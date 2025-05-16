On May 18, 2018, officers responded to the Trump National Doral Miami Hotel after receiving multiple reports of an armed, erratic man in the lobby. He had taken control of the area and draped a large American flag over the resort’s front desk. The incident was originally covered in a story published in September 2019. His story has resurfaced recently, as many of his claims appear to align with emerging details from the Diddy trial.

Note: This article was originally published behind a paywall a few months ago. I’m bringing it back now as we dive deeper into the darker subplots surrounding Diddy’s trial — including satanic influences in the industry, documented ties to MK-Ultra, blackmail, trafficking in Hollywood, and how it all connects to the tragic downfall of so many childhood stars.

We’ll also revisit long-standing conspiracies about the underground tunnels beneath Los Angeles, rumors about what was happening at The Standard Hotel in broad daylight, what Anthony Bourdain might’ve witnessed at the Chateau Marmont, and the hidden symbolism in Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” video — what was he really trying to tell us?

In the footage below (full transcript included if you prefer text over video), Otti comes off as a strange but undeniably informed character. He casually mentions Bohemian Grove, MK-Ultra, elite pedophile rings, corruption in Big Pharma, the deep state, a president in grave danger, and outlines a secret power structure that props up the elite — naming the Black Boule, the Clintons, Obama, Trump, international drug smuggling rings, and the Illuminati’s grip on pop culture.

At the time, his claims sounded completely unhinged. He was bipolar, so easy to dismiss as just another conspiracy theorist or QAnon disciple. But fast forward six years, and a surprising amount of what he said is coming to light via testimony at Diddy’s trial.

Watch the video in full. Decide for yourself.

“It's called mental pre-programming that means that you predispose already once you play this, your minds are predisposed that this is happening and you’re accepting it okay so they have a picture of donald dead in that game.” — Johnathan Otti

May 18, 2018: Trump National Doral Miami Incident

On the morning of May 18, 2018, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man behaving erratically with a firearm inside the Trump National Doral Miami hotel lobby. The man, 42-year-old Jonathan Otti—a former stripper—had taken over the lobby and theatrically draped a giant American flag over the front desk.

Otti told authorities his actions were a deliberate effort to spotlight political issues he believed were being ignored. He claimed to have surveilled the property for two hours before the incident, dressed in all black with face paint to avoid detection.

After his arrest and during hospital treatment, Otti made a series of “incoherent and unsolicited statements.” He demanded to speak with federal agencies including the FBI, CIA, and Secret Service, as well as the press. Among his more bizarre claims, Otti asserted he was an intelligence officer and cryptically referenced being a sex slave with a “settlement” from Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

“Diddy’s involvement in Tupac’s murder wasn’t enough so his very own girlfriend, Cassie stepped forward to expose him. The lawsuit was a shock to fans but the part that explains Diddy and his freak-offs was the real surprise. Fans had a hard time believing the rumors but now Jonathan Oddi has decided to step forward. He is revealing everything about Diddy’s freak-offs. According to him, Diddy’s freak-offs were a part of Illuminati Rituals.” — YOUTUBE

It's a card game that tells exactly what their agenda is.

Q. I'm not familiar with it, so help me understand.

Okay. Um, they do satanic ritual abuse, which is basically CIA mind programming techniques to their own family and kids, etc., in the group, and they bond that way, okay? So they do sexual pedophilia, they do animal abuse, killing of animals, blood sacrifices, and everything in the Bohemian Grove, okay? The Bohemian Grove—the Bushes go there. Ummm… George Senior and George, both of them, are in the same agenda, um… They caused this with the Clintons, okay. So is Donald Trump. He’s also a distant cousin. So if you see, there’s a direct correlation of the presidents of the United States being bonded between family ties, okay? All these family ties will go back to the same place: the royal family in England, okay? The family here of the Illuminati are descendants of the royal British family, okay? They have children between themselves—why? Because it’s—they—and they have that issue, you understand? They want superiority of the race. They see it that way, but it really backfires on them because it makes them simple minded. You understand? When you have sex with somebody in your family, your kids are not gonna come out smart, you understand? They’re gonna come out dumb. All right. So Donald turned his back, but he's still trying to negotiate a peaceful way out, and they have an agenda to kill him, okay? Example: if you look at the Illuminati card games, example, okay? You look at the game Illuminati card game—

Um, so if you—I know you may or may not—I know you're gonna believe me—um, you have what's called the Illuminati.

