For those new here, I feel the need to clarify that I am not and never have been, an "anti-Elon Musk" critic. Quite the opposite, actually. I'm a long-time fan. I've always appreciated his humor and have often aligned with many of his outspoken political points, especially in an era of growing censorship. So you can imagine this whole trial dive has been a rude awakening, having to question everything about someone I not only like, but respect.

Yet here we are. Dissecting him regularly these days. Billionaire stories usually bore me, but they are weird enough to keep headlines spinning.

Sources I spoke to about Musk had mostly similar insights to share. They all agreed that he is fantastic one-on-one, talking about his work or his visions, but a “literal disaster” in any social setting. One source described him in his work environment as “chatty.” This is why we know as much as we do. The man likes to gossip.

Near the end of the Depp / Heard trial, another mystery source sent me an email claiming to have inside information on Elon and the "rumored" embryos. A fact I had long confirmed thanks to two sources who worked at the fertility clinic in LA. But I’m never one to turn down a new connection.

During our two-hour call, the woman was candid but cautious in the information she offered. Noticeably guarded when it came to details about her family, who have been financially connected to the Musks for well over a decade. The two families, she explained, are close (outside of business dealings) as well. The point of the phone call? To let me know I was on the “right track” with the theories I was floating about Elon, inside this whole twisted trial subplot. She was quick to validate my observation, about the distractions and the deflection he employs as main defense tactics whenever he comes under fire.

The purchase of Twitter right before the trial? Probably not coincidental.

The fired-up tweets about the overlooked little black Epstein book, right when sexual harassment claims against him were starting to surface? Probably not so genuine.

Once you start paying attention to this cycle, you see how rudimentary his responses to all of these scandals are. It’s all so basic. He either confronts conflict with jokes or downplays them with sarcasm and memes. His strategy, at this point, is painfully predictable, and for a brilliant man, he manages to get caught in a lot of lies.

But I’ll admit, he’s still funny.

Since declaring himself a republican, he plays the political card now more than ever. But even that’s a ploy, to discredit critics and incoming accusations. He also stated recently that for the first time in his life he was going to vote Republican. But then Trump came out revealing that Musk told him when they met that he voted for him.

In coded phrases, the woman explained that her family was having to cut longstanding ties with the Musks because of things they “had seen,” involving Elon and his hidden “interests.” I did not ask (or want) the details of said interests, but I understood what she was hinting at.

Allegedly, the internal turmoil surrounding these indiscretions is causing major strife between key players in his inner circle. “Elon is not an evil man,” she assured me. “But …. he is involved in some things that, if exposed, could ruin his ties with his top investors.”

She suggested that many close to him are aware of the liability he's become, so they are “getting ahead of the situation” by gradually distancing themselves before things come to light.

The phone call was vague, and the information was veiled by coded phrasing, but still validating, as many of the revelations she hinted at have already started to crack. She was the one to tip me off about Errol (Elon's father) being in a romantic relationship with his stepdaughter. And news of her second pregnancy, months before it would become public knowledge. She described Errol as a "useless drunk" that none of the Musk children respect, but had nothing but praise for Mae (Elon's mother) who is apparently not impressed by some of his recent decisions, or her taste in women. Two other sources mentioned this to me. That Mae is not a fan of Grimes, but also stated (for the record) that Grimes (in person) is very "sweet," polite, timid, and kind.

“I don’t know why she puts on that whole angry alien thing she’s got going on, she’s just a nice regular girl when you meet her. It takes a lot of effort to commit to that vibe.”

It should be noted that both sources also mentioned she had extremely "greasy hair," but insisted that it’s only because she "prefers" it that way.

Maybe the reason for Mae’s lingering contempt?

For fun, I rounded up a few examples of my favorite Elon fumbles

The Epstein Connection :

1. Elon has long denied that he ever met or knew or accepted advice or money from Epstein, but evidence suggests otherwise. There is plenty of documentation of the two at the same events multiple times throughout the years. And, it’s well known that Kimbal (Elon’s brother) was introduced to a girlfriend by Epstein

(which we know, is more likely Ghislaine)

2. His second wife, Tallulah, admitted that the two had visited Epstein at his mansion during one of their early New York tours.

3. Elon was seen at Al Seckel’s (aka, Isabel Maxwell’s husband) parties. Which must have made quite an impact. Remember Justine fangirling Isabel for months on Twitter?

Didn’t think so.

Al & Isabel

5. Tallulah Musk responded in print to accusations that Ghislaine Maxwell was the connector behind her marriage to Musk. But, knowing Ghislaine’s reputation as a matchmaker to the elite, it’s not a rumor that should be easily dismissed. *The small print email below touches on this.

6. Initially, the website Snopes deemed the email from Epstein to Musk (asking if he met up with Ghislaine at Kung Fu practice, whatever that means) as “fake.” But later they retracted that conclusion when an oversight about the website's origins was corrected, giving the email new credibility.

As of now, it’s been declared “undecided.”

The Sexual Harassment Payoff

Musk pays an ex-employee 250K to settle a sexual harassment suit out of court. After offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an exotic massage.

“The attendant worked as a member of the cabin crew on a contract basis for SpaceX's corporate jet fleet. She accused Musk of exposing his erect penis to her, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage, according to interviews and documents obtained by Insider. The incident, which took place in 2016, is alleged in a declaration signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim. The details in this story are drawn from the declaration as well as other documents, including email correspondence and other records shared with Insider by the friend. According to the declaration, the attendant confided to the friend that after taking the flight attendant job, she was encouraged to get licensed as a masseuse so that she could give Musk massages. It was during one such massage in a private cabin on Musk's Gulfstream G650ER, she told the friend, that Musk propositioned her.”

Veiled Sex Party Confirmation

It was brought to my attention by a follower on IG, that three days after the sex party post was published, Musk appeared on the Full Send podcast where he made a concentrated effort to address the Gatsby Party he said he hosted at his home in the Bay Area. Confirming the party did happen. He also added that his parties are typically “high production,” with many “performers” on site. Oh, really?

The Gatsby party was mentioned a total of three times during the episode. So either he wanted to confirm the story on his terms, or he addressed it casually in such a setting to lighten the accusations now attached to it.

Either way, I’m counting it as one of his smarter PR moves.

About Cara (while we’re at it)

In other loosely related (but trial-associated) news, it might be a good time to voice our concern for the well-being of Cara Delevingne.

I’ve heard rumors for a while now, about a ketamine addiction (to the point of dragging microwaves to Mexico to heat on vacation) but the videos lately are worrisome. Watching her rummage aimlessly through her trunk in a random parking lot is reminiscent of Amy Winehouse at the end. Quite a tragic scene to replay…

What I find baffling, is how the topic, on blatant display here, is overlooked in headlines (I found ONE) While someone like Johnny Depp can trip on a cobblestone walkway, coming out of an Irish pub, and be declared a rambling drunk in rotating media blurbs.

Funny what they pick & choose to cover…

Even funnier is what they are allowed to ignore.