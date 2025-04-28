Photos By Korina Marie

As usual, we ended up on a last-minute flight Easter afternoon to catch one of the oldest annual events in White House history. Hayes, our fifth grade correspondent, was determined to see what the Egg Roll was all about. He takes his job seriously, as evidenced by the slim collection of suit jackets he’s now growing, along with the bottle of Bleu de Chanel swiped from his father after Christmas.

On the way to the airport, I sent him on assignment to learn the history of the Egg Roll. He relayed the basics: After the forty-day Lenten fast ends and Eastertide begins, eggs—once forbidden—are back on the menu. From there, egg-rolling traditions took off, symbolizing the angel rolling away the stone from Christ’s tomb. He wondered how big and heavy that stone really was. I wondered, too. Resurrection details had been a topic of conversation at our house all week.

My ragtag crew consisted of Hayes, myself, my niece Alicia, her baby Margot, and Korina, our photographer. We arrived late as a group of five with only two tickets and three minutes to spare, after running literal circles around the perimeter trying to find the right way in. I always trust things will work out, and if you read here regularly, you know they usually do. Still, navigating White House entrances is an ordeal. We showed up barefoot, out of breath, with fresh blisters and a toddler on the verge of a meltdown. Blood, sweat, and tears were all accounted for. I explained to a series of security folks that I was there as both mother and media and needed my photographer to document the day. Without much pushback, they waved us through. People at the White House seem genuinely happy about what they do—I regularly appreciate the joy in their eyes as they send us through.

Inside, it was instantly clear: The 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll was bigger and flashier than ever. If you thought Easter egg hunts were just for kids, the White House this year was out to prove you wrong. Melania’s dedication to the day paid off. She might not love Christmas, but Easter celebrations suit her. The entire South Lawn transformed into a pastel dreamscape for the 147th White House Easter Egg Roll, and it was anything but understated. Endless booths lined the lawn, where kids were encouraged to make flower arrangements, shop for carrots, paint eggs, and wander through a mini farm collecting produce.

This year set a record, which we know this president loves: Over 42,000 people showed up to roll eggs across the lawn, snap photos with a Beatrix Potter-style Easter Bunny, and soak in the spectacle. Not bad for a tradition that started in 1878 under President Rutherford B. Hayes, when kids just needed somewhere else to roll eggs after Congress banned them from trashing the Capitol lawn.

Beyond the numbers, the 2025 Egg Roll doubled down on nostalgia and national pride. With Melania back in the spotlight, she revived her “Be Best” campaign, including activities such as a card-writing station for military families and a branded hopscotch game. Watching her interact with the crowd, she looked genuinely entertained. I’ve never seen her smile more. Trump seemed at ease, too. He complimented Melania several times in front of the press, adoringly so in a moment captured on camera where he paused to inform the girls at her table that they were sitting with the First Lady. “Ever heard of her?” he asked. Melania blushed like a schoolgirl.

Even in a sea of people, Trump is easy to track because his platinum hair serves as a kind of halo that illuminates his movement. He danced briefly for the cameras, his grandchildren as entertained as the egg rollers around him. I caught Kai Trump following him around filming with a permanent grin (footage for her YouTube channel I assume). Don Jr. was similarly delighted, filming several races himself. At one point, two of Don’s boys turned the wooden spoons in the egg roll races into makeshift slingshots, catapulting an egg dangerously close to Melania’s head. Hayes, with three unruly brothers of his own, took note and found it hilarious.

Meanwhile, kids and costume-loving adults dressed as founding fathers for photo ops and signed a mini Declaration of Independence—a cute and clever nod to America’s upcoming 250th birthday in 2026. Baby Margot, in her powdered George Washington wig, was almost too much to take.

As for the eggs: Thanks to avian flu, American farmers donated 30,000 real ones for the event. Plus, everyone left with a coveted souvenir wooden egg—arguably the hottest collectible in Easter merch.

Traditionally, the White House Easter Egg Roll has symbolized springtime Americana: kids rolling eggs across the South Lawn, families posing under blooming cherry blossoms, and presidents trying to look casual surrounded by sugar-high toddlers.

Rewind to Easter 2024; the vibe couldn’t have been more different. That year, Easter Sunday fell on March 31—coinciding with Transgender Day of Visibility, a nationally recognized holiday since 2009. President Biden issued two separate statements honoring both Easter and Transgender Day of Visibility, but the overlap sparked a political firestorm. Conservative media and religious groups accused the White House of disrespecting Christianity despite the coincidental timing. Even though there was a traditional egg roll and Jill Biden hosted festivities, the news cycle fixated on the controversy—not the event itself. It was swallowed by culture wars.

