House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tonni's avatar
Tonni
Sep 5, 2022

“This is the striking clarity we are gifted in our 40s”

I’m 54 so I can tell you that is a fact.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
melissa's avatar
melissa
Sep 5, 2022Edited

The comment from the old man in the library sounds very “Twin Peaksy” and to add to that, when I clicked on the video to watch Sienna Miller, the ad that first came up featured an Owl as the main character in the commercial. Trust in all the signs! To quote one of the best lines from Twin Peaks, “the owls are not what they seem.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
88 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture