In 2024, I never imagined myself revisiting some of hip hop's most iconic music videos from the late 90s, only to uncover scenes seemingly foreshadowing the fate of the main subject in what could potentially become one of the most significant sex trafficking cases involving high-profile figures in entertainment since the Epstein scandal.

The opening scene of the late 90s hip hop classic, “Hypnotize,” music video, opens with a scene of the late Notorious B.I.G and Puff Daddy (his 1997 name), partying with models on a Tempest 60 sport yacht in the middle of the Florida Keys, while three helicopters filled with federal agents chase them down.

The “Been Around the World” video released the same year in 1997, featuring B.I.G and Mase, shows a similar scene. This time, Diddy stands alone in his signature white on white suit, spots 4 black Mercedes pulling up to arrest him and utters the words “Oh man, we’ve got some visitors, dog.” He quickly flees up the stairs on his private jet and takes off to escape the feds on his tail.

Both videos directed by Paul Hunter under the Bad Boy record label, are now circulating the internet 27 years later, after news broke yesterday March 25th, that Diddy FKA, Puff Daddy, Sean Puffy Combs, P. Diddy, Love, Puffy, a list of names not nearly as long as his list of recent allegations, was rumored to be “on the run,” jet-setting off to a private island to escape federal agents raiding his homes.

Yesterday afternoon, teams of heavily armed HSI agents, specializing in human trafficking, conducted unannounced searches at the hip-hop mogul’s multi-million dollar Miami Beach and Los Angeles residences. These searches were part of an ongoing investigation targeting Diddy, prompted by allegations from civil lawsuits filed against him in New York. Among these allegations are accusations of sexual assault, including one filed in federal court in December that implicates him in sex trafficking—allegations all vigorously denied by Diddy.

Police outside Diddy's Los Angeles property

Authorities outside Diddy’s Los Angeles property

People were shocked to see photos released showing Diddy’s sons, Justin and King Combs handcuffed and detained at their father’s Los Angeles mansion, with their father nowhere in site. Given the theories surrounding Diddy’s history, Ye fka Kanye West calling him a “fed” in October 2022, and other rappers speaking about Diddy’s high position of power in the industry, the public was quick to assume Diddy was tipped off by an insider so he could create an exit plan, the same way he did in the “Been Around the World” video, hopping on a private plane to escape a future behind bars. Internet sleuths started tracking Diddy’s private plane, which conveniently left Los Angeles hours before the raid, at 9:00 AM that morning and took off to the Caribbean island of Antigua and assumed Diddy was on board.

However, TMZ put an end to the “on-the-run” rumor when they obtained an exclusive vertically-filmed video of Diddy standing outside the Miami airport, pacing back and forth slowly in a white t-shirt and royal blue sweats, at the time both searches were occurring.

His private plane scheduled to take off to a private island the morning of the federal investigation lead many left wondering, why? Why was Diddy’s plane traveling without him aboard? Was the plane moving incriminating evidence off the property ahead of the search?

As far as Diddy’s sons, both were let go and freed from charges.

Everyone is asking the same questions:

What exactly is going on here? What led to this search?

These are fair questions to ask considering the amount of Diddy lawsuits piling up since November, have not been investigated thoroughly by any mainstream outlet. New York Times and USA Today wrote articles highlighting the key details of the current lawsuit, but nobody has streamlined all the cases together in a way that connects all the dots together for the public.

Candace Owens uploaded a YouTube video WATCH HERE three weeks ago titled “STOP EVERYTHING! The Media Is Trying To Cover Up The EXPLOSIVE Diddy Lawsuit,” calling out the mainstream media for not giving this story the attention it deserves.

Tonight Candace tweeted: “The Feds are currently raiding Diddy’s house. They already knew what he was up to but he is going to be the fall guy so that they can protect the people at the top of the ring.”

Latest Lawsuit: Plaintiff Rodney Jones

If you look at the latest 73-page court document filed against Diddy by Rodney Jones on February 26, 2024, filled with graphic details, photographs and a bold trigger warning, you’ll see that Diddy isn’t the only high-profile name listed here. Jones is also calling out many large music executives in his filing, including UMG owner, Lucian Charles Grainge, Universal Music Group, Motown Records and ABC Corporations. Jones is claiming that Diddy dangled promises of access to these high-profile music executives as a way to control him. Jones also lists Diddy’s son Justin Combs in this lawsuit, his chief of staff and Combs Global Enterprises – accusing him of participating in "a sex-trafficking venture" along with Diddy’s other associates.

Diddy Repped by Ari Emanuel of WME

Diddy is repped by one of the biggest agents in Hollywood, Ari Emanuel, the owner of Endeavor which owns WME, the agent that wrote an op-ed after Ye’s infamous “defcon tweet,” calling all businesses to cancel Kanye West. Ari was one of the most vocal public figures calling for the mass cancellation of Ye after his tweets, but has remained silent throughout all of Diddy’s allegations and was silent when his client, Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife.

Even Variety pointed out how Ari picks and chooses when to be outraged:

“Ari Emanuel’s silence on the matter has raised eyebrows around Hollywood given that the Endeavor CEO has been quick to chime in on various scandals and misconduct over the years, writing two recent op-eds on the scourge of antisemitism that dubbed Kanye West a “cartoonish … clown show” for praising Hitler and having previously called on the industry to shun Mel Gibson “even if it means a sacrifice to their bottom line.” -Variety

Below is a picture of Diddy at Ari Emanuel’s wedding to Sarah Staudinger, owner of the Staud clothing brand, in St. Tropez in May of 2022. Other notable celebrities in attendance were Elon Musk, Emily Ratajkowski, Tyler Perry and Larry David.

