Greetings, from a sun soaked living room in California. Home after a dizzying and emotional week in Virginia for the tail end of the trial wrap up in Fairfax. With an impending verdict hanging on the heels of our UK jaunt. A trip I planned months ago in celebration of the Queen’s 70th year on the throne, alongside the people and festivities erupting in streets all around London. Never anticipating this trial would land on my radar, and consume me entirely in the weeks leading up to this grand venture.

But here we are. Today of course, I’m scrambling. Rushing to sort out all of the end of school scheduling between friends and family, having nothing properly planned or prepared for, with plane tickets purchased hastily on the car ride back from the airport yesterday. And avoiding selection of a wardrobe I’ve yet to even wash or consider.

The frenzy though, was unavoidable. Nothing that’s transpired over these past few weeks is anything I could have expected. Week to week has consisted of pushing forward with new insight and individuals appearing out of nowhere to shift my gage.

So the trial coverage, or at least the angle I set out to frame, is not the story I ended up with.

But a better one to tell.

I imagine a seasoned journalist would scoff at such an admission. But I’m genuine when I admit that I was blindsided by getting sucked into the eye of the storm. My role, acting as a funnel for various sources forcing me to confront darker angles of this saga, mostly unexamined by what I’ve seen in media.

Every conversation, tip and anonymous source lead me deeper into seedy territory. Constructing side stories that stretched far beyond the confines of the courtroom scenes played out on our television screens daily.

It was the onslaught of “gossip,” that a seedy underbelly came exposed. Intersecting all of the rumors and dismals pitfalls the Hollywood industry, and its players, come long shadowed by.

Of everything I employed, the gossip proved most vital. As far as securing a sense of who was telling truth.

From the fertility dr. who counseled the Musk / Heard on the embryo freezing, to the participants at the discreet Hollywood sex parties, to those who vouch for the escort girl beginnings that led to the blackmail agendas, paired with paid media and the PR take down that happened in front of everyone - leading to the orchestrated cyber attacks they used to try and silence me as revenge - there are a hundred subplots trailing how I ended up where I did on Friday afternoon. Atop the 23rd floor overlooking the city at a closing party during cocktail hour, on the last day of trial in the same room toasting each of the key characters I’d been clocking (with ragged focus from my bed) since day one.

The story is worth it’s own long curated unraveling. I say this not as teaser, but a vow. To assure you that your patience and support in this space - as it’s gone silent throughout this trial - will indefinitely pay off.

We’re so close now to the end. But the full and uncensored recap is still writing itself today.

Fingers crossed that verdict sides with truth.