So basically, in the end, he made it. He’s president-elect by electoral college. So he made it. The situation is that he still hasn't kicked out the corruption from the system. He's letting them stay due to, uh, due to money basically. Because they all like making money—that's why they're all billionaires, etc. So there's only a few, this select few, that run the country, okay?

Which is the Republican vote. Basically, he got him through, okay? He didn't get the popular vote.

Why? Because they want the United States to fall. They've already been creating a state of chaos and confusion, right? When the United States should fall down, it was against their agenda—and he won the presidency, okay? He did get help from Russia, he did get help from the Saudis. He also got help from a lot of Republicans here, which is the electoral college vote, and he got a lot of support from Republican people, okay? Um, the elections, yeah, they weren't fair, but he wanted the electoral college votes.

It ain't like that. The CIA, and then they want to do the same thing that he did to JFK, okay?

Okay, Donald’s still blind because he thinks that—he let Hillary off the hook, she’s okay. You understand what I’m saying?

On Thursday turning into Friday, basically I went into Donald Trump's. I went through the gates—no sorry, I jumped the fence. I took the American flag and I put it on the front desk, and I pulled the chandelier. Basically what I did that for was to transmit a statement to the American people—and Donald Trump—that they will not accept any more corruption and abuse from their system of friends.

Um… basically—what I did—you talk about… did you explain to him about the message?

Against Donald Trump, okay? Because he used to belong to their side. You understand? He used to belong to that illuminated group that I told you about, which is an elite group, okay, of individuals who run the whole country, all right?

It's the Black people. Uh, I'm from Africa, so I'm not a racist, okay? You're my brother, so I like Black people, okay? My mom—I was raised by an African woman in my house, okay? She was just a server, but she was my own. She, you know, took care of me.

Q. Do you know Sean Combs—Puff Daddy? Yeah, P. Diddy—whatever he calls himself these days. Yeah, go ahead.

Yeah, that's what I want to know—how do you know this?

Q. Okay, how do you know this?

I had sex with Cassie, and Sean—basically, he would masturbate and tell me what to do with Cassie. I had like 15 encounters. And I heard a lot, hidden in plain sight.

Stormy story is bad news because it's in bags. That's why he's going crazy. It's not teaching American people—he's embarrassed about stormy situations.

Again, it's called mental pre-programming. That means that you predispose already—once you play this, your minds are predisposed that this is happening and you’re accepting it, okay? So they have a picture of Donald dead in that game.

Q. Ahhhh…

All right, I'm not crazy. They have a picture of Donald Trump, but they also had the Twin Towers. They had everything on there actually. Okay, from A to Z. So it's kind of like a hidden agenda which they try to make open to our eyes, but we can't—we really don't see it, we're so busy working. It's kind of like hidden in plain sight.

Q. Exactly. I think I see what you're saying. Okay.

Um, I had a settlement with Sean. Okay, and he belongs to that agenda. That's why he's so famous—they land all the contracts. It's these attorneys which are Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas. Ben Meiselas worked for Bad Boy Entertainment for four years and worked for Hillary Rodham for five, okay?

When I… I taped Sean on the threat of death on me, okay. I don't have it but I can make it available under secrecy. That means that I wouldn't be liable because I don't want to be getting framed for anything, okay? Um, I had sex with Cassie and Sean. Basically, he would masturbate and tell me what to do with Cassie. I had like 15 encounters and I heard a lot of business because what they would do is Sean talks a lot on the phone and on the TV with people and stuff, and I would be in the… I was like a sex slave, okay, for them. That's what I was, that's all, all right? Umm… I caught herpes and I came back and I sued him for the herpes and won. But they didn’t… did…

Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas were his attorneys, okay? And Christopher unintelligible here was my attorney. They asked me to turn in that, which was the video recording, and I did so. They gave it back to me accidentally, and it's possible… like I threw everything out… it’s possible I can produce a copy. Yeah, it's possible, I’m not sure.

Now, um, how does this lead towards Donald Trump? Okay, the Meiselas family that works with Mark Geragos—Mark Geragos used to be Michael Jackson’s attorney…

Yeah, out in Los Angeles.

Q. Yeah.

Yeah, he had a—yeah, he drugged Michael and they OD’d him, okay. He didn’t overdose; they OD’d him because they keep the royalties of the music. Michael alone made 860 million dollars alone last year, okay, in 2017. Which, who keeps that royalty? The music companies. Who represents the media and entertainment in the United States? Most of them. Meiselas does.

