In the introduction, I hinted that this series would take you on an intense journey, unraveling layers of corruption at every turn. In this second audio, Nick pulls us deeper into the story, recalling his first encounter with Jeffrey Epstein after he was placed in Nick’s jail cell. During a tense conversation, Epstein, fresh from a meeting with his lawyers, was contemplating a plea bargain. The stakes? Providing dirt on Trump that could lead to his impeachment. And then there's Ghislaine Maxwell—her name surfaces in the narrative as a "victim" by proxy, caught in Epstein’s insidious web of power, blackmail, and manipulation.

Update: Nick was abruptly moved in the middle of the night without warning just one day after I posted his audio here. He was taken from MDC, where he'd been held for 8 years since his arrest, and relocated to an unknown site. As of now, no one has heard from him yet.