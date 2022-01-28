House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katie's avatar
Katie
Jan 29, 2022

I just want to say thank you! & also… people find Richard Ramirez attractive? 😬 those teeth!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sharon's avatar
Sharon
Feb 6, 2022

Screenshots of the Baldwin IG spat? :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture