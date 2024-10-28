Briana: “From one intuitive to another, one writer to another, one woman to another, one owl follower to another—lol, I thank you for all you are doing. Each and every day you are doing what you were put on this planet to do. I wish you all the best and endless success. I can only hope to meet you one day!”

While mainstream media is buzzing with revived Nazi claims and rhetoric following Trump’s epic Madison Square Garden rally last night (I'll have a full rundown with behind-the-scenes images for you tomorrow), we’re taking a different approach—analyzing his Human Design Chart. This chart was put together by a reader after I suggested it might be worthwhile to explore this perspective on our leaders.

Keep in mind, the narrative this week is all about keeping us on edge—feeding anxiety and ramping up tensions just a week before voting day.

My advice: Don’t buy into it.

What Does a Human Design Chart Tell You?

Your human design chart, or bodygraph, is a blueprint of who you are. It reveals information about your personality, tendencies, and energetic aura.