"Epstein was a manipulative figure who caused profound trauma to all involved."

—Hugo Vickers

About This Audio…

This series isn't about chasing conspiracy theories —or starting any new ones. It’s about making sense of the confusion and exposing layers of conflicting media narratives, bureaucratic failure, and the despair of life inside a broken system.

These sessions were recorded late last summer. At the time, I was just beginning to understand the contours of Nick Tartaglione’s case. In these clips, we’re newly connected—neither of us fully aware of what we were stepping into. He only knew that someone with a platform was finally willing to listen.

At the center of it all is Jeffrey Epstein.

Tartaglione, a former cop facing federal murder charges, shared a cell with Epstein in Manhattan’s notorious MCC. In this exclusive first-person account, he reflects on the headlines, the tension inside that cell, and the night Epstein tried to hang himself just feet away from where he was sleeping.

For those familiar with the case, this is where the “killer cop” label first took hold.

Tartaglione’s version of events sharply contradicts the popular belief that Epstein didn’t kill himself. He describes a man coming undone—crying, asking about nooses, speaking of his legal defense in the abstract, offering money or access to files in exchange for vague favors. Tartaglione says he declined—intent on clearing his own name in court through evidence he claims was ignored.

In this audio, he walks us through the day Epstein slipped a suicide note into a book beside his bunk, then reportedly turned around and accused him of assault. According to Tartaglione, Epstein later mouthed “I’m sorry” through the glass during a legal visit—a moment he says marked a shift in Epstein’s mental state.

Tartaglione remembers falling asleep to the sound of Epstein’s rhythmic snoring. Hours later, he woke to a thud. He claims he found Epstein hanging from the bunk, eyes partly open. He says he cut him down, performed CPR, and got him breathing again—actions he insists were never publicly acknowledged. “They dropped him on the stretcher on the way out,” he told me.

A week later, Epstein was dead.

Tartaglione maintains he never assaulted Epstein. Instead, he points to a collapse of oversight, accountability, and due process—not just in Epstein’s case, but in his own.

This conversation doesn’t offer answers. It complicates the narrative around what really happened to Jeffrey Epstein.

Whether or not you believe Nick Tartaglione, his story offers a rare glimpse into a saga long shrouded in speculation. To him, Epstein was just one surreal chapter in a much longer, ongoing fight for redemption.

What Nick claims Epstein told him during their time as cellmates should be met with skepticism. As one reporter who covered Epstein reminded me, “He was such a bullshitter. He liked to shock people. It’s always hard to know what’s true and what’s not.”

Ultimately, the evidence in this series doesn’t center on Epstein—it centers on Nick, and his belief that he can prove exactly how the system failed him.

The audio below details a story never before told by the media.

It should be noted that in the full-length (unedited) audio, Nick includes remarks from Epstein containing explosive—though unverified—claims about Prince Andrew’s involvement in the ordeal. On the advice of legal counsel, I’ve redacted that portion due to the sensitive nature of the allegations.

Nick’s statements reflect personal perspective, not verified fact.