Ken Meiselas, which is Grubman Meiselas Shire (Grubman Shire Meiselas) out of New York, okay. So what they've been doing is they've been promoting a hate agenda against Trump so people hate him, okay? Because they know that he is very alpha, okay? Very alpha in the sense that he likes money, he likes to make money, and he likes women. And they know they want to defame him in certain ways—with Stormy, with other people—because they want him out of the government, okay? But it ain't happening because he’s too smart for them. You understand what I'm saying?

Q. I'm trying to.

Right. Don is intelligent because we have a similar type of intelligence and overview of things. The only thing is he's not seeing that Hillary is a distant cousin of his and Obama have a different plan for him. You understand? No offense with Obama. I love each and every American but he was part of that 9/11 agenda. He's a CIA agent. The next CIA agent. That's why there's so much identity issues with Obama—who knows his real name? They say he was born in Indonesia and he's also born in Hawaii. Nobody knows. Why? Because he’s an ex-CIA agent.

Q. Okay.

Basically, Osama Bin Laden never existed. It was a creation of the CIA and it was Obama in a cave talking shit and looking like an Arab and then they bombed the Twin Towers. Okay, so my problem is I'm here to expose each and single one of them to the American public for the crimes committed on September 11th, 2001, and therefore(?) okay?

Now tell me though, how all of that led up to Thursday night, Friday morning.

Well, I've been trying. I've been trying… My settlement put me in a box basically—I couldn’t talk because I'd also be sued. So I let it be. But they've been following me and they've had Mark Geragos, has had the FBI on me, has had other agencies looking at me and spying on me, okay? Because they want to set me up as an extortionist like if I was storing Sean for money. It's wrong. Basically, what happened is Diddy and Ross, which they’re good buddies, okay—they’re gay.

Q. Who—Both. Diddy and Ross and Khaled—they're all gay. DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, and P. Diddy?

Yeah.

They're all gay.

Yeah.

Q. Gotcha, alright.

Khaled is a Hamas supporter.

A. A Who supporter?

Hamas.

Hamas.

Hamas.

Yeah, yeah.

Sorry, I said the wrong—

Q. No, no, no worries, no worries.

Hamas supporter, okay? Basically, he’s Arab, Palestinian, okay?

Ummm… the Ciroc agenda, okay, is basically binge drinking poured out on a yacht. They promote binge drinking and drugs. The hip-hop agenda was supported, was laid out by Obama during his last presidencies purposely. That's why they had Tupac killed, because when they kill them, you gain fame. When people… your record sales go up and then people listen to your lyrics and everything and then you become famous, okay? That's how

They do it. All right. Umm… Tupac’s still alive. He's in, he’s in Cuba… Basically, what happens is following(?)… The hip-hop agenda is an agenda to move drugs all over the United States. They move—you need to involve DEA. They—they move all the dope, okay? All the dope on private jets which don't get screened by, by uh… by customs

By the DEA inside the United States, okay. They move what's called high-grade powder, MDMA. They move cocaine and they move liquid cocaine in their bottles too, okay? So they put the liquid cocaine in the bottles and they move it. I seen liquid cocaine. I've tracked it myself having sex with Diddy and Cassie, okay. It's not good. He drinks all the time, all right. He calls it gg (?) but it's liquid cocaine.

Q. All right.

How do I know there's a conspiracy against Trump? Because it's in the Illuminati card deck… he should run… he should look at it for himself.

But let me bring it back to uh Thursday night, Friday morning. I mean, how did all of this—I think I better understand what you're saying, but what I want to know is how did that prompt you? How did that make you do what you did?

Well, we're getting to a point that his assassination is coming, okay? Because it's an agenda they're perpetrating on the media and the news. Example: Madonna's a client of Meiselas, Ben Meiselas. He has her go on public TV and say, “Oh, someone should, I thought so many times of going up and blowing up the White House,” okay? They give her that little message. That little message is a serious message, okay? Because Hillary sends it to Geragos, and Geragos gives it to Meiselas, and they give it to—

Q. Gotcha.

Okay.

Okay, I get it, I get all that.

You’re gonna need internet. So I can show you. If I show you the website, you're going to be like, oh fuck.

Q. All right, help me understand you. Uh, how old are you?

I'm 42. I (read?) through all my life. I’ve had a great life. I've settled five, four point one two five million dollars with Diddy, okay? He was scared I was gonna expose—

I don't wanna talk about Diddy right now. I wanna talk about you. Help me understand you. I mean, who—I don't. Obviously, we’ve never met. I know, I don't know you from Adam’s camp. I'm trying to, you know, we'll get back—we'll get back to the event.

