on his own recognizance and told him to take a gun safety course. Snyder returned and killed him. Grillmair had recently begun work on the Vera Rubin Observatory, the most powerful sky survey ever built, one capable of detecting interstellar objects and potentially UFOs in Earth’s orbit. He was also a renowned polymathic genius, like Loureiro. Every image Rubin captures is reviewed and filtered by the Pentagon before scientists are allowed to see it. Investigators have found no motive and no prior relationship between the two men. Why This Matters: But the concentration of loss at the exact frontier of fusion, propulsion, advanced materials, and space surveillance is difficult to dismiss. Congressman Tim Burchett told the DailyMail the numbers seem very high in these certain areas of research. Constitutional lawyer Danny Sheehan described a covert circle of 24 retired officials from the DOD, CIA, and private aerospace quietly working to bring classified UAP programs back under government oversight. The real crown jewels are not weapons or hard drives. They are the minds that solved the problems no one else could. And those minds keep disappearing. Full episode documents this in detail.”

A Comprehensive Roundup

Amy Eskridge: 34, died in Huntsville, Alabama, in June 2022.

Her death was officially ruled a suicide by gunshot. No police report, no coroner report, no toxicology results, no disclosed autopsy. She was cremated within days.

A physicist and nanotechnology researcher, Eskridge worked on advanced propulsion and what she described as antigravity. She said she was preparing foundational work for NASA review. Eskridge repeatedly said she believed her life was in danger. She reported years of being watched, harassed, and threatened, with the intensity escalating. At one point she warned, “If I stay private… they’ll bury me.”

In 2020 she appeared on a podcast outlining a plan for public disclosure of UFOs and extraterrestrials and said pressure on her research was growing more aggressive and personal.

Eskridge said: ‘I need to disclose soon, man. I need to publish soon because it’s like escalating. It’s getting more and more aggressive. This has been going on for like four or five years, and over the past 12 months, it’s been escalating, like more aggressive, more invasive digging through my underwear drawer and sexual threats.’

Before her death, she reached out to retired British intelligence officer Franc Milburn to investigate alleged harassment.

Milburn does not accept the official suicide ruling.

David Wilcock

The latest mystery involves the death of David Wilcock, 53, author & UFO researcher, who died of a reported suicide Wednesday.

Boulder County deputies say they responded to a 911 call about a possible mental‑health crisis and found him alone and armed. He reportedly turned the weapon on himself within minutes.

Officials haven’t released anything suggesting foul play; the coroner’s final ruling is still pending.

That said, Wilcock had publicly insisted he wasn’t suicidal — writing in December 2022, “I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real.”

The FBI confirmed Tuesday it’s now looking for possible links between his death and the broader string of missing and deceased scientists.