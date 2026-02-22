Epstein in His Own Words: A Seven Page Statement Unearthed by Jay

From the grave, we finally get Epstein’s “side.” Today’s conversation centers on the seven-page document Jay Beecher uncovered this week, buried deep within the Epstein files — where the disgraced financier, in his own words, lays out his version of the scandal, echoing what Jay uncovered over the course of his five-year investigation.

JAY WRITES:

“Late last night, whilst embarking on another potholing expedition into the mountain of 3.5 million documents that make up the Epstein files, I found something that, remarkably, no-one else has yet found: A long draft statement written by Epstein himself, in which he discussed his sexual appetite, confessed to being a frequent patron of massage parlours and prostitutes, and revealed the truth behind the allegations against him. And, just as remarkable, everything he wrote in the statement corroborates what myself and Jessica have been publicly saying for many years.

The following is Jeffrey Epstein’s draft statement in full. I have had the letter authenticated by one of my sources, an individual who was extremely close to Epstein and worked with him to handle the press. I will be giving further context over the coming days.”

Read it. You’ll quickly understand why the media is unlikely to go near it.