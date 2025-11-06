Epstein Files With Jay Beecher: What Media Won't Tell You

ICYMI:

Jay Beecher and I were live yesterday

I would love if everyone was familiar with Jay. He’s one of the few journalists I trust when it comes to untangling the Epstein files. He's fact based and not prone to sensationalized spin. I first came across his work back in 2021 while covering Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. I can’t tell you what a relief it was to see someone else matching my analysis with confidence and catalogued receipts to back it up.

Yesterday, I finally introduced him to the HIH audience. Reader response was incredible. Jay joined us live from Ukraine, speaking amid air raid sirens. In the video, he explains why he’s there. Many of you were stunned to hear (and make sense of) another perspective exposing evidence that mainstream outlets have collectively ignored: shifting witness claims in early police reports, contradictions in depositions, the reason Ghislaine never fled, tangled timelines, the real story behind Virginia’s role in Epstein’s world, shady legal players, masked financial incentives, missing millions from a charity fund, and bombshell details from Epstein’s autopsy report.

Jay also points out that Virginia Giuffre’s memoir was ghostwritten, and that her original book—a heavily dramatized / fictionalized version of her life in Epstein’s orbit—tells a very different story. I wrote about it here.

More is on the way. Exclusive insight in Jay’s upcoming book will be available soon. If you care about truth that gets steamrolled by the MSM mob, please consider supporting HIM ON SUBSTACK. I’ll be referencing his work regularly.

His latest post offers an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with Mark Epstein (Jeffery’s younger brother): “We Can Prove It Wasn’t Suicide!”

Earlier today, thanks to Jay connecting us, I spent two hours on the phone with Mark Epstein myself. The conversation left my jaw on the floor. Mark isn’t trying to clear his brother’s name, nor is he interested in debating the scandal or diving into trial details involving Ghislaine Maxwell or anyone else. What he wants is simple: to figure out who killed his brother.

I’ll be sharing more about what he’s uncovered so far.

Stay tuned for wild twists ahead!

