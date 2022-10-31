First off, Happy Halloween. Hope everyone is hanging in there.

Can we all agree that October arrived like one chaotic cultural calamity designed to tip the universe into a strictly destructive mood leading up to mid-term elections, or am I overreacting?

Seriously, how many online wars are we expected to keep up with? Everyone is fighting on Twitter.

Will Kanye in retrograde be the death of us?

I'm actually relieved to be back at the courthouse today, disconnected from wifi, tracking the second week of the Weinstein trial. A feat that now includes tallying up references to Weinstein's deformed anatomy. This time last year I was examining a detailed breakdown of Ghislaine Maxwell's “basket of vibrators” (we learned together, alongside the Maxwell siblings, the dual functions of the "Twin Torpedo”) and here I am one November later, in a courthouse on the opposite coast examining Harvey Weinstein's notoriously maimed scrotum.

Life is weird.