I don't know, I’ve got like thirty years to talk, so—

Q. Where, where are you from?

I was born in South Africa.

Q. Uh, what town? What city?

Newcastle, the valley of a thousand hills. I'm from Zulu land. I’m what you call a Zulu, okay? I was, uh, I was born there and then my parents were Latin descent from Argentina. They escaped the military dictatorship in Argentina.

Q. Pinochet, all that?

Uhhh… no, the Argentina one. Yeah, Pinochet was like the Chile one, I can’t remember. The Argentina one was like a military dictatorship, I can’t remember the names.

Q. How many years did you stay in South Africa?

12 years in South Africa and I stayed 12 years in Argentina and then I came here to United States and I've been here 20 years since. Okay, um, 18 years, parents—so you got a mother and father?

Dad came and visited me and died here. You know, cancer. And mom went back and back at home. I think visiting with, uh, with my sister in Europe.

Q. Okay, uh, what year did your father pass away?

Um, two years ago.

Two years ago, yeah.

Q. Did that have any effect on you? I mean, like with your father?

Well, I suffered a little child abuse when I was a kid, okay, and I believe he's not my real dad, but it's okay, you know? All right. I sometimes...

You know, maybe that's what he thought, okay? All right.

Q. And your mother, where's your mother right now?

She's in Argentina, I think, in Argentina or traveling in Europe.

Q. Okay, what's your relationship like with her?

Distant but, umm... okay, but uh, distant but nice.

All right, any brothers, any sisters?

Yeah, both also distant but nice. They’re both in Argentina—well, my brother's in Argentina, my sister's in Europe.

Q. Oh, so you don't have, uh, family in the United States?

Yeah.

Just my dog, Bubbles.

Q. Yeah, okay. All right, um, you're not married, you're single?

I'm divorced.

Q. You're divorced?

Yeah.

Q. Okay.

My ex-wife is Tonia Troutwine. I told you, she's an attorney.

Q. She's an attorney?

Yeah.

Q. Where does she live?

In Boca Raton.

Q. Okay, uh, does she know anything about this? Uh, have you talked to anybody?

Yeah, she kind of knows, but what happened was they've been attacking me so much—my phone—through intelligence, I figured out how to tap their iPhones.

Q. Okay.

And basically, it's gone all the way up, and I seen Hillary, you know, and they’ve been watching me. They've been watching my—

Q. Come, come back to me. We'll get back into that in just a minute. Let's just stay with your family members and everything. I'm just wondering if you talk to your ex-wife or anybody?

Uh, I don't know about what happened about this. No, this was only me. It was premeditated to give a message to the American public—a wake-up call. It's called a wake-up call. It's like when somebody rings a bell for Americans to wake up—Americans like you, like me, like all of us here.

Q. All right. You said premeditated, so you thought about this. You thought this through. Yeah, uh, how long have you been thinking about it? It's easy—that's like—that's help me understand. I don't, I don't, I don't…?

Well, really—

Q. When you say premeditated, you must have been thinking about it for a while. How long have you been thinking about doing what you did?

Well, when I say premeditated, it means that I went and did it for myself, that's all, and I didn't think about it like for a month. I didn't plan it for a month.

Q. Okay, when you said premeditated, I thought maybe you planned it out, like—

I ran my own personal investigation, which I figured out myself—that this is going on—and we're still having issues of corruption at the highest place in our government.

Q. I get that, I get that. Now, when you say you did your own investigation, what'd you do?

Basically, out of all the times I went and saw the attorneys, did my research online, and then I found out the whole puzzle of their organization.

Q. Okay, all right. Uh, so you didn't tell—well, before I ask that question—so you have an ex-wife, you got a girlfriend, you got anybody that you talk to? I'm trying to understand somebody that you interact with on a daily basis?

Yes, I have a good friend, a breakfast buddy. His name is Louis David Gonzalez and we go to the gym every day. He has nothing to do with what happened Thursday though. He's a witness—he's gotten shot by them—and he's a witness that Ross came and threatened me at my house post-settlement. After we settled, Diddy sent Ross, and I asked him to go see if that was Ross and to confirm his identity.

Q. So, Gonzalez — he can back up what you're saying about P Diddy and Ross and all that?

Yeah.

Q. And you said Gonzalez didn’t know anything about what you did — you didn’t talk to him before?

Nothing.

Nothing.

He knows nothing. He was actually worried about me. He was like, “Hey, what’s up?” and I told him, look man… what’s happening is he’s trying to cool things down, but then the feds have been harassing him. The feds.

Q. Well, what’s…?

They have a big file on me, like this. Since because P Diddy and Mark Geragos have been trying to set me up and lock me up as an extortionist, asking for money. It was not so. My settlement was breached, and my settlement terms — one was called peaceful enjoyment — that means that if I went to your house or I did something, you’d have to pay me the full amount.

Q. I get all that.

So I’ve been going through that since like 2012, so…

Q. All right, and Gonzalez knows about that? You talk to him about that kind of stuff?

I talk to him a lot because he’s the only one that knows since the beginning. And then my ex-wife, she knows—she saw the contract. She has a contract, a picture of a contract talking… You need to call and ask her for a copy of the settlement agreement, okay?

Q. All right. Where do you live at? Where’s your house or where?

Really close — unit 177 — just down the road from Trump’s. You see, I went to live close to Trump because I know they don’t like being close to Trump, and that’s what I’m saying—they don’t like that. So that’s why I went to Trump’s, okay?

Q. All right, and you got a roommate? You live alone?

Just myself.

Q. Okay, all right. How do you get around? You got a car?

Yeah, Jeep. Yeah, it looks like a military Jeep.

Q. Okay, where is that Jeep right now?

Police have it in custody.

Q. Okay, all right. We’ll get back to the Jeep in a minute… Tell me about your employment—what do you do for work right now?

Okay, right now I’m supping (?) — I work with minerals and gemstones with my own company called Pegasus, Pegasus Mineral Trading, okay?

That I inherited from my father previously. I’ve been um—

Q. Well before you go any further, do you have like an actual office someplace? Do you work from home?

From home.

Q. Okay, so you pretty much like online?

Yeah, but it’s… I get busy two seasons a year—like really busy. Again, September and February. So it’s like 15 days non-stop each one, and then it’s like just sliding.

Q. Well, where I’m going with that is, if you work from home, do you have a computer, do you have a telephone? How do you do business?

What I did is I threw away everything I had because—before you go—what is everything when you say you threw away everything?

Q. My documents?

Everything I have because I know they’ve been trying to follow me, and I just don’t want—I just don’t want my personal information, you know?

Q. I gotta know—I mean, I think I understand, but I mean what I’m trying to understand is, how can you have a business and not have a computer or work the phone?

Oh, I haven’t. I just threw them away. The same day I threw it all away.

Q. Oh, where’d you throw ’em away at?

The garbage.

Q. In your garbage at your—

Yeah, because they’ve been spying on me through them. They spy on you through your computer, through your iPhone, they spy on you through your TV screen, the cameras—even if they’re off, they manage to do it. It’s called intelligence. The CIA’s available—they can do anything.

Q. Let me make sure I understand you now. When you say you threw them away, you threw them into like a dumpster or did you just throw them away in your trash can?

In my trash can.

Q. Threw ’em away in the dumpster? Okay, exactly. What was it—just like one computer?

No, everything. My documents, the settlement agreement, my computer, everything. I threw the TV, everything that they’ve been surveilling me on. I took it off because I wanted them to be in the dark.

Q. Okay.

Because they’ve been watching me, so now they kind of freaked out. I got spooked out, but it needed to be done. And Donald needs to do his presidency, correct? And he needs to know that these people are running him into the ground, the country into the ground.

Q. All right, we’re going to come back to that. I’m not done with that, but again, I’m trying to help you and I’m trying to understand you—your daily routines, your business, that kind of stuff.

But it’s… I’m very different than you. I’m very intelligent.

Q. Okay.

We all are very intelligent.

Q. I can see that.

Yeah, the thing is, you’ve been fed the wrong foods and medicines which blind you, okay? Most of the pharmaceutical industry is bogus.

Q. I agree with you there.

I can tell you right now—they have you popping pills and they poison you slowly so you die, okay? That’s the truth. You don’t need any medicine, you’re strong—that’s what I’m saying.

Q. Right.

Your body is called the only way to come out. It’s called immunotherapy—that’s all you need. Vitamins and immunotherapy—that’s all you need.

All right, um, about my work ethics, okay, previous places I’ve worked at—

In the United States? Well, do you want to know all of them or—

Q. Oh, as much as you can tell me, help me understand, uh, you know.

Q. Okay, you said you work for Pegasus right now, right? But you threw away all your stuff.

Yeah, because it’s a family visit. It’s really simple. It’s just like I just need to use Square Cash.

