“The Day Science Begins To Study Non-Physical Phenomena, It Will Make More Progress In One Decade Than In All The Previous Centuries Of Its Existence.” ― Nikola Tesla

I realize we’re on the verge of another strike on Iran and there’s a lot brewing tied to that, but I’m here to inform you that along with everything else I’m tracking I’ll be publishing regular updates as part of a dual series on the disclosure files. Most will be brief. Majority will expand behind a paywall.

If you’re wanting a steady stream of unique insight on the matter, I’d encourage an upgrade to PAID.

Chats to discuss all topics are available as a paid perk as well.

TWO SERIES

Divided State of Disclosure will track and examine what is unfolding from an official stance: declassified UAP files, CIA documents, military anomalies, whistleblower testimony, intelligence leaks, and the accelerating collision between a factional war inside government, artificial intelligence, quantum theory, and public consciousness.

Close Encounters of Divine Kind is its philosophical companion framed as an autobiographical testament that mingles the mysteries of my own life with revelations surfacing in parallel alignment. Existential crisis is as vulnerable as I get.

Trust me when I say this is bigger than politics. We’re potentially entering a mass cultural unmooring driven by mounting awareness of anomalies, synchronicities, and technological acceleration that will disrupt what we have come to agree on.

Epstein. Iran. UAPs. CERN. AI. It’s all connected.

Human consciousness is shifting and evolving rapidly to accommodate accelerated rules of design. I’m sure some of you sense it, too.

Nikola Tesla warned us decades ago about the power of energy and higher frequencies— why then have they worked so hard to suppress it?

What’s emerging amid a dystopian AI infiltration is a fractured timeline elevating human awareness. It echoes the Jungian notion that the human psyche—our sense of reality—is tied to an all-encompassing cosmic architecture. It doesn't undermine faith. Quite the contrary, actually. From a biblical perspective faith-based parallels are undeniably at play.

Like the Epstein files before them, UAP disclosures are arriving in rolling drops. It’s messy online. Frantic interpretations are trying to make sense of what's being revealed yet key threads are overlooked. I’ve been pulling from multiple angles to map competing interpretations. Some of what I’ve uncovered is concerning. An update on the “missing” General, for instance, is sure to rattle trust in the official narrative.

For months now, I have been sifting through documents, interviews, archival footage, research threads, personal experiences, and historical parallels, collecting what feels most relevant as information continues to arrive.

I’m looking forward to sharing these findings with you—the weird, wild scope of what I’ve come to contemplate and connect.