For those not familiar, Del Bigtree has been a leading voice in the fight for medical freedom for years now, challenging institutions and sparking vital conversations about personal rights and public health. We caught up with Del yesterday to discuss the future of MAHA and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s leadership at the helm of it. Del shared his thoughts on the road ahead, his hopes for real and impactful change, and why this moment feels so pivotal for the movement.

1. From your insider view, how much of an impact did RFK Jr have on Trump's victory?

2. What can RFK Jr realistically accomplish in his first 90 days spearheading HHS? And first two years?

3. You and a handful of former campaign members started a political nonprofit called MAHA Action. What is this organization's mission?

4. What is going on this weekend in D.C.? What are the balls going to be like? How is MAHA feeling right now?

5. How do you feel about the confirmations?

6. Why is Robert Kennedy the right man for this job?

Scenes From MAHA Pre Inauguration Brunch Earlier Today