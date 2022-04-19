House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Lindsey Nicole
Apr 19, 2022

I neeeeeed to know how you know that Winona is communicating with him during this time because I am LIVING for it!!!!

We. Deserve. This. But also - it’s ruining my life. I’ve accomplished nothing since this started 😂

Justice for Johnny!!!!!

Also, Amber Heard is the BIGGEST insult to real victims and survivors everywhere. I desperately hope she is exposed.

Shannon's avatar
Shannon
Apr 19, 2022

I am neglecting all my duties and living for your updates😂❤️ I am dying to know the Elon connection!!!! Will this bring Winona and Johnny together again?!?! Also this has made me feel officially old- I would way rather hang out with old guys playing guitars than going to a club😂

