BREAKING: FBI Launches Criminal Investigations of James Comey

Nick Tartaglione (Epstein’s former cellmate) has something to say about it.

Nick Tartaglione July 7: “He Killed Himself”

It’s like Whitney Webb never existed. Or Mike Cernovich. Or Julie Brown. Over a decade of painstaking investigative work was casually dismissed by the president today, who could barely conceal his irritation when asked about the Epstein files during a live press briefing.

“Are people really still talking about that creep?” he uttered, visibly disgusted.

Yes, Mr. President—we’re still talking about Epstein. Only now, we’re more suspicious than ever. Rightfully so. The current administration didn’t just acknowledge the conspiracy, they catered to it. For years, they teased this story, knowing how passionately their base was invested. I remember the memes Don Jr., JD Vance, and countless others posting accusing the left of an ongoing cover-up. The right painted this as a smoking gun only they had the guts to confront. The implication being that the left was too entangled, compromised by the flight logs, the island trips, and the favors exchanged under god-knows-what terms and conditions.

The hypocrisy here is stunning.

We saw the FBI raids—agents hauling out box after box of incriminating material. We know Epstein’s homes were wired from floor to ceiling. We’ve seen the flight logs. His private jet used as convenient backdrop for a roving blackmail operation. And Ghislaine Maxwell the ultimate gatekeeper. She matched powerful men with women suited to their tastes and kinks. If a relationship wasn’t preferred, she’d arrange whatever they desired—usually cycling through exotic young escorts (often struggling models) flown in to meet them wherever they landed.

At dinner parties, she positioned girls like mannequins to distract and flatter the right egos in the room.

She confided in friends about Epstein’s “medical condition” requiring three orgasms a day, preferably from high school–aged girls. So she built a self-sustaining pipeline to satisfy his appetite freeing herself up to rollerblade, lunch, socialize, plot and scheme inside Palm Beach’s inner sanctum of wealth and secrecy as close confidante to the wives of powerful men: Ivana and Melania Trump, Mary Kennedy, and others.

As their reach expanded into global territory, so did her credentials. She got a helicopter license to ferry guests from the private airstrip to the island. There were beach orgies, topless women by the pool, and eventually a submarine license for underwater excursions as added perk for elite island guests. Nothing about their lifestyle was common, casual, or accidental. And while the source of Epstein’s wealth has never been explained, everything points to an intelligence operation likely rooted in her father Robert Maxwell’s long-standing ties to Israeli leadership and international espionage.

This was never just a story about a rich pervert with a massage fetish and a girlfriend who enabled illegal proclivities. It’s the story of a sprawling cover-up. A blackmail empire that pulled in the top one percent aided by intelligence agencies, social engineering, and very likely entangled national security secrets they’re still fighting to conceal two decades later.

Unfortunately, the chosen angle now includes gaslighting supporters and treating the public like fools. It’s sure to hurt Trump long term. The conspiracy will only metastasize and no one —myself included— knows who to trust anymore.

What I’m willing to accept is that Epstein did, in fact, kill himself. And Trump likely isn’t hiding dirty secrets about sex with underage girls. But I do believe this goes far higher than most can comprehend without being on the inside. Some theories believe Trump is using what he found to leverage power and to strong-arm votes for things like the BBB, or to preserve certain alliances.

Maybe the blackmail files are still in play used as insurance policy in this final stretch of his legacy.

Was it coincidence that Bibi appeared at the White House the day after and then nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize? Were the files too explosive to ever be made public? Did Trump underestimate what he was getting into when he promised their release? What exactly did Elon see? Do his outbursts feel more justified now? Does Trump look guilty?

Could Epstein still be alive and in hiding?

I’ve rounded up some theories.

Your thoughts are welcome in the comments below.

What Really Happened to Virginia Giuffre?

Diary entries, private messages and photos that reveal her secret battle with her husband shared here

Mike Cernovich Explains

According to My Maxwell Prison Source:

Q: Is she working on a pardon — do you know?

A: “Yes, she’s working on a pardon—seems to believe that because she “supports Trump,” she’ll get clemency. And honestly? She probably will. Everyone thinks they’re getting one, but in her case, it’s not so far-fetched. She actually helps people file what they need to apply for clemency. Surprisingly, she comes off as...kind of nice. If that’s possible.”

Text With Anon Political Reporter

Q: Do you think there’s any possibility that Trump is using the blackmail in these files for leverage?

A: Maybe. That’s always been the theory with people like Lindsey Graham, right? But the reality is—we know Trump is in the files. And we know that half the so-called “masters of the universe” who held power at the turn of the century are in there too. Melania came out of that sketchy modeling agency scene—the one tied to Ghislaine, right? The one people now describe as a front for trafficking? It’s all connected. It’s like the mob and the construction business. If you wanted to build in New York, you dealt with the mob. That didn’t always mean you were mobbed up—but it meant you were in the mix. Trump’s entire New York life was embedded in that ecosystem. You can’t really separate it. Same logic applies here. Does it mean he’s the one running the blackmail operation? Not necessarily. But does he know how to use the dirt? Absolutely. That’s how business gets done in those circles.

“I Support Pardoning Ghislaine and Would Testify to FBI Malfeasance in Their Efforts to Wrongly Convict Her.”

— Charles Johnson

Police Seized 2 Phone Messages From Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein in 2005

Reportedly, two handwritten messages from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein were found on message pads during a 2005 police search of Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion. The notes were discovered among dozens of others dating between 2002 and 2005—around the same time Trump and Epstein were reportedly bidding against each other for a coveted Palm Beach estate.

When local police searched Epstein’s residence in 2005 following a report that he had sexually abused a minor, they seized multiple message pads scattered throughout the home—found in the kitchen, office, and other areas. Among them were two messages left for Epstein by Trump.

These call logs later resurfaced during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. House staff—including Maxwell herself—were tasked with recording missed calls on these notepads, which became key evidence in mapping Epstein’s network of contacts.

In a tweet posted on June 5, Elon Musk alleged that Trump is named in unreleased Epstein-related documents still held by the FBI—implying that this is the true reason they haven’t been made public.

The confiscated messages were part of a cache released in 2019 by the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office to The Palm Beach Post as part of its investigation, “Epstein: The First Failure.”

“On Epstein: as I've written too many times to count, there ARE massive amounts of FBI/DOJ files that have not been released, or those that are available are so heavily blacked out that they are unreadable.

The FBI and DOJ can release these files (redacting the names of victims) so that the public knows what the FBI did -- and didn't do -- to investigate others involved in Epstein's sex trafficking operation. The

"list" is a red herring — but that doesn't mean there aren't names contained in those FBI files. Dozens of women were interviewed after Epstein's arrest in 2019, and a lot has happened over the past eight years since my series exposing the coverup was published in The Miami Herald.” — Julie Brown