Depp–Heard Archives Unearthed
A long-delayed conclusion landing on the three-year anniversary of the defamation trial that gripped a nation
Are we ever truly done with our favorites?
In honor of the three-year anniversary of the verdict that came down in Depp’s favor, I’ve put together a short series dedicated to the untold chapters of the trial.
B-roll for your reading pleasure.
The first installment will drop Monday, June 1.
As a refresher: In the summer of 2022, a Virginia jury found Amber Heard guilty of defaming her ex-lover in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive—later reduced to $350,000 under state law. Heard, for her part, was granted $2 million after the jury found a statement from Depp’s team defamatory as well.
This series picks up where coverage left off—while also exploring why I fell out of love with celebrity tracking, and why I regret the soundtrack that defined the media frenzy that hooked us all.
These are notes and materials never shared before.
The goal isn’t to re-litigate the case, but to shed light on what was potentially overlooked, under-examined, and overly adored—to reflect on how the trial shaped me as a writer, and how the experience altered the lives and reputations of those sucked into the bizarre center of it all.
Hope to see you back here then.
Ohhh yay!. No way it's already been three years since that summer, there's just no way.
Welp, I guess that makes it out 3 year anniversary, Mrs HIH! cuz that's when I began following you.
I didn't watch the trial other than to see and read short clips in the news, but the mob pile-on of Heard was unseemly. I'm looking forward to reading the archives.