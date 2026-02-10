EPSTEIN'S INTERIORS
A Visual Album of Disgraced Real Estate
A Round up of His Art and Book Collection Pulled from the Archives
Good morning. With everything going on—and so much to get to—I want to keep these posts rolling. I’ve got plenty of exclusives lined up, and later this week I’ll be dropping bombshells on Nick Targalione’s case, including what I uncovered on the hard drive, with Targalione himself walking us through the evidence. What I saw last night was insane. You’re going to see it all, too.
ALSO: if you want the real scoop on all of this, you MUST follow Jay Beecher, “The Rebel Journalist.” He’s the most knowledgeable about the files, which is why I run everything by him and rely on him to fill in legal gaps in my work. He knows this case better than anyone I know. The BBC even issued corrections this week based on errors Jay spotted and exposed. He’s also the one who connected with Karyna Shuliak, encouraging her to break her silence and confirm that the X Account operating in her name—which I reported on—was, in fact, a hoax.
His Latest: FBI Agent ‘Intentionally Deleted CCTV Footage’ From Night of Epstein’s Death, Prison Employee Reveals.
I’ll be back later to share what Trump is about to reveal—and what I’ve come to know about it on my own. There’s also a major sweep ahead in Housekeeping, because we could all use a dose of celebrity gossip, along with an insider account of the MAGA wedding in Palm Beach last weekend.
Below the paywall I added a visual tour of Epstein’s residences pulled directly from the files: ornate décor and an extensive collection of explicit photos and art—clearly his forte. Maxwell was in charge of interior design at all of his estates and she wrote the handbooks for staff outlining expectations and how to greet “Mr. Epstein.”
We begin with his book collection, categorized by estate location. As surprise to no one: the man was a big fan of Sigmund Freud.
Ask Bannon. He can tell you.
The Hunt for Nancy Guthrie: My friends are constantly texting, trying to make sense of these updates. So far, nothing makes any sense. The latest from one of them: “I’ve seen a theory going around that maybe Nancy was killed by the sister and brother-in-law—either premeditated or during a heated fight. Afterward, they disposed of her body. Then, once she was reported missing, people who had nothing to do with the murder began making ransom demands.”
Manhattan Townhouse (9 E 71st St, New York)
Cataloged primarily in the main library and salon areas.
The Prince — Niccolò Machiavelli
Tragedy and Hope — Carroll Quigley
The Open Society and Its Enemies — Karl Popper
The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind — Gustave Le Bon
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion — Robert Cialdini
Games People Play — Eric Berne
A Brief History of Time — Stephen Hawking
The Elegant Universe — Brian Greene
The Fabric of the Cosmos — Brian Greene
Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman! — Richard Feynman
Palm Beach Residence (El Brillo Way, Florida)
Cataloged from bedroom-adjacent rooms, office areas, and seized personal collections.
Sexual Behavior in the Human Male — Alfred Kinsey
Sexual Behavior in the Human Female — Alfred Kinsey
Lolita — Vladimir Nabokov
The Age of Consent — George Bernard Shaw
The Decadent Imagination — Jean Pierrot
The Lucifer Effect — Philip Zimbardo
Psychological Seduction — William Kirk Kilpatrick
Man and His Symbols — Carl Jung
The Ego and the Id — Sigmund Freud
Civilization and Its Discontents — Sigmund Freud
Beyond the Pleasure Principle — Sigmund Freud
The Interpretation of Dreams — Sigmund Freud
Zorro Ranch (New Mexico)
Cataloged from office spaces, private rooms, and storage areas.
The Selfish Gene — Richard Dawkins
Blueprint: How DNA Makes Us Who We Are — Robert Plomin
Evolutionary Psychology — David Buss
The Bell Curve — Richard Herrnstein & Charles Murray
The Blank Slate — Steven Pinker
Thus Spoke Zarathustra — Friedrich Nietzsche
Beyond Good and Evil — Friedrich Nietzsche
Appearing in Multiple Locations (Duplicate Catalog Entries)
These titles appear in more than one residence across inventories.
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion — Robert Cialdini
Games People Play — Eric Berne
The Selfish Gene — Richard Dawkins
Beyond Good and Evil — Friedrich Nietzsche
London Residence (United Kingdom)
The Fountainhead — Ayn Rand
Atlas Shrugged — Ayn Rand
The Prince — Niccolò Machiavelli
The Art of War — Sun Tzu
Brave New World — Aldous Huxley
1984 — George Orwell
The Open Society and Its Enemies — Karl Popper
New York Property (Chelsea / Manhattan holdings)
The Golden Notebook — Doris Lessing
The Second Sex — Simone de Beauvoir
Thus Spoke Zarathustra — Friedrich Nietzsche
Beyond Good and Evil — Friedrich Nietzsche
Man and His Symbols — Carl Jung
Palm Beach—Associated Materials
Sexual Behavior in the Human Male — Alfred Kinsey
Sexual Behavior in the Human Female — Alfred Kinsey
Lolita — Vladimir Nabokov
Civilization and Its Discontents — Sigmund Freud
GHISLAINE | New Hampshire (Bradford Property)
The Selfish Gene — Richard Dawkins
The Blank Slate — Steven Pinker
A Brief History of Time — Stephen Hawking
The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind — Gustave Le Bon
Ghislaine Maxwell: Decline and Fall of Manhattan’s Most Famous Socialite
Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein and the Fall of America’s Most Notorious Socialite
Ghislaine Maxwell: An Unauthorized Biography
Hunting Ghislaine: Epstein, the Prince and the Presidents
The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
The Lasting Harm: Witnessing the Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
The Ghislaine Maxwell Papers
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein: The Network of Shadows
The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein: Inside the Dark Partnership with Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell Story: Uncovering the Hidden Deals, Buried Truths, and the Real Story Behind the Names on Epstein’s List
Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story
Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal That Undid Him
Relentless Pursuit: Our Battle with Jeffrey Epstein
Nobody’s Girl