From Hollywood to Buckingham Palace, it’s getting harder and harder to keep track of who’s in court for what these days.

As I mentioned yesterday on IG, I chose not to attend the Diddy trial in person, and a lot of people have been asking why. After spending a year on the campaign trail, committing to eight weeks in New York just isn’t feasible—or, frankly, desirable. The scene outside the courthouse has already turned into a full-blown circus (very Depp trial-coded), and I avoided that one too once it spiraled into frenzied spectacle. Instead, I pivoted to spending time at the hotel where everyone was staying, gathering insight from the periphery. But honestly, tracking the trial from the comfort of my own home proved far more useful because it was televised.

This is not the case with Diddy. But I want to be flexible enough to cover other events as they pop up, like Fleet Week or the upcoming MAHA event in D.C. next week to spotlight uplifting aspects in culture. The sex crime trials are taxing on the soul.

That said, I know we’re all hungry for intel on these trials as they unfold. And I also know how time-consuming it is to sift through. I’ve decided: instead of full-length breakdowns on every story (there are simply too many), I’ll be carving out specific chapters for the ones that deserve it. (Yes, Amber and Elon’s embryos will have a standalone piece.) And on Fridays—for now—Housekeeping will serve as a concise legal roundup: short updates across the board, with one major case highlighted in long form for paid subscribers. Shorter, as 90% or you say you prefer.

We’re starting below with Taylor Swift’s subpoena. But here’s what else is going on:

At the top of the heap, of course, is Sean “Diddy” Combs , currently facing serious federal heat. Multiple lawsuits and a full-blown investigation are closing in on his empire. The details so far are horrifying, but online commentary is already conflicted about Cassie and her role in all of this. We’ll discuss that on Friday.

Harvey Weinstein sits in a Manhattan court, largely ignored by the media as the fate of #MeToo hangs in the balance.

Lady Victoria Hervey claims she gave the FBI phone recordings of Virginia Giuffre admitting nothing happened between her and Prince Andrew. If they don’t release them soon she and her sidekick say they have another plan.

Across the Atlantic, Prince Harry recently lost his legal appeal challenging the UK government’s decision to strip him and his family of publicly funded police protection after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020. The Court of Appeal upheld the government’s stance, stating that while Harry presented compelling arguments, there was no unlawful action taken regarding his security.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian brought couture to the courtroom this week, testifying in a Paris court during the trial of ten men accused in her 2016 armed robbery—the one where she was held at gunpoint and robbed of nearly $10 million in jewelry.

And then there’s Russell Brand on the horizon, under investigation on both sides of the Atlantic. A recent media exposé resurfaced old allegations, and now several women have come forward accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct dating back to the early 2000s. UK police are investigating, and U.S. authorities are reportedly circling as well.

Taylor Swift Has Finally Hit Back At Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni - And It’s Messy

By Elizabeth Huntley

Just in case you thought the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni drama had gone quiet for a while, we are, as they say, so back. This time, the evolving nastiness includes one of the most famous women on earth — and her best friend, Taylor Swift.

Anyone following the Blake Lively saga will know that she and Swift have been tight for years — until now, it seems. Their friendship featured early on in the Baldoni/Lively saga when Baldoni released text messages showing Lively threatening to unleash her “dragons” (while referring to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones) on anyone who crosses her. And one of those famous “dragons” who she (incorrectly) thought had her back was Taylor Swift.

The alleged text read: “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for."

According to Baldoni, he visited Lively’s house in 2023 to talk about the script, where Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds and Swift were also there, acting as her "dragons".

"It's weird to say that about a friend," a source close to Taylor told TMZ. According to the source, Taylor now believes Blake strategically timed the meeting so she would arrive before Justin left.

The same source also claims Taylor is just now realizing that Blake has been leveraging her name for years, including falsely promising a young actress that Taylor had "cast her" in a project—which never happened.

Though Swift allegedly played a role in some of the casting of It Ends With Us, by suggesting Isabella Ferrer, one of the actresses.

Taylor has now been called to testify in a trial slated to begin in March 2026, but is denying involvement she’s been accused of.

Her representatives said "she was not involved in any casting or creative decision" and "never saw an edit or made any notes on the film".

Her camp went even further than that, saying she had no involvement in the film at all except to give permission for one of her songs to be used in the soundtrack. For good measure (amd extra distance), her representatives added that she was just one of 20 artists featured on the soundtrack to the film.

According to her team, Swift "never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, and she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film".

They added that Swift didn’t even see the film until weeks after it was released — because she was busy with her record-breaking Eras tour.

“She did not even see It Ends with Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” the rep said.

It doesn’t end there. Swift’s representatives have said that calling her as a witness is “"designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case".

It’s safe to say the singer is not at all happy to be dragged into the It Ends With Us saga which, it seems, will truly never end.

Swift’s representatives also took direct aim at Baldoni – the one who issued her with the subpoena – saying “The defendants continue to publicly intimidate, bully, shame and attack women's rights and reputations.”

“The disturbing actions by a billionaire, men who made their careers as "female allies" and their team continue to show their true colors,” the rep said.

While Swift appears desperate to avoid testifying at trial, Lively’s attorneys confirmed this week that she plans to take the stand.

“'The ultimate moment for a plaintiff's story to be told is at trial. We expect that to be the case here,” he told People Magazine. “Of course she’s going to testify.”

Swift is reportedly not only furious at Baldoni over the subpoena, but unnamed sources have said she feels “betrayed” and “exploited” by Blake.

“Taylor has been aware that Blake has been exploiting her name for a while now, but this subpoena takes it to a whole new level,” one unnamed insider has claimed.

Earlier in 2025, TMZ reported that Swift was not happy about the mention or the implication that she was involved in any behind-the-scenes drama. A source told Us Weekly at the time, “Taylor has always been Blake’s friend, but Taylor doesn’t have any involvement in the case. She wasn’t part of the movie. Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement. While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve. Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened.”

Lively and Swift have not been seen publicly together since October – before the latest lawsuit drama. Swift attended the birthday party of their mutual friend, Gigi Hadid, but Lively stayed away. Travis Kelce also unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, so make of that what you will.

Celebrity gossip aside, a quick legal explainer: Will Swift actually testify in court? If the trial goes ahead – that is, if there’s isn’t a settlement reached between now and March 2026 – then the answer is likely yes. A subpoena is a court order to attend the trial and testify under oath and the penalties for skirting them are very serious. Subpoenas can be challenged – for example if Swift’s lawyers argue she has nothing relevant to add – but I’m sure we’ll hear more on that later.

Baldoni’s lawyers have teased the trial should take place in Madison Square Garden.