Hello, and happy Election Eve!

We touched down in Palm Beach late last night, and I’ve spent most of today gathering highlights to share here and on IG. After a quick bike ride to the beach to soak in an hour of sun, we’re off to a dinner honoring RFK Jr. at a nearby residence. Rest assured, I'll be bringing you all the latest insights and updates through Election Day and beyond. Hopefully, I don’t overwhelm or annoy you along the way.

Before I log off to get ready, I wanted to clarify a few things circulating online that might need a closer look:

First, Vicky Ward—an Epstein expert and also a consistent Trump critic—has offered a surprisingly sharp analysis of the recent “leaks” involving Epstein’s comments about his relationship with Trump. It was not a defense I saw coming, which makes it all the more intriguing. Ward’s take — which is well worth reading — sheds light on Epstein’s strategic manipulation within elite circles, framing his “friendship” with Trump as a tool for inflating his own standing. Her assessment not only gives Trump a break but also exposes Epstein’s role as a shrewd con artist, far from the level of intimacy he liked to claim with prominent figures.

“Ok, for my money, what’s interesting about these tapes, so far, is not what they tell us about Trump - which is not really anything new. It’s all variations on a theme.

What these tapes show, on the eve of the Election, is what Epstein WANTED Michael to believe about his relationship with Trump: exaggerating its depth, its length and importance and so on. Why? Because once Trump was president, it was good for Epstein.

So, don’t let his bullshit from the grave on Election Eve deceive you. There are many important decisions for us to make tomorrow in the voter’s booth but Jeffrey Epstein should not be a factor.”

Second, Laura Loomer recently stirred up a wave of speculation on X, accusing RFK Jr. of misleading donors by supposedly collecting funds in Trump’s name while secretly using them to pay off his own legal expenses. With the election just 48 hours away, comments swiftly turned against her, pushing back on what many saw as unfounded claims. I weighed in with my own response, debunking her accusations and providing a clearer perspective.

Me: “Bobby has dedicated his entire campaign to securing a victory for Trump, pouring all available resources—campaign staff, video production, digital ads, and relentless outreach—into urging his supporters to vote for Trump. His commitment is already making a difference: since Bobby’s endorsement in August, the percentage of his supporters planning to vote for Trump has surged from 54% to an impressive 81%. With 4.2 million supporters spread across seven key swing states, this shift could be the decisive factor in Trump’s path to the White House.

However, Bobby’s work comes with significant challenges. By law, Trump’s campaign cannot ask him to make endorsement videos or fund any part of his efforts, nor can Bobby’s campaign donate directly to Trump’s. Every dollar Bobby raises for his campaign is being spent on independently funding and directing this vital work to mobilize his base for Trump. The only circumstance in which any donated money goes to pay for primary debt is if the donor gives more than the legal limit. This is required by law.

He has also shouldered substantial personal costs: since his Secret Service protection was pulled after the endorsement, he has been covering his own security, organizing pro-Trump video production, running phone banks, and traveling for interviews—all without financial support from Trump’s campaign.

Loomer is raising questions about the terms and conditions on his donation page, but these are standard, FEC-regulated guidelines that apply to all campaigns. They specify legal donation limits and account restrictions, ensuring that all contributions follow federal law.

Through all these constraints, Bobby’s drive has not faltered. Against financial pressures, logistical hurdles, and legal restrictions, he has remained steadfast, convinced that his efforts could make all the difference in Trump’s journey to Washington.

He is, quite literally, putting everything on the line to make this vision a reality.”

My polling source on the Iowa poll shakeup:

“The data is the date but it looks and feels like a massive outlier. The pollster has a good track record. But, this one seems like a very large outlier. If it’s anywhere close to accurate, it would be a landslide for Harris. I’ve seen no evidence of this anywhere else.”

So, as the final hours before Election Day unfold, let's keep focused on what matters. I’ll be back soon with more updates—stay tuned!