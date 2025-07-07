July is here, and I’m excited to say I’ll be dedicating much of the month to a single, steady point of focus. It’s been a while since I’ve zeroed in on one subject with this kind of intensity—but you know I love a layered character study. Last summer, it was “long shot candidate” RFK Jr. This year, it’s “disgraced visionary” Elizabeth Holmes. Consider this your formal introduction to the series—told in short spurts, designed to reveal a more nuanced depiction of the facts than the version we’ve been fed by media and Hollywood. You might be surprised by what you learn. I know I was. The tale ahead includes exclusive updates and insight from sources—many of whom have never spoken publicly before. As always, I just ask that you keep an open mind.

FYI: There’s also a lot more to this Elon/Epstein leak I’ll be unpacking later.

After I published the piece introducing her as a topic of recent curiosity among my friend group, I was not entirely shocked to hear from sources close to Elizabeth herself. Friends, former colleagues, and even family members reached out, eager to offer deeper insight into the woman they knew personally: a friend, a boss, a mother.

As I’ve come to learn, sometimes even a casual questioning of the dominant narrative is enough to open the door for those who feel betrayed by the media’s portrayal of someone they love. It’s a reputation I’ve earned, I suppose—for entertaining uncomfortable opinions when it comes to figures culture has already written off as not worth our lingering time or interest. I’ve never been satisfied with the composite characters built by media consensus. And when it comes to public scandal, there are people so polarizing that even their closest allies feel compelled to shrink or silence their support when the version they know sharply contradicts the one carved out for public consumption. Pushing back against the script is typically terrifying; these narratives come with teeth.

Elizabeth Holmes falls into that category: a cultural villain, painted as too polarizing to second-guess. And yet, I’ve been stunned to find out how little people actually know about her.

At dinner parties, I bring her up. At brunch, I ask friends what they think. In text threads with journalists, I ask where their knowledge ends. Cursed by an obsessive need to unearth what gets buried, I haven’t been able to stop reading about her.

The sources who reached out weren’t just trying to satisfy my curiosity—they were eager to add context to the assumptions and misinterpretations they’ve come to quietly resent. They hoped I might offer a fuller (and fairer) picture—or at the very least, acknowledge how much of the public story has been flattened, fictionalized, and rewritten to serve entertainment over truth.

Naturally, I jumped at the opportunity to tell another side. To remind you that Amanda Seyfried is not Elizabeth Holmes—and that Elizabeth Holmes never set out to be Hollywood fodder. As we know, all it really takes to cement a cultural myth is a bestselling book, a buzzy TV miniseries, and a compelling actress in a blonde wig.

When I began asking around to see what people actually knew about the Holmes case, nearly everyone pointed to “the book.” “You’ve read the book, right?” they’d ask, as if the highly regarded (and profitable) account of one man’s perspective had settled everything. (Over the course of this series, we’ll take a deeper look at some of the sources from that volume—Adam Rosendorff, Elizabeth’s aunt, Tyler Shlutz, Phyllis Gardner, and Richard Fuisz, to name a few—and how their testimony, both in print and in court, holds up in hindsight.)

That reflex—repeated by smart, media-literate friends—was honestly shocking to me. Beyond this book, few seemed to know anything about the actual case, about Theranos itself, or how it all unraveled.

It’s hard to remember now, in the wake of the memes and takedowns, that Elizabeth Holmes was once the golden girl of American innovation. I remember standing in line at CVS at the peak of her fame, holding a box of Band-Aids, seeing her face staring back at me from nearly every magazine: Silicon Valley’s most revered cover girl, a Stanford dropout with hundreds of patented ideas and an unnerving ability to charm powerful men into backing her. She didn’t rise on the strength of her technology alone, but on the seduction of her story: a brilliant young blonde poised to revolutionize healthcare, pretty, somewhat eccentric, dressed down in a black turtleneck, speaking in a low, coached voice that various Hollywood actresses would later spend months trying to replicate.

By 2015, Holmes had graced the covers of Fortune, Forbes, The New York Times, and Glamour. Theranos—her biotech startup—was valued at $9 billion. Her board was stacked with old-guard political titans (as well as leading health and science experts) with names like Murdoch, Kissinger, Shultz, and Mattis. It attracted some of the world’s richest and most sophisticated investors.

Then it all came crashing down—thanks to the persistence of one skeptical journalist quietly clocking her success from the sidelines, who was working with other diagnostics companies to shut her down.

In October 2015, Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou published an exposé that would become the cornerstone of her undoing: “Hot Startup Theranos Has Struggled with Its Blood-Test Technology.” The subtext was devastating: the emperor had no blood.

Carreyrou’s reporting—hailed as the loose thread that unraveled her entire façade—unfolded over several months, culminating in the bestselling book Bad Blood, a cunning portrait of secrecy, ambition, and smoke-and-mirrors science. In his telling, this wasn’t just a case of inflated startup promises: it was calculated fraud, unchecked greed, and cold-hearted deception that put everyday Americans at risk under the guise of democratized healthcare.

By 2018, Theranos had collapsed. Holmes and her COO—and former romantic partner—Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani were indicted on multiple counts of wire fraud and conspiracy.

In 2022, she was found guilty on 4 counts related to defrauding investors and sentenced to 11 years in prison. She reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas in May 2023. Her two children—one born before sentencing, one after—were widely viewed as strategic pawns conceived to elicit sympathy and avoid incarceration.

Her public downfall was swift and painful for those behind the scenes. But the personal unraveling had started long before the headlines.

This series aims to expose how—and why. We’ll look at who colluded to ensure she was disgraced to the extent she was, why the courts sentenced her to 11 years in federal prison, and her complex relationship with Sunny Balwani, a man 20 years her senior whom she met the summer after graduating high school: a man who would control, surveil, and terrorize nearly every aspect of her world—even as she helmed one of the most celebrated startups in American history.

This series isn’t about chasing exoneration. It’s about honoring the complexity behind every public downfall. It’s about surfacing what’s been overlooked based on firsthand accounts that don’t fit neatly into the Hollywood arc of a female fraudster undone by her own ambition.

Holmes, I was shocked to learn, wasn’t convicted of harming a single patient, despite running over 12.5 million tests. People still believe her harm caused deaths. They don’t know the jury unanimously acquitted her on all counts related to consumer/healthcare fraud. Her crime, at its core, legally speaking, is an idea cut off before reaching its full incarnation. Failure recast as fraud.

In Silicon Valley, that’s practically the business model. The only difference is she was a woman with the potential to dismantle a trillion-dollar industry—a founder with a plan to evolve public health at unprecedented scale and cost.

Over the next month, I’ll be sharing exclusive interviews, trial details, and insights from those who knew her best, who say there were other big players involved to make sure her vision was never realized and the public never knew the truth.