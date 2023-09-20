House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bonjour's avatar
bonjour
Sep 20, 2023

I subscribe to The Free Press. It's always fascinating to me how the conservatives in the comments section over there basically say Bari is a fanatical leftist sellout with Trump Derangement Syndrome, and then the mainstream liberal press describe her as a right wing activist. Our current society just can't handle people who don't comfortably fit into a neat little box! Spoiler alert, those are usually my favorite people 😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michele Evanson's avatar
Michele Evanson
Sep 20, 2023

I love your style of writing. If I had had my act together as a dumb teenager I would have been you - as Katy says - in another life!

Thank you for always just saying it - refreshing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture