Photos By Denise Bovee

Election eve in Palm Beach. In a private residence, top donors, steadfast supporters, familiar faces, and a few newly public allies like Dr. Oz gathered to mark the campaign’s culmination and witness the potential for something tectonic.

RFK Jr., the evening’s guest of honor, was joined (thankfully!) by Cheryl Hines, dressed in a sleek black dress that subtly signaled her ongoing commitment to Bobby in this exciting next chapter. On yesterday’s LIVE with Meghan McCain, one of the top talking points was Bobby and Cheryl, with everyone wondering how they’re doing. The road here has been rocky over the past 18 months. Last night felt like Cheryl’s debut—a supportive role she now seems to embrace with grace and confidence.

Tonight, she’ll accompany Bobby to an intimate dinner hosted by the Trump family at Mar-A-Lago before the convention center appearance.

Bobby began with a nod to her, his gratitude evident and unrehearsed, revealing that it was Cheryl who urged him to speak with Trump after the Butler rally shooting—a conversation that ultimately shifted his own perspective. He explained how his initial judgments of Trump evolved after spending one-on-one time with him. As example, he recounted a recent moment on a flight, watching Trump sketch out a meticulous map of the Middle East—a sight that dispelled any notion of Trump’s alleged disregard for detail.

“And, he’s uproariously funny,” he added.

When it came to Harris, Bobby was blunt, describing her as a “scripted candidate” and voicing concerns about who was behind the words written for her. “It matters that our leaders aren’t just reading from a playbook,” he emphasized.

For us Kennedy supporters, last night felt like the culmination of a long struggle—seeing him and his vision converge here with another bold movement equally grounded in a spiritually anchored conviction to break corporate power in Washington. It was the grand finale we have all collectively hoped and prayed for.

Bobby spoke of the prayer he’s carried for 19 years: “Every day, when I get out of bed, I pray that God will put me in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic so we can restore health to our children.” God answered by giving him Donald Trump.

In closing, Bobby praised Trump’s commitment to hearing him out on health and environmental reform—vowing to clean up polluted waters and tackle toxins in the nation’s food supply, with removing fluoride from the water first on the list. As he moved through the room, thanking everyone in attendance, he seemed acutely aware of the historic tension threading the evening—a poignant end to one journey and an audacious beginning to another.

With just hours to go, Kennedy predicted nothing less than “a landslide.”

On my way out, he pressed one of his last engraved gold-plated coins into my hand as an election night souvenir—a tangible reminder of a night poised on the edge of something transformative—a beautiful twist in the timeline I could never have dreamed up myself.