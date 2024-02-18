In the vein of excellent election conspiracies — the latest, skepticism over Taylor Swift's love life and her potential for mass political persuasion; her infatuation with the Kennedys has been largely overlooked. From her admitted obsession in interviews, to coded messages in song lyrics, to buying a house near the compound months after dating an heir, to “crashing” a family wedding, Swift's interest in infiltrating the iconic family raised eyebrows 12 years ago. Below, we look back at how her induction (albeit short-lived) into America's royal family came about.

I've never paid Taylor Swift’s love life much attention, but I do recall taking a new interest when she entered her Kennedy era. Her style switched abruptly. She showed up to Cape Cod debuting this revamp leaning into 60s aesthetic: cat-eyed glasses, high ponytails, vintage swimsuits, and nostalgic sundresses.

It was cute.

For a minute.

Her purchasing a house on the compound changed everything.