Of course, criticism of the 2025 Trump era Easter Egg Roll wasn’t absent. Some felt the heavy branding and corporate sponsorships overshadowed its traditional, family-oriented spirit. Big tech companies were pushing both new and old products. Critics questioned whether the event had strayed too far from its roots.

The Pope’s passing was a central focus of Trump’s opening remarks. He announced that flags would be lowered in his honor. Meanwhile, online, memes swirled—some humorously blaming JD Vance, others less humorously. Trump opened the event with a gold whistle, delivering a brief speech focused on faith, family, and tradition. Fashion, though, was the real showstopper. Both Melania and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt served full-on Easter chic, a detail not missed by the cameras.

Melania made a refined statement in a cream-colored trench by Canadian brand Mackage: a $1,890 double-breasted leather coat, removable sash belt, and adjustable sleeve tabs, paired with $890 patent leather heels from Roger Vivier. Minimalist and structured—a far cry from the vibrant looks she favored during her earlier tenure as First Lady.

Her hair color was the talk of the day. My DMs piled up with women announcing that photos of Melania’s gold-soaked highlights would be their new inspiration pics at the salon. Not blonde, not brunette—somewhere perfectly in between. Hard to replicate, but women across America are determined to try.

Trump, of course, was prone to distractions at the coloring table. Between signing sheets for kids, he repeatedly ditched his focus to remind the press about Biden’s 2024 performance—where he was essentially led around by a stressed-out Easter Bunny. He mocked the memory, asserting that no bunny was going to lead him around the lawn.

Then, there was The Beast. Parked at the exit was the Presidential limo, a fortress of iron and titanium. At 20,000 pounds, it’s a striking embodiment of America’s obsession with security, power, and spectacle. The vehicle’s windows are five inches thick, its tires reinforced to keep rolling even if punctured, and inside, it’s armed with top-of-the-line communication systems, an oxygen supply, and blood type-matched vials for emergencies. Leather seats, climate control, and a mini-fridge stocked with the President’s favorite snacks completed the picture.

According to White House Lore

In 1885, young egg rollers marched into the East Room, hoping for a personal audience with President Grover Cleveland. When he came down from his office to greet them, he was charmed, and egg roll receptions became customary.

In April 1889, President Benjamin Harrison added music to the Easter Egg Roll, ordering the United States Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own,” to play lively tunes while the children romped on the South Lawn.

District of Columbia food administrator Charles Wilson announced on March 3, 1918, that wartime restrictions on food consumption meant that destruction of eggs as part of the Easter Monday Egg Roll could not be allowed, and that the 1918 Egg Roll was cancelled.

On April 1, 1929, the White House Easter Egg Roll was broadcast on radio for the first time by station WRC in Washington DC.

With the onset of World War II, the White House Easter Egg Roll was canceled for security reasons in 1942. Officials moved the event to the Capitol Grounds that year, but the egg roll was then suspended for the remainder of the war. Food conservation efforts compelled President Harry S. Truman to cancel the 1946-1948 White House Easter Egg Rolls. From 1949 to 1952, the Truman Renovation of the White House made the South Lawn a construction zone, and the Easter Egg Roll remained suspended.

In April 1969, the tradition of an official White House Easter Bunny was born when one of First Lady Thelma “Pat” Nixon’s staff members put on a white jumpsuit and Peter Rabbit mask and shook children’s hands along the South Lawn’s circular driveway.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan hosted a hunt for wooden eggs that bore the signatures of famous people, and wooden eggs soon became the official White House Easter Egg Roll keepsakes.

In 1998, White House Easter Egg Roll festivities were broadcast live on the internet for the first time, and in 2009, tickets to the White House Easter Egg Roll became distributed online.

There were a number of years—such as 1959, 1964, 1978, 1984, and 2001—that the event was canceled because of inclement weather. In 2020 and 2021, the egg roll was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the sun dipped behind the White House and the last families trickled off the lawn, it was clear: The 2025 Easter Egg Roll wasn’t just a celebration of spring. It was a reflection of where America stands right now: nostalgic, proud, loud, chaotic, but stubbornly attached to its traditions.

Because no matter who’s in the White House, some things, like kids racing across the grass with painted eggs and the soft promise of a new season, manage to stay beautifully, stubbornly the same.