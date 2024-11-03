With only three days left before the election, Jeffrey Epstein is back in the headlines, thanks to a leaked audio recording in which he allegedly shares insight into the Trump White House. Journalist Michael Wolff claims he recorded Epstein in 2017 at the SoHo branch of Ladurée, a Manhattan patisserie. Wolff alleges that the audio is just part of a larger archive—up to “100 hours” of conversations in which Epstein discussed his deep, long-standing connection with Donald Trump and shared inside knowledge of the Trump administration.

Responding to The Daily Beast’s coverage, Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted Wolff, calling him a “disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies” and accusing him of engaging in “blatant election interference.” Wolff has faced scrutiny over his credibility before, with prominent figures such as Tony Blair, Anna Wintour, and Sean Hannity disputing quotes he attributed to them.

In contrast, my own audio recording from August 10, featuring Epstein’s former cellmate Nick Tartaglione, presents a story that has drawn minimal media attention. In the recording, Tartaglione reveals details from Epstein’s final weeks in jail, including dirt he DOESN’t have on Trump, Epstein’s fears of government corruption, and his feelings about Ghislaine Maxwell.

One day after I released this audio, Tartaglione was abruptly removed from his cell, cut off from his attorneys and family, and transferred through multiple locations. His possessions, including hard drives containing evidence he claimed could support his innocence, have seemingly vanished.

The story took a darker turn on October 8. Tartaglione’s family reported that he was attacked in a high-security prison during a lockdown after a corrections officer died from fentanyl exposure. According to family sources, Tartaglione was resting on his bed when a group of inmates forced their way into his cell. He was choked with a computer cord, struck with a lock inside a sock, and stabbed multiple times. Severely injured, he managed to crawl out into the hallway before collapsing. Though rushed to the hospital, he was quickly returned to the penitentiary without pain relief or antibiotics. The assault left him with significant injuries to his kidneys and liver, yet neither his family nor his legal team was informed about the attack.

Tartaglione’s family and his attorneys maintain his innocence. “He proclaims his innocence,” says his 81-year-old mother, heartbroken that her son is constantly moved, making it nearly impossible for her or his legal team to visit him. “He’s so far away, nobody can go see him—not even his attorneys.”

After the election, I plan to dig deeper into Tartaglione’s case, uncovering exonerating evidence that his prior counsel never introduced at trial: audio, video, tampered phone records, and testimony that never saw the light of day.

To journalists and investigators from major outlets: I urge you to look into this story. Tartaglione’s account may hold crucial insights into a false conviction and his family is desperate for answers.