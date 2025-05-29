House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ashlee's avatar
Ashlee
4h

Ohhh yay!. No way it's already been three years since that summer, there's just no way.

Welp, I guess that makes it out 3 year anniversary, Mrs HIH! cuz that's when I began following you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
18m

I didn't watch the trial other than to see and read short clips in the news, but the mob pile-on of Heard was unseemly. I'm looking forward to reading the archives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture