Her Tumblr once contained images of children who appeared drugged, malnourished, or abused—content that has since been removed. Around the time the Pizzagate controversy erupted, her Instagram account went private, shortly after screenshots began circulating that allegedly showed Epstein’s underground surveillance room beneath the Temple on Little Saint James.

The Harem series explores the women—named and unnamed in the files—many of whom escaped legal repercussions under Epstein’s plea deal, yet remained central to his life after Ghislaine Maxwell stepped away.

We’ll start with Rachel Chandler.

NEW: As expected, Ghislaine Maxwell has pled the Fifth. She has agreed to cooperate only if granted clemency by the president. I’ll have more on this as the footage becomes available. Across the pond, Parliament is aruging over Epstein as well—what to do about Peter Mandelson now that the files expose the extent of his relationship with Epstein.

I threw out the Rachel Chandler folder a couple of years ago during a mass desktop sweep. The rabbit hole was dark, and it was tough to verify much of what I had found. There were rumors of trafficking operations at the Standard Hotel, with sex slaves allegedly bused in during the middle of the night.

At the time, I considered the Chandler–Hotel connection a level-five, QAnon-adjacent conspiracy, which is likely why I purged it. Epstein’s story was still new to me then. I wasn’t aware of his ties to modeling agencies, which extended his network into the fashion world. A few obscure Reddit threads suggested that the Palm Beach massage ring had evolved into a highly sophisticated global operation by the mid-2000s. Things had changed, but the details of his later financial dealings and investments remained frustratingly scarce.

Around that time, a woman reached out to me on Instagram after I posted a few slides about my interest in the modeling agency angle. She was in her early twenties—a tall, ghostly beauty with sharply carved cheekbones—faintly familiar from smaller fashion ads I’d seen online. She told me she was struggling with her mental health after a traumatic experience she gradually came to share with me about an industry she painted as the devil’s den. What she had been through sounded straight out of a horror movie. At a Hollywood house party a couple of years earlier, she was met with a gun pressed into her ribs on a crowded dance floor. Two men escorted discreetly her out of the party and into a black SUV waiting down the street. She woke days later in a luxury apartment heavily sedated by IV, too dazed to remember how she got there. For weeks she was held hostage and raped daily by masked men who arrived by appointment in suits during their lunch breaks.

Her goal was to provide me information to form a fuller picture. To relay what she had learned about what happened to her. Beyond that, I caught only brief glimpses of something resembling an ordinary life for a woman her age: a typical hipster apartment with concert posters on the walls, potted plants on the windowsill, stacks of literature and philosophy books. She practiced yoga and occasionally offered tips on new age self‑help methods. She was smart, interested in literature of all kinds. We spoke on and off for months. She was paranoid in our communications, but insistent that I understand how these operations had grown in sophistication—embedded, she claimed, in apartment complexes across the country, real estate she believed was owned by Epstein and “his people.”

Over the months, she shared insights that were convincing enough, though I could never determine what was fully credible. I listened without judgment up until one of the last things she told me. She insisted that everything in Stranger Things was real—based on a reality she claimed to have seen up close. She described layers of existence running alongside our own, known to governments, and said that gifted children like her were scouted for what amounted to energy‑harvesting endeavors. She spoke cautiously, often pausing to choose her words with care. According to her, these people and systems were connected by dark forces concealed at the highest levels. At that point, I began to conclude she was more likely delusional than credible. Our conversations eventually trailed off, and her face stopped appearing in my feed altogether.

Then came the Balenciaga scandal of 2022.

Chandler currently works as a casting director for Midland Agency.

The campaign, The Gift Shop, photographed by Gabriele Galimberti, featured toddlers clutching plush bears while dressed in leather harnesses, fishnet tops, and padlocked chokers. Hidden within the frames were coded references, including court documents and lawsuits outlining pedophilia cases. Public outrage was immediate. Parents were horrified. Celebrities who wore and promoted the brand remained conspicuously silent, making industry allegiances hard to miss. Complicity among the rich and famous suddenly became impossible to ignore. How could anyone, publicly or privately, refuse to condemn the sexualization of children in high fashion?

The controversy cracked open long-simmering suspicions about what really goes on in these elite fashion circles. Online sleuths began digging, sourcing, and exposing figures in the designer world tied to Balenciaga. Accounts connected to the brand were shared and reshared, their feeds filled with deeply depraved imagery: blood-streaked bedrooms, cryptic symbols etched into walls, hooded figures hovering over children, scenes of minors in disturbing and ambiguous contexts. Among the accounts scrutinized was Lotta Volkova, a stylist associated with Balenciaga whose visual language mirrored much of what was circulating elsewhere.

