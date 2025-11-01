House Inhabit

1. The investors were wealthy high level savvy investors (not peoples grandparents) They should not have been allowed to bring lawsuits.

2. She was way over-sentenced ( it should have been a few years max or maybe a house arrest situation)

3. I do think they were out to get her.

4. I hope she gets out early on appeal or pardon.

5. I think she believed in her product.

Great article. Hope you write more on her!

I wanted to be open-minded and sympathetic toward Elizabeth when I read "Bad Blood." In the end, I came away thinking, How did she get away with so much cheating and lying?. I worked for about 10 years in the biotech gulch and Silicon Valley for established pharma and biotech start-ups. The start-ups were *never* glamorous, followed the rules, measured their expenses, had very few permanent employees since permanent employees want benefits, etc. But, not just that. Elizabeth's temperament, acting out, and disrespect for almost everyone turned me off. The way she inspired fear in people disgusted me. It was obvious that her financial and investment coups were a result of faking the technology and not having had any person or agency vet the product. I worked at Genentech. The FDA inspected the corners of their toilets when they did site visits to evaluate their drugs for approval. I'm certain device manufacturers need FDA approval. How could her company get located on expensive Palo Alto real estate with 500 employees? I wouldn't doubt other players in the background are just as guilty, but not in prison. In my heart of hearts, I believe she deliberately got pregnant to generate sympathy and to get the judge to consider her children's maternal needs. I think she's a sociopath who would manufacture new realities on demand to suit her schemes.

