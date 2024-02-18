Did We Forget All About Taylor Swift's Kennedy Obsession?
Swift's fascination with the Kennedy family stemmed "beyond mere infatuation," delving into what some perceived as an obsessive desire to integrate herself into their storied lineage.
In the vein of excellent election conspiracies — the latest, skepticism over Taylor Swift's love life and her potential for mass political persuasion; her infatuation with the Kennedys has been largely overlooked. From her admitted obsession in interviews, to coded messages in song lyrics, to buying a house near the compound months after dating an heir, to “crashing” a family wedding, Swift's interest in infiltrating the iconic family raised eyebrows 12 years ago. Below, we look back at how her induction (albeit short-lived) into America's royal family came about.
I've never paid Taylor Swift’s love life much attention, but I do recall taking a new interest when she entered her Kennedy era. Her style switched abruptly. She showed up to Cape Cod debuting this revamp leaning into 60s aesthetic: cat-eyed glasses, high ponytails, vintage swimsuits, and nostalgic sundresses.
It was cute.
For a minute.
Her purchasing a house on the compound changed everything.