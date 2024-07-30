Elon Musk is a pioneer in alternative solutions. His fearless imagination and vast access to wealth has been an ultimate benefit to humanity. From his concepts in electric vehicles, free speech online, radical solutions to brain augmentation and straight-forward approach to the declining reproduction rate, our modern day Nutty Professor seems to always leave traditional thinking behind. Well, almost always.

Musk’s exposed kryptonite is humbling, relatable, and due to his great power, will be affecting our economy. Musk has publicly condemned the gender transition of his daughter, and has taken his stance to affect more than just his family dynamic.

On July 16 2024, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law that bars school districts in the Golden State from requiring parents to be notified of a child’s gender identification change. That same day, Musk declared “This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.”

Elon + The Left

Elon’s big annoucement comes after an otherwise supportive journey with the democrats that turned rocky in 2021 under the Biden administration. For years Elon supported Blue, and Musk was excited about the Biden Administration’s 2021 executive order that aimed to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions.

However, Tesla is famously unpopular in the auto industry due to their resistance in implementing the union, leading Biden to do more than just subtly snub Elon at a 2021 Electric Vehicles convention. Not only was Elon uninvited by the Biden team from the industry event attended by General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, but Biden grossly flubbed his praise for General Motors by ignoring the existence of Tesla altogether. Biden declared Detroit as the world leader for electric vehicles. “You electrified the entire automobile industry. I’m serious. You led, and it matters,” said Biden while looking directly at GM’s CEO Mary Barra. At the time, Tesla had delivered more than 115,000 EV’s, while GM produced a flat 26.

That wasn’t the only stumble in Elon’s popularity.

Musk’s personal life began to publicly flaw in 2022 when he found himself involved in the messy litigation between his former lover Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Rumors swirled that Musk halfheartedly provided Heard incompetent attorneys that equal parts saved her financially, and provided himself protection from what might have otherwise been a too truthful look into their alleged sex parties. Musk, it seems, is happy to bend the gender norms in favor of threesomes and rampant debauchery.

In a now-deleted post from his daughter Vivian in 2022, the rumors about these satanic parties hosted by Musk and Heard began to leak. Amber Heard, famously deceptive, drunk, and keenly aware of her magnetism - Musk, a mere mortal at the hands of available pussy, seemed to be practically falling over himself to fund events that surrounded him with LA cool kids. A far cry from the Tesla board of directors.

Elon + Vivian

In 2022, People magazine first reported that Elon Musk’s then 18-year old daughter was granted permission to legally change her name and gender. Vivian decided on her mother’s maiden name, Wilson, to replace Musk, in what was first perceived as a typical angsty rebellion against her father.

Since then, the layers of their feud have revealed Vivian Wilson as an outspoken advocate for the transgender community. Ranging from accusations of manipulation to complete abandonment, Vivian’s recollections of the rejection from her father have made their mark on the internet, and now in her first public interview with NBC News.

“He was cold. He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic.” Noting that despite her parents' shared custody, her father was almost never around. “He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there.”

She continued, “And in the little time that he was, I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

“I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars - I don’t remember which one - and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high. It was cruel.”

Much like her estranged father, Vivian is articulate. It is ironic that the very child Elon publicly refers to as “dead, killed by the woke mind virus,” is able to communicate as effectively as Elon could have ever hoped. It’s almost as if his greatest creation, filled with his knowledge, resources, and education, has risen against him in an attempt to overpower all of his best laid plans.

By all accounts, Vivian is tapped into the zeitgeist and then some. Glaringly not using Twitter, Vivian posts on Instagram’s competing app, Threads. Wilson shares her favorite Brat Girl Summer trends and refers to her father as “Elon.” We are witnessing the dynamics of a broken family happen in Sans Serif.

In a Tweet on July 22, Elon shared that “[Vivian] was born gay and slightly autistic, two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria. I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was “fabulous!”, as well as his love of musicals & theatre. But he was not a girl.”

Musk alleges that Wilson had “tricked” him into signing documents for her during the pandemic, using threats of suicide to exhaust Elon’s better judgement. “It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually sterilization drugs. I lost my son, essentially.”

“They call it deadnaming for a reason, the reason is your son is dead. My son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus. I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.”

Vivian, in response to her father’s public statement shared in a phone interview with NBC News, “I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged, which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

Vivian acknowledges her infamy with “It’s interesting to see conservatives’ reactions to this where I’m being treated as both a helpless victim of some elite cabal of neomarxists/trans activists… Yet simultaneously, as some vindictive master manipulator…”

Elon + 12

Musk is rumored to be the father of at least twelve children, five children with his first wife Justine Wilson (one set of twins, one set of triplets), three children with singer Claire Boucher, better known as Grimes, one rumored daughter with Amber Heard, and three children (twins via IVF, and a third via surrogate) with Shivon Zilis, Director of Operations and Special Projects at Neuralink.

When asked about his separation from his daughter Vivian, Musk said “You can’t win em all,” alluding to the idea that maybe the eleven other relationships are working out well.

Despite what we hope to be reasonable, it doesn’t seem like that is the case with Musk and Grimes. While they remain locked in a custody battle, all documents have been locked by a judge, leading many to speculate why Grimes’ family has been left to online pleas for Elon to follow through with the custody agreement of the children. Rumors of withholding passports, ketamine use, and overreliance on nannies are now fodder for scrolling.

Political Elon, Father of Who?

The Musk family feud is a high level reflection of the political divide plaguing families, friendships, and our nation. Standards of gender reassignment is a major hot button for November 5, a conversation that addresses mental health, religion, and autonomy.

There is a division of youths challenged by gender dysphoria, and their parents who passionately disagree. Certainly, this is not uncommon and certain conversations are not escapable from wealth or status. While most estranged families stand their ground with blocked phone numbers and forgotten holidays, relocating the headquarters of one of our nation’s larger providers of employment is a new standard of resistance.