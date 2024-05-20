Katt Williams warned us.

He said the “truth” about Diddy was coming soon.

He said 2024 would be the year that the “Bad Boy For Life” rapper would finally be exposed as the bad boy he’s always been.

"All these big deviants are catching hell in 2024. It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if you’re Diddy, or whoever…TD Jakes, all lies will be exposed," he said confidently on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast back in January, shaking up the new year with his honest takes and wild predictions.

And now here we are, halfway through the month of May, and disturbing evidence surfaced last week, proving Diddy’s self-proclaimed name “Love” serves merely as a facade to conceal his true nature as a violent monster.

For the remainder of this article, I will not be addressing Diddy by the latest name he wishes to be called, Sean “Love” Combs or just “Love." These are the “Diddy Files.” Calling this series the “Love Files,” would be extremely misleading given some of the horrific content we’ll be discussing here.

Before you continue, I want to issue a trigger warning.

*The following content contains graphic details of physical and sexual abuse.*