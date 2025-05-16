House Inhabit

3h

I caught wind of these kinds of conspiracy theories last year on Rumble and had my entire world shattered. At first I entertained the ideas ironically, thinking there was no way it was true. When I saw the folks -- who I had initially written off -- present the evidence, it was far more legitimate than I imagined and I was shook for months, trying to warn family and friends, but couldn't find anyone willing to lend me an ear. Nobody believes this stuff, and the further down the rabbit hole you go, the harder it is to believe. At a certain point you start to see how easy it is for 'the establishment' to take advantage of people, especially since the majority want to live in their safe and comfortable realities. Now I don't feel so alone. Thanks for sharing

5h

Doesn't seem like he's lying about ANYTHING. It's a bit disjointed - but it all TRACKS!

