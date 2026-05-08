“If aliens visit us, the outcome would be much as when Columbus landed in America, which didn’t turn out well for the Native Americans.” — Stephen Hawking

Good morning from Georgetown. We’re less than an hour from disclosure. I flew in specifically for this drop, phase one, and a briefing later today led by David Grusch. I’ll have notes on that afterward.

I’m excited for more blurry images and distorted, grainy video.

What To Know:

The release will reportedly follow the same model as the Epstein files: a slow, steady drip of information released over several weeks so the public is not overwhelmed. I’m hearing the reports that pastors were briefed by the government on how to handle this may actually be true. According to sources, a select group was included to help prepare scriptural and spiritual messaging surrounding what some are calling a new era.

How will faith-based Americans respond to what may be revealed? Many in Congress believe these are spiritual entities. Some think angels and demons. Others insist they are only demons. The majority view seems to be that, whatever they are, they’ve “always been here.”

Requested videos, according to Anna Paulina Luna, will be included in the second drop.

I asked last night, “Where do I need to be tomorrow?” The source answered: “At your computer :)”

Obviously, I’ll have a hundred different things I want to discuss, so sign up for the chat if you’re as invested in this as I am. We’ll break down whatever gets released, and I’ll also post live updates from the Grusch briefing later today.

In this first drop, we’ll likely learn about specific topics: past crash events, Roswell incident, Area 51, recovered craft materials, and potentially even alleged non-human remains in government possession.

I’ve also included a few questions and theories from X that I found especially interesting and insightful. When I’m back, I’ll share more about what Eric Weinstein theorized while sitting in my office last month searching for orbs.

“The aliens on this planet are also attempting to clone or replicate the human form artificially. Their original form, being humanoid, cannot pass the field that was established around the Earth. But if they can clone or cybernetically change their forms, it may help their designs. This is why virtual reality, cybernetics, cloning, and nanotechnology are in vogue today.” — Michael Tsarion

The Government Launched Alien.gov.

Rafael @@uncannysignals : “Tonight is the last night before everything changes forever. Disclosure is imminent. What that looks like...I guess we’ll find out in a few hours. Throughout my life, l’ve carried this nagging feeling. A premonition, I suppose, something that always told me I would live to see the last era where humanity knew the world as it was. Like many of you, I’ve experienced things I can’t explain. I’ve known, in some quiet and certain way, that there is something beyond the edges of our reality. We’re about to open that door for everyone else. Sleep well.”

“The evidence points to the fact that Roswell was a real incident and that indeed an alien craft did crash, and that material was recovered from that site. We all know that UFOs are real.All we need to ask is where do they come from, and what do they want?”

— Edgar Mitchell

Tim & @MrOcelot1976: “They can time travel. They can go from 37000 bc to modern times like walking into another room. These objects have been dated pre flood by Alien carvings on Facebook. My theory is that they exist in all times simultaneously and are connectednwith helping create humanity. Not all are good. “Beware the bearers of FALSE gifts & their BROKEN PROMISES. Much PAIN but still time. BELIEVE. There is GOOD out there. We OPpose DECEPTION. Conduit CLOSING.”

@frayingreality: “Trump’s own spiritual adviser Paula White says what she heard inside the White House left her trembling in fear. She sat in rooms with Trump, Marco Rubio, and Susie Wiles. And whatever was discussed there, she says it will impact not just Americans but entire nations.

Paula White heads the White House Faith Office and has Trump’s ear in ways almost no outsider does. If she’s shaken, that’s not nothing.

In a sermon clip that’s now gone viral, White described the weight of what she witnessed in those meetings. “There are decisions being made that I literally tremble in fear over,” she said, “because I recognise what will be said in the meetings will not just impact 5-10 people, but millions and nations.” She called daily life inside the White House “absolutely hell, hounding you in every way you can imagine and not imagine.”

Here’s where it gets strange. Marco Rubio, one of the three officials White named in her discussions, has been one of the most aggressive voices in Congress pushing for UAP transparency. Rubio co-authored key UAP disclosure legislation and has made no secret of his belief that the public deserves answers. The fact that his name appears in White’s account, alongside language about decisions that will shake the world, hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Commentator Walter Kirn and others watching the intersection of faith and government disclosure have raised the question openly: is White bracing evangelical America for something specific? Is the “spiritual warfare” she describes a response to information about non-human intelligence that the White House is sitting on? Her language about millions of people and entire nations lines up uncomfortably well with what a UAP disclosure briefing might produce.

