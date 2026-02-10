A Round up of His Art and Book Collection Pulled from the Archives

Good morning. With everything going on—and so much to get to—I want to keep these posts rolling. I’ve got plenty of exclusives lined up, and later this week I’ll be dropping bombshells on Nick Targalione’s case, including what I uncovered on the hard drive, with Targalione himself walking us through the evidence. What I saw last night was insane. You’re going to see it all, too.

ALSO: if you want the real scoop on all of this, you MUST follow Jay Beecher, “The Rebel Journalist.” He’s the most knowledgeable about the files, which is why I run everything by him and rely on him to fill in legal gaps in my work. He knows this case better than anyone I know. The BBC even issued corrections this week based on errors Jay spotted and exposed. He’s also the one who connected with Karyna Shuliak, encouraging her to break her silence and confirm that the X Account operating in her name—which I reported on—was, in fact, a hoax.

His Latest: FBI Agent ‘Intentionally Deleted CCTV Footage’ From Night of Epstein’s Death, Prison Employee Reveals.

I’ll be back later to share what Trump is about to reveal—and what I’ve come to know about it on my own. There’s also a major sweep ahead in Housekeeping, because we could all use a dose of celebrity gossip, along with an insider account of the MAGA wedding in Palm Beach last weekend.

Below the paywall I added a visual tour of Epstein’s residences pulled directly from the files: ornate décor and an extensive collection of explicit photos and art—clearly his forte. Maxwell was in charge of interior design at all of his estates and she wrote the handbooks for staff outlining expectations and how to greet “Mr. Epstein.”

We begin with his book collection, categorized by estate location. As surprise to no one: the man was a big fan of Sigmund Freud.

Ask Bannon. He can tell you.

Manhattan Townhouse (9 E 71st St, New York)

Cataloged primarily in the main library and salon areas.

The Prince — Niccolò Machiavelli

Tragedy and Hope — Carroll Quigley

The Open Society and Its Enemies — Karl Popper

The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind — Gustave Le Bon

Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion — Robert Cialdini

Games People Play — Eric Berne

A Brief History of Time — Stephen Hawking

The Elegant Universe — Brian Greene

The Fabric of the Cosmos — Brian Greene

Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman! — Richard Feynman

Palm Beach Residence (El Brillo Way, Florida)

Cataloged from bedroom-adjacent rooms, office areas, and seized personal collections.

Sexual Behavior in the Human Male — Alfred Kinsey

Sexual Behavior in the Human Female — Alfred Kinsey

Lolita — Vladimir Nabokov

The Age of Consent — George Bernard Shaw

The Decadent Imagination — Jean Pierrot

The Lucifer Effect — Philip Zimbardo

Psychological Seduction — William Kirk Kilpatrick

Man and His Symbols — Carl Jung

The Ego and the Id — Sigmund Freud

Civilization and Its Discontents — Sigmund Freud

Beyond the Pleasure Principle — Sigmund Freud

The Interpretation of Dreams — Sigmund Freud

Zorro Ranch (New Mexico)

Cataloged from office spaces, private rooms, and storage areas.

The Selfish Gene — Richard Dawkins

Blueprint: How DNA Makes Us Who We Are — Robert Plomin

Evolutionary Psychology — David Buss

The Bell Curve — Richard Herrnstein & Charles Murray

The Blank Slate — Steven Pinker

Thus Spoke Zarathustra — Friedrich Nietzsche

Beyond Good and Evil — Friedrich Nietzsche

Appearing in Multiple Locations (Duplicate Catalog Entries)

These titles appear in more than one residence across inventories.

Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion — Robert Cialdini

Games People Play — Eric Berne

The Selfish Gene — Richard Dawkins

Beyond Good and Evil — Friedrich Nietzsche

London Residence (United Kingdom)

The Fountainhead — Ayn Rand

Atlas Shrugged — Ayn Rand

The Prince — Niccolò Machiavelli

The Art of War — Sun Tzu

Brave New World — Aldous Huxley

1984 — George Orwell

The Open Society and Its Enemies — Karl Popper

New York Property (Chelsea / Manhattan holdings)

The Golden Notebook — Doris Lessing

The Second Sex — Simone de Beauvoir

Thus Spoke Zarathustra — Friedrich Nietzsche

Beyond Good and Evil — Friedrich Nietzsche

Man and His Symbols — Carl Jung

Palm Beach—Associated Materials

Sexual Behavior in the Human Male — Alfred Kinsey

Sexual Behavior in the Human Female — Alfred Kinsey

Lolita — Vladimir Nabokov

Civilization and Its Discontents — Sigmund Freud

GHISLAINE | New Hampshire (Bradford Property)

The Selfish Gene — Richard Dawkins

The Blank Slate — Steven Pinker

A Brief History of Time — Stephen Hawking

The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind — Gustave Le Bon

Ghislaine Maxwell: Decline and Fall of Manhattan’s Most Famous Socialite

Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein and the Fall of America’s Most Notorious Socialite

Ghislaine Maxwell: An Unauthorized Biography

Hunting Ghislaine: Epstein, the Prince and the Presidents

The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

The Lasting Harm: Witnessing the Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

The Ghislaine Maxwell Papers

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein: The Network of Shadows

The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein: Inside the Dark Partnership with Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell Story: Uncovering the Hidden Deals, Buried Truths, and the Real Story Behind the Names on Epstein’s List

Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story

Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal That Undid Him

Relentless Pursuit: Our Battle with Jeffrey Epstein

Nobody’s Girl

THE INTERIORS