Timeline of Multiple Lawsuits Against Diddy

November 16th, 2023, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a suit in federal court against Diddy and his associated business entities — Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, Epic Records, Combs Enterprises, and Doe Corps — claiming they were complicit to the many allegations outlined in her 35-page lawsuit, accusing Diddy of rape and a decade-long pattern of physical abuse and control. Cassie also claimed that Diddy blew up Kid Cudi’s car. Cudi confirmed Cassie’s story about his car exploding. Diddy denied all the allegations.

November 17th, 2023, one day later, Cassie tells the public that she and Diddy reached a settlement for $30 million

November 17th, 2023, Cassie makes a statement through her lawyer, Douglas Wilder, “I have decided to resolve this m after amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Late November 2023, a woman named Joie Dickerson-Neal alleged in a new lawsuit that in 1991, Diddy drugged her, sexually assaulted her and secretly recorded the assault while she was a college student at Syracuse University

Another late November 2023 lawsuit followed by an anonymous plaintiff accusing Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of meeting her and a friend in 1990 or 1991 at an MCA Records event in New York and of raping her. According to Forbes, “a suit that, like the Dickerson-Neal complaint, was filed shortly before the expiration of a New York law temporarily allowing lawsuits for older assault allegations that would ordinarily be past the statute of limitations.”

Diddy denies all new November allegations. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

December 6th, 2023, an anonymous plaintiff, Jane Doe, represented by Douglas Wilder, the same lawyer that repped Cassie, sued Diddy in the United States District Court in the Southern District of New York, alleging that she was sex-trafficked and gang-raped by Diddy in 2008. Doe claimed Diddy asked her to fly to New York City in a private jet to meet him when she was only 17 and claimed he and his colleagues gave her “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol” before they forced themselves on her

February 26th, 2024, Rodney Jones sues Diddy on Monday accusing him of making unwanted sexual contact and of forcing him to hire prostitutes and participate in sex acts with them. This allegation was filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan by Rodney Jones Jr., also known as Lil Rod, who said he produced nine tracks on “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” and lived with Diddy for months at at a time. His complaint says that Diddy grabbed his genitals without his consent and tried to “groom” him into having sex with another man, telling him it was “a normal practice in the music industry.” These documents have a long list of other disturbing allegations. Jones is seeking $30 million in compensation and a jury trial.

February 2024, Diddy’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, denies Jones’ allegations and says he’s just looking for a paycheck. “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”

Rodney’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, gave TMZ an exclusive quote, "Thanks to Shawn Holley, Sean Combs and Justin Combs are on a fast track to the same fate as Tory Lanze (sic) and Danny Masterson."

March 25th 2024: Diddy’s home is raided by HSI agents as part of an ongoing investigation on sex trafficking. Diddy’s sons are detained and then released.

Tri-Star Sports and Entertainment Alleged Involvement

While haven’t had time to dissect every defendant mentioned in the latest court documents, one particular defendant caught the internet’s attention today- Robin Greenhill of Tri-Star Sports and Entertainment, who was allegedly wiring money to sex workers for her client Sean “Diddy” Combs. Robin was involved in Britney Spear’s conservatorship, leading many #freebritney accounts to be posting this particular part of the new court documents.

“Robin Greenhill, the accountant, would ensure the wiring, funds transfer, or cash payments to sex workers. Franke Santella, May Buan, Brendan Paul and KK would also be responsible for ensuring payment to sex workers in cash. Yung Miami, Jade and Daphne Joy were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers and received payment via wire transfer from Robin Greenhill which outlined Defendants ongoing criminal operation.” - #197

Psychic Sloan Bella’s Predictions

Popular YouTube Psychic Medium and Astrologer Sloan Bella has been going viral on YouTube and TikTok after predicting that Diddy’s lawsuit would be taken to another level during March 2024, around Easter. Here we are days before Easter, and Diddy’s lawsuit has been brought back into the public’s attention.

Sloan Bella also predicted Cassie coming forward with a lawsuit during the time of Diddy’s late wife Kim Porter’s death. Kim Porter passed away on November 15th 2018 after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.” Cassie filed her lawsuit on November 16th, 2023, one day after Kim Porter’s death anniversary. To this day, people are suspicious about Kim Porter’s cause of death. Sloan Bella explains below that “Diddy will be held accountable for Kim Porter’s death.”

Two days ago, Sloan Bella posted that she’s also worried for Bieber, who used to have a close relationship with Diddy.

Below is an awkward interaction between Diddy, 41 at the time, and Justin Bieber, age 15 at the time.

Hailey Bieber’s father, Stephen Baldwin, who’s known to be very forward with his religious views, posted a cryptic Instagram selfie video this afternoon after news broke of Diddy’s properties being raided. The video confused most of his comment section. Nobody really knew who he was talking about, but commenters were asking him if he was referring to Diddy or if this was just a response video to keyboard warriors trolling him online.

“Since some folks have chosen to be obviously demonic, therefore it’s not their fault. I’m here just to share a beautiful message of hope, unconditional love and peace to all of the haters out there, God Bless You. Pray for your enemies. Do onto others as you would do have them do onto you. And remember when I see you on the street, if you slap me in the face, I will turn the other cheek. But if I feel that second cheek stining, you better run.”

What’s to Come

#SurvivingDiddy has become a popular hashtag online, but up until yesterday nobody thought Diddy would face any real consequences, as he has been settling many of his lawsuits out of court with a fat paycheck.

This Substack piece was written tonight to bring you up to date on all of the filings against Diddy starting in November ‘23, along with background information explaining why his home was raided by HSI authorities today.

In further chapters, we will be dissecting the details of the court documents in greater depth and investigating the other defendants mentioned in each lawsuit. We’ll also look into theories surrounding the late Kim Porter, Notorious B.I.G, Tupac and more.