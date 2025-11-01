Elizabeth Holmes should be trick-or-treating with her kids tonight.

Last month, I invited my trusted MAHA crew to my office for a lunch briefing on the latest HHS news. Most had been part of the movement long before it evolved into a national cause. Over Greek food in compostable containers, we dissected RFK’s latest pressers, including new Tylenol and autism data, delayed shot schedules, and the growing push for wearables (none of them are fans). This circle is always ahead on the latest fringe health trends. It’s where I first learned about salmon sperm facials and holistic doctors encouraging us to drink our urine for its natural antioxidants.

Eventually, our conversation circled back to Elizabeth Holmes—after all, they were the ones who had prompted me to revisit her case, to understand why her sentencing upset them so much. They pointed out two facts I hadn’t known: first, that Holmes never sold her stock, and second, that she had been cleared of charges related to harming patients. Her conviction, they explained, was for wire fraud—specifically, for misleading wealthy investors. In other words, the jury had to determine whether her failures stemmed from genuine misjudgment or deliberate deceit. They chose the latter. Holmes was sentenced to eleven years in prison—three more than the eight-year term given to the trans person who attempted to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice.

At our lunch date, one woman had just returned from a biohacking conference and shared insights from blood industry experts. Excessive vials were rarely necessary, and the finger-prick method, now standard for targeted testing, is exactly what Holmes championed years before it became widely recognized. Her point was clear: she was ahead of her time.

Many still think of Theranos, in which a faulty machine dramatically spews blood as a defunct prop, as the source of her downfall. Digging deeper, I found another (more practical angle) that framed Holmes as a catastrophic threat to a trillion-dollar industry controlled by conglomerates, with masked Pfizer interests looming. Her vision not only reduced the amount of blood drawn, it drastically lowered testing costs. By simplifying testing, reducing cost, and eliminating unnecessary steps needed to access lab work, her approach gave people agency over their health. She envisioned earlier detection and prevention of the cascade of unnecessary treatments that often follow. In short, she was streamlining access to personal health data a decade of everyone else.

My crew joked that if Holmes emerged today, she would be counted among the innovators MAHA endorses.

In some ways, that prediction is already coming true. Blood draws are now quick and painless. Devices such as TAP and Tasso make it stress-free. At Columbia University Fertility Center, the TAP Micro Select Blood Collection Device allows patients to collect small samples at home, while Tasso draws blood from tiny capillaries in the upper arm, easing the fear once associated with the procedure. These innovations have materialized what Holmes imagined in having us monitor our own health.

After my first article, people encouraged me to keep digging. I have been revisiting trial transcripts and connecting with sources overlooked in the narrative defined solely by John Carreyrou. In doing so, I was stumped by Richard Fuisz—one of Carreyrou’s top sources. In 2011, Theranos and Holmes sued Fuisz and his sons, accusing them of misappropriating one of her patents. Represented by David Boies, Theranos argued that the Fuiszes exploited Holmes because she was young and female, and that Fuisz had a personal gripe against her success. Fuisz denied the allegations but later appeared in Bad Blood as a trusted source who connected Carreyrou to Theranos’s former medical director.

On X, he’s a menace. A lead source in Holmes’s case, he regularly spouts racist remarks and berates high-profile women with callous insults. Recently, he attacked Erika Kirk for taking over her husband’s role at Turning Point while continuing to target Holmes, railing against any measures for a pardon request.

However, the tide seems to be turning. After nearly a decade of silence, Holmes reemerged online in late August, offering glimpses into her life behind bars. In the past month alone, she has drawn roughly 30 million impressions with posts ranging from science fiction and philosophy book recommendations to workout routines, diet tips, defenses of her company, reflections on technology and AI, and the occasional shout-out to Josh Kushner. Meek Mill appears often—a reminder that her cultural orbit still extends far beyond prison walls. Her bio reads, “Mostly my words, posted by others,”adding an enigmatic, almost endearing touch. She interacts directly with followers, laughing off insults and answering questions. The tone in her comment section has shifted noticeably in her favor. She’s even launched a book club, beginning with The Alchemist—which I’ve already joined. If you’re in to inmate recs, you probably should too.

Her diary-like updates offer a window into motherhood behind bars. She has written nearly 3,000 letters to her children, expresses longing and faith, and shares family photos and drawings. “I am screaming inside to get back to my babies, and I am not going to stop until I am home,” she wrote, a line that captures love, desperation, and hope all at once.

Even locked out of the world she longs for, she comes across as optimistic and empathetic toward the wrongly persecuted. Quoting Martin Luther King Jr., she wrote, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Her celebrity interactions are random and often surprising. For example: she asked biohacker Bryan Johnson to design a prison-friendly nutrition plan, which he responded to. She thanked him for it, wishing him eternal life–proof that small gestures probably count more in confinement.

Johnson’s Prison Diet Plan includes:

Daily macros: 1,800 calories, 98 g protein, 192 g carbs, 93 g healthy fats

Breakfast: ½ cup dry oats with 1 cup almond milk, ~1 oz raisins, ~1 oz almonds

Lunch Option 1: 1 cup cooked brown rice, dried vegetable flakes, 1 can tuna (~85 g), 1 tbsp olive oil

Lunch Option 2: Hearty chili with beans, optionally adding shredded beef once a week if iron supplementation is unavailable

Snack: Protein bar and 1 oz cashews

Dinner: 1 cup cooked brown rice, vegetable flakes, 1 can mackerel (~85 g), 1 tbsp olive oil

Evening: Peppermint tea

What emerges from her corner is not the gloom one might expect from a “disgraced” visionary. She offers entrepreneurial advice and reflections on health, faith, and balance, and she praises cultural figures such as Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and Charlie Kirk while following a wildly eclectic mix that includes J.K. Rowling, Rick Rubin, Tucker Carlson, Kai Trump, and President Trump, whom she credits for policy reforms that have positively impacted her and others in prison.

More than anything, she expresses how much she misses her children and how difficult it is to see them leave after weekend visits. To stay grounded, she keeps a strict routine, works out daily, and clings to hope for an appeal.

What we’ve yet to see is any post referencing Bryan’s newest inmate, Ghislaine Maxwell—widely regarded as the most disgraced—and how her arrival has interrupted life as usual. It’s a small facility. I would kill to know everything (anything) about daily interactions between the two.

As far as the industry is concerned, Holmes hasn’t entirely abandoned healthcare innovation. Her partner, Billy Evans, recently launched Haemanthus, a blood-testing startup using Raman spectroscopy and artificial intelligence.

Her life in Bryan is scaled dramatically compared with the one she knew as a revered Silicon darling, yet she does not convey bitterness. She appears focused and disciplined, carving a new identity on her own terms, pursuing inspiration and redemption from one of the most unlikely places: federal prison.

Her latest posts hint that big things are coming, suggesting that a redemption arc may be on the horizon.

Watch her space to see where it goes from here.