Amid this social media excavation, another familiar name resurfaced.

Rachel Chandler was a fixture in the fashion scene in the mid-2000s, a well-connected it-girl directing hotspots within the Los Angeles party circuit. Petite, with a blunt blonde bob, she had perfected a particular kind of subtle seduction.

In 2016, she co-founded Midland Agency with Walter Pearce. The fashion press celebrated the unconventional faces she represented—hollow-eyed teenagers with pale skin and jaded gazes. The timing of her rise, along with her social contacts, placed her in close proximity to Epstein’s world. Her online activity overlapped with Epstein’s associations with Jean-Luc Brunel and MC2 Models. Brunel, the French modeling agent and founder of MC2, was arrested in France in 2020 for his connections to Epstein. Some online speculation suggested that Midland, like other agencies, served as a pipeline into fashion circles, with certain people convinced Epstein had been an early investor in multiple agencies—including Chandler’s.

During this period, their social circles clearly overlapped. Internet sleuths dug up Chandler’s old Tumblr and MySpace posts showing apparent connections to Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell through tagged photos and public posts.

In a “models to watch” feature, Chandler highlighted girls from agencies that would later show up in Epstein reporting. Other threads suggested links to the Rothschild family, along with a now‑well‑known photo of Chandler and Bill Clinton aboard what appeared to be the Lolita Express. Screenshots also circulated online, supposedly showing hidden-room surveillance at one of Epstein’s estates. One MySpace image of Chandler on a balcony even seemed to match a photo from Epstein’s Paris apartment.

Because her parents also moved in circles that included people like Hillary Clinton and Marina Abramović, online discussions naturally drew lines connecting her family to Pizzagate.

Rachel Chandler was born in 1988 to a prominent West Coast family with ties to the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Brentwood School in 2005 and started working at the Standard Hotel—a place rumored, like many luxury hotels, to shield all kinds of behind-the-scenes activity. André Balazs, who owned the Standard and Chateau Marmont, was a close friend of Ghislaine Maxwell. Within this orbit, Chandler moved effortlessly between the hotel’s nightlife, the fashion world, and her inherited social networks, seen by many—including Epstein, allegedly—as a trusted connector. She became the face behind Purple Nights, a wild, sex-fueled party scene that defined mid-2000s Los Angeles nightlife.

Purple Nights was a cultural touchstone for anyone involved in LA’s nightlife at the time. These events drew Hollywood’s young creatives into after-dark indulgence, quickly earning a reputation as a hub for the city’s it-girls, actors, designers, and socialites. They were notorious for excess: elaborately themed rooms, provocative performances, nudity, and an ethos that celebrated pushing boundaries as a mark of status. For those on the inside, Purple Nights offered a kind of initiation into the world of celebrity, where wealth and influence often collided in unexpected ways.

In 2012, Rachel settled down and married British stylist Tom Guinness. Vogue covered both ceremonies: a family wedding in Los Angeles and a shamanic celebration in the UK.

She has since divorced, and beyond her professional life, little is publicly known about her.

In the latest file drop, her name surfaced as a “hot tip,” seemingly shared by a friend who noted the beach she frequented almost daily.

Rachel Mentioned in File 50D-NY-3027571

“How Epstein Used Luxury Goods to Curry Favor

Goyard wallets, Apple Watches and cashmere sweaters were just some of the items sent to friends and associates.” — NYT Time and again he showed his attention to detail in matters of fashion. In an August 2017 email, Mr. Epstein instructed a redacted recipient to “get Prada Handbag” for Masha Drokova, who worked as his publicist. Mr. Epstein subsequently approved a $1,790 black Prada tote (“perfect,” he wrote), and received a reply that it was sent via FedEx to Ms. Drokova the following day. A year later, a series of emails detailed the purchase of 31 Sea Island cotton boxer shorts and 31 Sea Island cotton shirts, all size medium, from the Swiss luxury underwear brand Zimmerli — birthday gifts for Woody Allen totaling $9,858.”

Rachel’s Tumbler Has Since Been Wiped Clean

As one user summarized online, “Rachel Chandler, one of the primary faces of Pedogate, was a casting agent for Balenciaga. She worked closely with Demna. Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella, modeled for Balenciaga and is signed to IMG. Six IMG models have accused Jean-Luc Brunel and Epstein of abuse.”