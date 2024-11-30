Whispers from the exclusive corners of Palm Beach suggest the quiet arrival of a new celestial entity—another celebrated son, believed to be “a few weeks old.” His name, as elusive as the world he is poised to inherit, remains shrouded in secrecy. The thirteenth star in the family constellation (yet to be confirmed), has quietly emerged amid a historic political shift. This "election baby" enters a world charged with MAGA fervor and cosmic possibility, partly powered by his father’s newfound passion for politics.

Sources close to the matter trace the origins of conception to the digital corridors of X, where a young, dark-haired muse—adept in the art of algorithmic allure—first crossed paths with the prolific engineer.

All are said to be thriving, though media inquiries have, for now, all been politely denied.