Leave it to a rouge gossip site on Twitter to try & ruin Palindrome Day by tossing around callous rumors that Queen Liz has passed (rumors that spread like wild fire online to the point of claiming #3 in “trending” in less than an hour)

I watched them rolling in in real time and felt a jolt of doom drumming inside of me only BECAUSE one: we know Twitter is notorious for breaking high profile death news before official media, and Two: We also know she’s battling covid and haven’t heard much these past two days regarding updates on her healing. Virtual engagements on her calendar for today have also been canceled.

It’s all enough to excuse the mid day stress nap I’m going to need to take now to recover from this.

But just so we’re all aware and informed, news of her passing will not come from a D-List blog site operating on hot tips from “inside palace sources.” There is - of course - a very formal, very concise and elaborate script in place for when that day comes.

Take a look….