Q. Let’s go back—what did you do before Pegasus?

I worked—uh, I took a break off during the salmon—I did my research. I took care of my dad; he had died. Before that, I did invest in real estate investments with Section 8 properties, but I started getting harassed, so because they threatened to sue me, I sold the properties. Before that, I worked for LG Electronics—I was the top producer, they’re talking about the top salesman of all TVs in 2012 in the last quarter. Umm… before that, I worked for a company called MA Labs—Malabs out of the—the ___ and 87th(?).

They’re computer components manufacturers. Before that, I worked for SMT of America, which is Micron out of Idaho. They are semiconductor artificial memory chips, uh, DDR memory basically. Um, before that I worked as a self-employed (trainer in electronics in South America)?? Before that, I came here as an intern as an accounting manager for the Peer House Resort in Key West, Florida.

Q. Okay, all right, so pretty much all those jobs were in South Florida and Miami area?

I always stayed in South Florida.

Q. Okay, um, where did you go to school? College?

I went to University of Salvador—or which is the same school as the priest, the Pope we have right now. I started in travel industry management, business in travel industry management, but then I went into electronics.

Q. Okay.

That’s what’s been.

Q. Do you have anybody that you can think of that you used to work with that you trust? Anybody, any former co-workers, anybody you would reach out to if you ever needed help at any of those jobs?

No.

Q. No?

No, I’m pretty self-confident. I mean, I have my head on my shoulders—I know what I’m doing.

Q. Okay, all right.

And I mean, I know you all think this is bogus or you may not yet understand, but look, I got three bullet holes.

Q. I gotchyu.

I didn’t— I did this from the country. And trust me, I feel great and I’ll do it any day because at least I avoided a president getting shot, and at least I avoided other dummies trying to fuck up our country. Excuse my language.

Q. No, no, you’re good, man.

And my people, because my Americans are my people.

Q. Okay.

I have issues when people mishonor people.

Q. All right, tell me. All right, let’s go back to a Thursday night, Friday morning, before you did what you did.

Well—

Q. What was your state of mind, I mean?

Cool as ice. I went there, I knew what I was doing. It’s not like I didn’t know what I was doing—I knew exactly what I was doing. My point was to take down the flag, put it on the front desk, and call the police. Shoot the chandelier here—to try and stop giving Saudi Arabia money.

Q. All right.

That’s all. Because Obama is behind it, so is Hillary, okay? So he’s got to stop taking Arabian money because he’s letting everything slide. He’s letting Obama stand right behind him and so Hillary. And he knows who they are. He knows who they are, so does the CIA. Maybe the Secret Service doesn’t because you all work for the president, correct?

Q. Right. You only work for the president or some other people, but mainly the president, right?

Exactly. So the problem is you are his circle. The CIA and them are a different circle.

Q. Well, let me rephrase that—we don’t work for him, we provide a service to protect him.

Exactly. That’s why I want you to talk. And I would like this to be told to Donald Trump—tell him I’m a supporter, I love him, I don’t hate him.

I know what his issues are. He has an issue right now that’s bugging him a lot—it’s called Stormy Daniels, right? Why does it bug him so much? Why is he lying to the people? Why is Donald lying to the people about Stormy?

Q. And how does that make you feel personally?

I know the truth. I think it’s a dummy situation. I think he should put his pants up and explain to the American people what the problem is. Stormy was sent by Geragos (to Avenatti?), okay? They know each other because I know Christopher has been talking to Geragos for years. They’ve been doing—

My (???) here Ms. Lara??? They’ve been doing business. They’ve been getting referrals for years. After I cut the deal with Diddy, they made friends and they’ve been doing deals. They threw me into the feds for conspiracy for something that I had not done—I was claiming breaching settlement. Now—

The way the Stormy thing works is the following: Donald has an issue. His doctor prescribed him Propecia—you know what Propecia is?

Let’s see, uh—the skin or the hair? Hair growth, okay. So basically, what happens when you take Propecia?

Your dick goes limp. But limp because you’re taking Propecia. And he has hair issues. His doctor prescribed Propecia, okay? So for him, Stormy’s story is bad news because it’s embarrassing. That’s why he’s going crazy with that. It’s not that he’s lying to the American people, he’s embarrassed about Stormy’s situation, okay? He paid her and she’s coming back with some bullshit stories trying to expose and defame the president.