White has not clarified what the decisions were. No official statement has been issued. The White House Faith Office has remained silent on the specifics of what she witnessed.

If Trump’s closest spiritual confidant is trembling over what.”

According to Congressman Tim Burchett — the Trump Administration will start releasing classified UFO files in different batches of UFO files released on a weekly basis after today’s release.

Eric Weinstein • @ericweinstein : “It’s extremely hard to “do a little disclosure” and avoid the tight scientific/societal questions. The only way this has worked has been starving smart technical people for any detail at all.

What I will be watching:

Everyone: “Did the government psy-op us all with

BS? If so: Why????”

Biologists: “You said the government has alien biologics? Do they have eukaryotic cells? If so what do we know about their histones, matrilineal mitochondrial dna, hemoglobin atp synthase???

What is their placement on the phylogenetic tree?

Tetrapods??? Isolates?? If not eucaryotic, how are their cells/tissues organized? Do they use proteins?? What are their body plans??”

Linguists: “What is the structure of their communication schemes? Can it be mapped onto a generalized human grammar? Or are our languages not expressive enough to cover their languages?

Do they use sound or light or some other wave to transmit/receive? Do they have an analog of music??”

Physicists: “How do the standard model and general relativity appear as effective theories/ lagrangians of the alien understanding of the cosmic waves, media and fabric for lack of better terms? How many dimensions are there, are they engineering accessible and how many new ones are temporal? Are there new forms of energy corresponding to these new degrees of freedom? |s the speed of light gameable?”

Civil Libertarians: “How many innocent lives were ruined keeping this secret? Did we fake a lot of this?? Who authorized the lying, discrediting and possible wet work?”

NatSec: “Are we owned by an unknown force? Will it now be trivial easy for everyone to make WMD from new discoveries?”

Etc.

This is not going to stay controlled if it is at all specific. As soon as there are any specifics I guess that the game changes character instantly and goes into high gear with totally different players.”

“I can assure you that flying saucers, given that they exist, are not constructed by any power on Earth.”

— Harry S. Truman

“We are dealing with a yet unrecognized level of consciousness, independent of man but closely linked to the earth.... I do not believe anymore that UFOs are simply the spacecraft of some race of extraterrestrial visitors. This notion is too simplistic to explain their appearance, the frequency of their manifestations through recorded history, and the structure of the information exchanged with them during contact.”

— Jacques Vallee

Air Force News Special Report: “In July 1994, the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force concluded an exhaustive search for records in response to a General Accounting Office (GAO) inquiry of an event popularly known as the "Roswell Incident." The focus of the GAO probe, initiated at the request of a member of Congress, was to determine if the U.S. Air Force, or any other U.S. government agency, possessed information on the alleged crash and recovery of an extraterrestrial vehicle and its alien occupants near Roswell, N.M. in July 1947.



The 1994 Air Force report concluded that the predecessor to the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army Air Forces, recovered debris from an Army Air Forces balloon-borne research project code named MOGUL. Records located describing research carried out under the MOGUL project, most of which were never classified (and publicly available) were collected, provided to GAO, and published in one volume for ease of access for the general public.

This report discusses the results of this exhaustive research and identifies the likely sources of the claims of "alien bodies" at Roswell. Contrary to allegations, many of the accounts appear to be descriptions of unclassified and widely publicized Air Force scientific achievements. Other descriptions of "bodies" appear to be actual incidents in which Air Force members were killed or injured in the line of duty.

The conclusions are: Air Force activities which occurred over a period of many years have been consolidated and are now represented to have occurred in two or three days in July 1947.



“Aliens” observed in the New Mexico desert were actually anthropomorphic test dummies that were carried aloft by U.S. Air Force high altitude balloons for scientific research.



The “unusual” military activities in the New Mexico desert were high altitude research balloon launch and recovery operations. Reports of military units that always seemed to arrive shortly after the crash of a flying saucer to retrieve the saucer and “crew,” were actually accurate descriptions of Air Force personnel engaged in anthropomorphic dummy recovery operations.



Claims of “alien bodies” at the Roswell Army Air Field hospital were most likely a combination of two separate incidents:

Executive Summary