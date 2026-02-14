House Inhabit

House Inhabit

EPSTEIN FILES WITH JAY BEECHER

A recording from Jessica Reed Kraus's live video
Jessica Reed Kraus's avatar
Jay Beecher's avatar
Jessica Reed Kraus and Jay Beecher
Feb 14, 2026
∙ Paid

I’m adding our live here as a weekend catch-up. We covered a lot in 90 minutes, but with three million files, there’s always more to unpack. Jay will be back next week with a detailed account of Epstein’s death, and we’ll be taking questions during the second half.

In the meantime, take a look at the list he curated below.

CLAIM: Epstein ordered sulphuric acid to dissolve the bodies of victims

Cannibalism, Sulphuric Acid & a Stolen Gun: Fact-Checking Viral Claims From the Epstein Files

Jay Beecher

Things I’d highly recommend you listen to/watch over the weekend - and you’ll end up being better educated on the truth behind the Epstein scandal than 99% of the public:

  1. My exclusive interview with Epstein’s brother, running through the grim truth and secrets behind Jeffrey’s death: therebeljournalist.com/…

  2. My exclusive interview with Ian Maxwell: therebeljournalist.com/…

  3. My podcast, explaining the shocking truth about Virginia Giuffre: therebeljournalist.com/…

  4. My exclusive, explosive interview with the mother of one of Virginia Giuffre’s victims: therebeljournalist.com/…

  5. My exclusive interviews with Virginia Giuffre’s former boyfriends, revealing how Giuffre trained underage girls how to give oral s*x: therebeljournalist.com/…

  6. Episode 2 of my podcast, revealing the truth behind Epstein’s arrest: therebeljournalist.com/…

