House Inhabit

House Inhabit

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Tracie's avatar
Tracie
8h

No matter what information comes, my faith in God is absolute. Thanks for your dogged pursuit of the truth in everything!

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Indigo Crash Course
8hEdited

3 spaceships were retrieved. Colonel Corso wrote about it in his book “The day after Roswell” he was in charge to reverse engineer the retrieved material. What we know as fiber optics, Kevlar and integrated circuits

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