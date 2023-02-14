When I showed up at our friend's house yesterday after a morning of frantic ‘scrolling & posting’ to watch the Super Bowl with friends, someone from across the room groaned, “all we wanted to do today is hang out and get drunk, but you’re scaring the shit out of everyone.”

“To be fair, I'm scaring the shit out of myself,” I replied, handing over a homemade bundt cake with chocolate drizzle covered by a gingham dishcloth sent by my neighbor.

Obviously, I did not wake up ready or wanting to warn eager sports fans about doomsday prophecies on their favorite day of the year, but it's hard to overlook the invasion of aggressive UFOs in the shape of party store balloons with fighter jets en route to chase and shoot them down for the sake of maintaining a lax Sunday devoted to careless consumption of beer, balls and hot wings.

Distractions in this day and age should really be rated. This one, under such rule, would probably be level red -- or whatever signals "serious weird and seemingly scary."

If you recall, last year's Super Bowl was highjacked by a more familiar faced distraction — the manic rise of Kanye West on a rampage to save his crumbling marriage. I remember waking that morning anticipating a day of rest (knowing I have no business covering sports and anything related) but was abruptly shocked to find myself glued to this public unraveling happening on the sidelines. Tracking him those hours was consuming. Between touchdowns we were all arguing over whether he was unhinged and dangerous, or just a guy who desperately needed a pill and a hug as he sat sulking above the field in a sweaty full face mask behind Judd Apatow, who later tweeted about it. Kicking off the grand demise of Kanye’s career.

This year, the impromptu twist (or simulation upgrade, depending on your conspiracy comfort level) came thanks to the threat of an alien invasion, which I would say succeeded in outshining Kanye in his pitiful quest to rekindle with Kim.

But as a whole, extraterrestrials on our soil still seem way less threatening than another decade of Kardashians rule, no?

More amusing is that the week leading up to the meandering UFOs was one big mess of outlandish fate & misfortune summerized below. Limited in details, but you get the point.

It started with me scrolling Twitter.

I caught my handle tagged by a new hate site that popped up with familiar (albeit vague) verbiage - warning about exposing my lies and "grift," or something stupid like that. As I scrolled through sentiments, I realized it all sounded too familiar. After half a year of nonstop harassment, I can recognize this person without much effort. She tends to dwell on physical attacks, gross insinuations, swinger rumors, and verbal beatings about Mike and his appearance. Her remarks are always full of rage and envy.

This person, a local maker, who unfortunately lives a mile from me, is someone we have been ignoring for months, even though the harassment has increased in vitriol and intensity. When I saw that her personal Twitter (listed under her legal name) had been obsessively dragging me and my name for months, responding with vicious snark to anyone who tweeted promoting or complimenting me, I knew instinctively, that her focus had reached new and dangerous heights.

For the first time, I was legitimately scared.

However, because she operates under fake names and accounts, I knew I didn't have much legal ground to stand on (how horrible is that?) so I decided to expose her to our community the way you would if you knew anyone in town was potentially dangerous.

One slide after another, I posted her in her own words.

My intuition was validated the following day, when I got an email from someone in town with connections to a local law firm who sent me 35 pages of a domestic abuse restraining order filed by her husband in 2016, citing harassment, vulgar texts, violence, physical & verbal abuse, and hounding threats. The details included were both terrifying and tragic, considering she has children the same age as mine.

Texts and written descriptions (that I did not share) revealed proof of a seething mind frame and a woman who clings to hate and revenge.

After I posted it, I felt a weight lifted.

Then, a few days later, before hopping on a train to San Diego to celebrate Valentine's day with Denise and her husband, I received a certified cease & desist from this same woman attempting to flip the narrative in accusing ME of harassing and defaming HER, as well as demanding a public apology for what I shared online.

I responded, refusing the apology and the request for a retracted statement, adding that because of a past history of harassment and violence my concern is real and valid. I don’t apologize for truth. Take me to court. Send whatever you need to.

Then I woke up to Amber Heard stan death threats, Rihanna levitating with a baby bump, and alien Vs. nuclear threats to mull over.

Below, is a round up of what we concluded are the top stories currently in need of major distraction / deflection.

UFOs

It’s either aliens or China / Russia. We know which is scarier.

All morning I fielded DMs from people with family members in the military who offered further clarity about abrupt deployments in the last two weeks, hinting that something is in fact brewing. Then a friend of mine, married to a head editor at a major publication, confirmed they “are sitting on information” about this.

Below, I posted a couple screenshots from two different sources. Take of it what you will.

“American officials have said they believe the balloon was meant to conduct surveillance on U.S. military bases, although China has maintained that the device was a civilian aircraft that strayed into American airspace. On Monday, a Chinese official said unauthorized balloons from the United States had flown over Chinese airspace more than 10 times since the start of last year.” - NYT

Feb. 4: First Chinese spy balloon is shot down over the Atlantic Ocean.

Feb. 10: Second U.F.O. is shot down off Alaska.

Feb. 11: Third U.F.O. is shot down over Canada.

Feb. 12: Fourth U.F.O. is shot down over Lake Huron

Epstein Files Reveal - Announced February 10th

An anonymous "Doe 183" really wants to keep his identity and documents sealed

Doe 183's relationship with Epstein is said to have been the subject of “intense media coverage.”

At a recent court conference, Judge Preska announced that she plans to unseal the identities of John Does trying to stay anonymous in the ongoing lawsuit between Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre.

The final batch of court documents related to Epstein & associates — detailing “salacious allegations against them” — are set to released in the coming weeks.

The documents are said to name at least one “public figure” who’s identity will be made public in this unsealing but could also possibly reveal hundreds more of these “alleged perpetrators” and individuals accused of “serious wrongdoings,” as well as some of Epstein’s previously unnamed victims and past employees.

Maxwell’s lawyers, once again, are pushing back on revealing several of the individuals’ identities - claiming there was “no evidence to support they were more than friends.”

She is scared.

But WHO is John Doe 183? Maxwell’s team seem most concerned with protecting Doe 183. His name is said to appear in “numerous places” in the unsealed portions of Ms. Maxwell's criminal trial transcript.

Are we thinking Clinton? Wexner?

Nordstream Pipeline

Meet Seymour Hersh of Substack (I just subscribed!) the American Pulitzer Prize investigative journalist and political writer who left a career in mainstream to pursue independent reporting.

He dropped this massive bombshell on February 8th, titled: “How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline, The New York Times called it a “mystery,” but the United States executed a covert sea operation that was kept secret—until now.”

Hersh is no stranger to controversy. Read his bio and you’ll see what I mean.

In this article he claims that the September 2022 bombing of the undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines came after more than nine months of top-secret debates inside the Washington intelligence community.

The article should be on everyone’s radar.

Here’s an excerpt from his about me page. THIS, is what I’m talking about.

“I’ve been told my stories were wrong, invented, outrageous for as long as I can remember—but I’ve never stopped.” “What you’ll find here is, I hope, a reflection of that freedom. The story you will read today is the truth as I worked for three months to find, with no pressure from a publisher, editors or peers to make it hew to certain lines of thought—or pare it back to assuage their fears. Substack simply means reporting is back . . . unfiltered and unprogrammed—just the way I like it.”

Palestine Ohio Train Wreck

On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a train with 53 cars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

The site of the derailment (less than one mile from the Pennsylvania border) included 5-10 train cars carrying vinyl chloride.

WHAT IS VINYL CHLORIDE?

The gas used to make the polyvinyl chloride hard plastic resin in plastic products like credit cards, furniture and car parts, and PVC plastic piping.

A shelter-in-place was ordered for residents in the area within 1-2 miles of the derailment on February 5. But due to mounting concern for potential container failure or explosion, Norfolk Southern scheduled a controlled burn of the vinyl chloride on February 6. The vinyl chloride was slowly released into the air Monday from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.

When the toxic plume dissipated, the Governors of Pennsylvania and Ohio announced that residents could return to their homes. But according to locals on Twitter — the aftermath of acid rain coming down is currently eating through cars 70 + miles away from the catastrophic derailment of this accident, spewing burning vinyl chloride into the atmosphere. Videos are now surfacing showing wildlife in a 100+ miles radius are dying, making it very hard to believe that water and air intake aren’t toxic and potentially deadly.

Journalist Arrested

Ohio is undergoing an “ecological disaster” but it has been slow to make news after authorities blew up the train derailment cars carrying the hazerdous chemicals. As of yesterday, videos are showing journalists being arrested for trying to expose the reality of it.

But, hey, football & UFOs. . .

Pfizer + Takedown of Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe

February is wild!

Project Veritas, for those not familiar - is leading the revival of gonzo / guerrilla style journalists when we need it most. If you read about them from a biased perspective they’ll be labeled as far right. Don’t buy it. They are pro transparency and use creative means to uncover the facts. That’s all.

Jame’s O’ Keefe’s latest (maybe greatest) stunt is capturing a Pfizer executive on a first date admitting to the controlled mutation of the Covid strains. The video coverage is riveting and exactly the savagery I crave in modern journalism.

Anyway, the guy on this date gets caught discussing Pfizer’s gain of function research and the harm the vaccine is doing to women’s menstrual cycles.

Pfizer later confirmed the man’s status and his employment. The defense? He’s just a guy lying for sex.

In response to the viral uproar it caused, The company responded: “Allegations have recently been made related to gain of function and directed evolution research at Pfizer and the company would like to set the record straight. In the ongoing development of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has not conducted gain of function or directed evolution research.”

Directly following this stunt, the board of directors on Project Veritas (oddly) put James O’Keefe on paid leave. Now we are seeing all kinds of headlines popping up that defame and discredit him as a boss and leader amongst staff at the company he founded. Many are alleging the character attack is clearly a coordinated effort engineered by Pfizer.

A report from The Daily Beast says a third of the company's employees wrote an internal memo claiming O'Keefe had been particularly mean to workers.

“The memo, obtained by The Daily Beast, covers its founder’s demanding and allegedly abusive treatment of his staff, even laying out concerns Project Veritas will soon collapse entirely as donors and employees flee. Sixteen staffers signed their names to the memo, according to the document.”



- The video received over 22 million views despite being banned from YouTube.

Thoughts, confessions, concerns?