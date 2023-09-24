A couple of weeks ago I sat in bed watching Doja Cat's new video for "Demons" and was reminded of the crippling fear we faced as children. Alone in the dark, wanting a glass of water but fearing a glowing-eyed demon lurking beneath our bed might snatch us by the ankles should we dare to get out of bed to act on the craving. That hallway stretch in the middle of the night felt like one terrifying eternal jaunt. Rarely worth the effort to ease a dry throat.