“In a closed society where everybody's guilty, the only crime is getting caught. In a world of thieves, the only final sin is stupidity.” ― Hunter S. Thompson,

Hello all!

Wanted to drop in and assure you that I did not forget about you here.

In fact, I’ve been thinking about how much fun we’re going to have now that Johnny Depp has revived all of our faded teenage crushes, and claimed new direction of headlining content here for at least the next month and half. As soon as I can recollect myself (and my notes and my house) after a week long, frenzied dive into this whole wicked tale to begin breaking down in greater detail all the aspects I’m dying to dissect with you.

Spoiler alert: They, are, endless.

Between you and me, the real story, the BTS at play are far more intricate and enthralling than you can imagine, or that an IG follow would even suggest at the moment. But what I can say is that - entertaining a hundred different subplots woven within this tale is proving a fabulous distraction from the sick and somber stories attached to the deranged politicians I’ve been covering of late.

And better yet, it’s got NOTHING TO DO THE KARDASHIANS.

You guys, we deserve this.

Trust me, if you hang in here through all of this your subscription is going to feel like the best decision and commitment you’ve made in recent days. Sinking deep into the details of the most epic celebrity court battle of our time. Overflowing with drugs, sex, revenge, secrets, scandal, scorned lovers, reputation ruin, and betrayal.

One is fighting to secure her preciously decided claim to victimhood, and one is fighting to revive his 40 year career and reputation in an industry that has turned their back on him.

It’s the great Shakespearian tragedy of our age played out in real time on daily screens across the country, attached to Gucci suits, snaky side eyes and slick back Johnny seated at the head of it.

And, my God, I didn’t even see it coming. The Justice for Johnny movement wasn’t on my radar until early last week, two days before the trial began, where I decided (literally) last minute (yet again) to hop on a red eye to scope out the Virginia courthouse where his libel lawsuit has landed and all of the bizarre characters involved.

It’s been a lot to digest, organize, and arrange but I’ll be back here on Friday with a long winded, hopefully more fluid, in-depth recap of my court days, my trial notes, my uncensored opinions, and a teaser unveiling all the beautiful tangents I intend to indulge you in along the way.

Sit back, buckle up, and pour yourself a drink.

This here, is going to be a good one. . .

“Amber had her closest journalist friend sit front and center — with her legal team — at the trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information,” a source told us. “Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough and had her barred from the courtroom.” - Page Six

Consider for Now

The Makings of a “Remarkable” Moment in American Celebrity

Copycat Courtroom Style

Eve Barlow Get Banned from Courtroom